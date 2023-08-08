RBSE Class 11th Chemistry Syllabus 2023-24: Download 2024 Syllabus PDF

RBSE Class 11 Chemistry Syllabus 2023-24: Download the Class 11 Chemistry Syllabus 2024 PDF by the Board of School Education, Rajasthan here. Also, check the unit-wise list of topics and the detailed syllabus content here.

Rajasthan Board Class 11 Chemistry Syllabus for 2024 Exam: RBSE, or Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, is one of the state educational boards of India that takes care of the education system in the state of Rajasthan. The RBSE board delivers education in Hindi and English; this can be seen in the curriculum published by the Rajasthan Board. The new syllabus by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education has been updated on its website for classes 9, 10, 11, and 12. The syllabus is in long PDFs, which students may find difficult to understand and find the syllabus for their choice of subject. To make this easier for the students and teachers, we have created the subject-wise RBSE Class 11 syllabus 2023–24 list in the RBSE Class 11th Syllabus 2023–24: Download the New Syllabus PDF, Subject-Wise List. Check and download the syllabus for your subject.

In this article, we will be discussing the Rajasthan Board Class 11 Chemistry syllabus for 2023–24. This Rasayan Vigyan syllabus is the latest and follows the new guidelines of the RBSE. Thus, it is important for students and teachers to download this RBSE Chemistry Syllabus 2023–24 PDF. The PDF is attached at the end of this article. Read and understand the syllabus carefully.

राजस्थान बोर्ड 11th Chemistry Course Structure 2024

Unit No. Unit Name Marks Allocated 1 Some Basic Concepts of Chemistry 06 2 Structure of Atom 07 3 Classification of Elements and Periodicity in Properties 07 4 Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure 10 5 Thermodynamics 08 6 Equilibrium 08 7 Redox Reactions 06 8 Organic Chemistry: Some Basic Principles and Techniques 10 9 Hydrocarbons 08 Total 70

RBSE Class 11th Chemistry Syllabus 2023-24 (Theory)

Unit No. Unit Name Topics 1 Some Basic Concepts of Chemistry Importance of Chemistry, Nature of Matter Properties of Matter and its Measurement, Uncertainty in Measurement, Laws of Chemical Combinations, Dalton's Atomic Theory, Atomic Mass and Molecular Mass, Mole-concept and Molar Masses, Percentage -Composition, Stoichiometry and Stochiometric Calculations. 2 Structure of Atom Discovery of Subatomic Particles, Atomic Models, Developments leading to the Bohr's Atomic Model, Bohr's Model for Hydrogen Atom, Towards Quantum Mechanical Model of the Atom, Quantum Mechanical Model of Atom. 3 Classification of Elements and Periodicity in Properties Why do we need to classify the Elements Genesis of periodic classification. Modem Periodic Law and the Present form of the Periodic Table, Nomenclature of Elements with Atomic Number more than 100, Electronic Configuration of Elements and the Periodic Table, Electronic Configuration and Types of Elements: s-p-,d-f- Block, Periodicity in Properties of Elements. 4 Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure Kossel-Lewis Approach to chemical bonding, Ionic or electrovalent bond, Bond parameters, The Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion (VSEPR) theory Valence Bond Theory. Hybridization, Molecular Orbital Theory, Bonding in some Homonuclear Diatomic Molecules, Hydrogen Bonding. 5 Thermodynamics Technical Terms of Thermodynamics. Applications. Measurement of ΔU and ΔH: Calorimetry, Enthalpy Change, Δr H of a Reaction, Enthalpies for Different Types of Reactions. Spontaneity. Gibbs Energy Change and Equilibrium 6 Equilibrium Equilibrium in Physical Processes, Equilibrium in Chemical Processes- Dynamic Equilibrium, Law of Chemical Equilibrium and Equilibrium Constant, Homogeneous Equilibrium, Heterogeneous Equilibrium. Applications of Equilibrium Constant, Relationship, Between Equilibrium Constant K. Reaction Quotient Q and Gibbs Energy G, Factors affecting equilibrium, Ionic equilibrium in solution, Acid, base and salt, Ionization of acids and bases, Buffer-solution, Solubility equilibrium of slightly soluble salts. 7 Redox Reactions Classical ideas of Redox Reactions- oxidation and reduction reactions. Redox Reactions in terms of Electron Transfer Reactions, Oxidation Number, Redox Reactions and Electrode Processes. 8 Organic Chemistry: Some Basic Principles and Techniques General Introduction. Tetravalence of Carbon: Shapes of Organic Compounds, Structural Representation of Organic Compounds, Classification of Organic Compounds Nomenclature of Organic Compounds, Isomerism, Fundamental Concepts in Organic Reaction Mechanism. Methods of Purification of Organic Compounds, Qualitative Analysis of Organic Compounds, Quantitative Analysis. 9 Hydrocarbons Classification. Alkanes, Alkenes, Alkynes, Aromatic Hydrocarbons, Carcinogenic Properties and Toxicity.

RBSE Class 11th Chemistry Syllabus 2023-24 (Practical)

1 Introduction 04 2 BasicLaboratory Techniques 3 Purification and Criteris in Solution 4 Chemical Equilibrium (Ionic equilibrium in solution) 5 pH and pH Changes in Aqueous Solutions 06 6 Titerimetric Analysis 06 7 Systematic Qualitative Aanalysis 8 Detection of Nitrogen, Sulphur, and Halogens in an organic compound 03 9 Projects 03 10 Record 04 11 Viva-Voca 04 Total 30

Read: RBSE Class 11 Latest Hindi Compulsory Syllabus 2023-24

RBSE Class 11th Chemistry Prescribed Books

NCERT Class 11 Chemistry is prescribed to cover the RBSE Class 11 Chemistry syllabus.

To get the RBSE Class 11 Chemistry Syllabus in Hindi and English Click on the link below.

Also read:

RBSE Class 12th Syllabus 2023-24: Download New Syllabus PDF, All Subjects, Subject wise list





