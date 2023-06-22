RBSE Class 11th English (Optional) Syllabus 2023-24: Download 2024 Syllabus PDF

RBSE Class 11 English Syllabus 2024: Download BSER Class 11 English (optional) Syllabus 2024 PDF here. Check the unit-wise list of topics and the detailed syllabus content.

Rajasthan Board Class 11 English Syllabus for 2024 Exam: RBSE, the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, is the state-level education board. It releases the RBSE all-subject syllabus every year for classes 9 to 12. For the academic year 2023-24, the Rajasthan board has released the revised syllabus for classes 9 to 12 on its website. Students and teachers can visit the site and download the syllabus PDF. The syllabus has been released in a combined PDF, and thus you need to scroll to check the syllabus of your desired subject.

In this article, you will find the detailed syllabus of RBSE Class 11 English Optional subject. Here, the course structure, topic-wise syllabus, topic-wise mark distribution, and prescribed books are mentioned for the English Optional subject, राजस्थान बोर्ड Class 11th. Check and download the PDF. To check the syllabus of other RBSE Class 11 subjects, click on the link provided below.

राजस्थान बोर्ड 11th English Syllabus Structure 2024

Areas of Learning Marks Reading (An unseen passage and a poem) 20 Writing 20 Textbook: Woven Words 30 Drama: Julius Caesar 10 Fiction: The Guide 10 Literary Terms: Elegy, Epic, Sonnet, Ode, Lyric, Ballad, Satire, Fiction, Melodrama, Monologue 05 Figures of Speech: Simile, Metaphor, Alliteration, Onomatopoeia, Personification, Paradox, Oxymoron, Euphemism, Epithet, Antithesis 05 Total 100

RBSE Class 11th English Syllabus 2023-24

Reading (an unseen passage and a poem)- 20 Marks

(a) A passage for comprehension with some exercise and vocabulary of about 300 words. 12 Marks

(b) An extract from a poem of about 14-15 lines questions will be such as word formation and inferring word meaning and explanation or summary of it. 08 Marks

Writing- 20 Marks

(a) An essay out of three on argumentative/discursive/reflective/or descriptive topic (150 words) (Students should be taught all kinds of essays. Anyone can be asked) -07 Marks

(b) A composition such as an article, a report, a speech (100 words) (Students should be taught all kinds of compositions. Anyone can be asked)- 07 Marks

(c) Formal Letters/applications and Informal letters.

(Formal letters to the editor giving suggestions, opinions on an issue of social or public interest. Informal letters; personal letters. - 06 Marks

(Students should be taught all kinds of letters. Anyone can be asked)

Text for detailed study: Woven Words- 30 Marks

Prose

(a) A passage for comprehension of about 150 words from the text- book with short answer type questions testing deeper inter-pretation and drawing inferences. 1X6=06 Marks

(b) Two textual questions out of three (in about 80 words) 2X4=08 Marks

(c) Two short answer type textual questions out of three (60 words) 2X3=06 Marks

Poetry

(a) One extract from the prescribed poems for comprehension and literary interpretation. 04 Marks

(b) Two out of three questions on the prescribed poems for appreciation to be answered in 60-80 words.06 Marks

Drama: Julius Caesar- 10 Marks

One out of two questions to be answered in about 150 words to test the evaluation of characters, events and episodes.

Fiction: The Guide- 10 Marks

(a) One textual question to be answered in about 75 words for interpersonal relationship. 06 Marks

(b) Two out of three textual short answer type questions to be answered in about 40 words on content, events and episodes. 04 Marks

Literary Terms- 05 Marks

Elegy, Epic, Sonnet, Ode, Lyric, Ballad, Satire, Fiction, Melodrama, Monologue.

Figures of Speech- 05 Marks

Simile, Metaphor, Alliteration, Onomatopoeia, Personification, Paradox, Oxymoron, Euphemism, Epithet, Antithesis.

RBSE Class 11th English Prescribed Books

Textbook: Woven Words- NCERT Book Published under Copyright Drama: Julius Caesar - Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, Ajmer Fiction: The Guide - R.K. Narayan-Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, Ajmer

