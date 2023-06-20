NCERT Book for Class 11 English PDF for 2023-24 (Revised): Woven Words, Hornbill, and Snapshots PDF

NCERT Book for Class 11 English: Download revised NCERT Book for Class 11 English in a chapter-wise PDF. Also, check the list of chapter-wise topics removed from the textbook. Download chapter-wise pdf for Woven Words, Hornbill, and Snapshots.

Class 11 Latest NCERT English Textbook: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has revised the syllabus of its subjects concerning the National Education Policy 2020. English is one of the subjects that has faced revision in its curriculum. Following the changes made in the CBSE curriculum, NCERT has also revised its textbooks according. NCERT publishes three main textbooks for Class 11 English, Woven Words, Hornbill, and Snapshots. Woven Words is suggested for the English elective, whereas Hornbill and Snapshots are for English compulsory. As per the list of NCERT rationalised content, textbooks for the English elective course remained unchanged but the other two faced deletion of certain chapters.

In this article, you will be able to find the chapter-wise pdfs for Woven Words, Hornbill, and Snapshots. The NCERT rationalised content has also been attached for your reference to know which chapters are no longer a part of NCERT Class 11 English. Read and download the free pdfs.

NCERT Textbook English Class 11: Woven Words

Short Stories 

Introduction

Chapter No.

Chapter Name

Chapter PDF

1

The Lament

Download PDF

2

A Pair of Mustachios

Download PDF

3

The Rocking-horse Winner

Download PDF

4

The Adventure of the Three Garridebs

Download PDF

5

Pappachi’s Moth

Download PDF

6

The Third and Final Continent

Download PDF

7

Glory at Twilight

Download PDF

8

The Luncheon

Download PDF

Poetry

Introduction

1

The Peacock

Download PDF

2

Let me Not to the Marriage of True Minds

Download PDF

3

Coming

Download PDF

4

Telephone Conversation

Download PDF

5

The World is too Much With Us

Download PDF

6

Mother Tongue

Download PDF

7

Hawk Roosting 

Download PDF

8

For Elkana

Download PDF

9

Refugee Blues

Download PDF

10

Felling of the Banyan Tree

Download PDF

11

Ode to a Nightingale

Download PDF

12

Ajamil and the Tigers

Download PDF

Essays

Introduction

1

My Watch

Download PDF

2

My Three Passions

Download PDF

3

Patterns of Creativity

Download PDF

4

Tribal Verse

Download PDF

5

What is a Good Book?

Download PDF

6

The Story

Download PDF

7

Bridges 

Download PDF

NCERT Textbook English Class 11: Hornbill

Reading Skills

Chapter No.

Chapter Name

Chapter PDF

1

The Portrait of a Lady

Download PDF
 

A Photograph

2

We’re Not Afraid to Die... if We Can All Be Together

Download PDF

3

Discovering Tut: the Saga Continues

Download PDF
 

The Laburnum Top
 

The Voice of the Rain

4

The Ailing Planet: the Green Movement’s Role

Download PDF
 

Childhood

5

The Adventure

Download PDF

6

Silk Road

Download PDF
 

Father to Son

Writing Skills

1

Note-making

Download PDF

2

Summarising

Download PDF

3

Sub-titling

Download PDF

4

Essay-writing

Download PDF

5

Letter-writing

Download PDF

6

Creative Writing

Download PDF

NCERT Textbook English Class 11: Snapshots

Chapter No.

Chapter Name

Chapter PDF

1

The Summer of the Beautiful White Horse

Download PDF

2

The Address

Download PDF

3

Mother’s Day

Download PDF

4

The Ghat of the Only World

Download PDF

5

Birth

Download PDF

6

The Tale of Melon City

Download PDF

Class 11 NCERT Hornbill: List Of Rationalised Content

Chapter

Page No.

Dropped Topics/Chapters

Chapter 4: The Landscape of the Soul by Nathalie Trouveroy

 

34 – 40

 

Full Chapter

Chapter 6: The Browning Version by Terrence Rattigan

 

50–57

 

Full Chapter

Class 11 NCERT Snapshots: List Of Rationalised Content

Chapter

Page No.

Dropped Topics/Chapters

Chapter 3: Ranga’s Marriage by Venkatesha Iyengar

 

16–24

 

Full Chapter

Chapter 4: Albert Einstein at School by Patrick Pringle

25–31

Full Chapter

Chapter 6: The Ghat of the Only World by Amitav Ghosh

 

54–64

 

Full Chapter

Class 11 NCERT Woven Words: List Of Rationalised Content

No Change

 

