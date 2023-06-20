NCERT Book for Class 11 English PDF for 2023-24 (Revised): Woven Words, Hornbill, and Snapshots PDF

NCERT Book for Class 11 English: Download revised NCERT Book for Class 11 English in a chapter-wise PDF. Also, check the list of chapter-wise topics removed from the textbook. Download chapter-wise pdf for Woven Words, Hornbill, and Snapshots.

Class 11 Latest NCERT English Textbook: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has revised the syllabus of its subjects concerning the National Education Policy 2020. English is one of the subjects that has faced revision in its curriculum. Following the changes made in the CBSE curriculum, NCERT has also revised its textbooks according. NCERT publishes three main textbooks for Class 11 English, Woven Words, Hornbill, and Snapshots. Woven Words is suggested for the English elective, whereas Hornbill and Snapshots are for English compulsory. As per the list of NCERT rationalised content, textbooks for the English elective course remained unchanged but the other two faced deletion of certain chapters.

In this article, you will be able to find the chapter-wise pdfs for Woven Words, Hornbill, and Snapshots. The NCERT rationalised content has also been attached for your reference to know which chapters are no longer a part of NCERT Class 11 English. Read and download the free pdfs.

NCERT Textbook English Class 11: Woven Words

NCERT Textbook English Class 11: Hornbill

NCERT Textbook English Class 11: Snapshots

Chapter No. Chapter Name Chapter PDF 1 The Summer of the Beautiful White Horse Download PDF 2 The Address Download PDF 3 Mother’s Day Download PDF 4 The Ghat of the Only World Download PDF 5 Birth Download PDF 6 The Tale of Melon City Download PDF

Class 11 NCERT Hornbill: List Of Rationalised Content

Chapter Page No. Dropped Topics/Chapters Chapter 4: The Landscape of the Soul by Nathalie Trouveroy 34 – 40 Full Chapter Chapter 6: The Browning Version by Terrence Rattigan 50–57 Full Chapter

Class 11 NCERT Snapshots: List Of Rationalised Content

Chapter Page No. Dropped Topics/Chapters Chapter 3: Ranga’s Marriage by Venkatesha Iyengar 16–24 Full Chapter Chapter 4: Albert Einstein at School by Patrick Pringle 25–31 Full Chapter Chapter 6: The Ghat of the Only World by Amitav Ghosh 54–64 Full Chapter

Class 11 NCERT Woven Words: List Of Rationalised Content

No Change

