NCERT Book for Class 11 English PDF for 2023-24 (Revised): Woven Words, Hornbill, and Snapshots PDF

Class 11 Latest NCERT English Textbook: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has revised the syllabus of its subjects concerning the National Education Policy 2020. English is one of the subjects that has faced revision in its curriculum. Following the changes made in the CBSE curriculum, NCERT has also revised its textbooks according. NCERT publishes three main textbooks for Class 11 English, Woven Words, Hornbill, and Snapshots. Woven Words is suggested for the English elective, whereas Hornbill and Snapshots are for English compulsory. As per the list of NCERT rationalised content, textbooks for the English elective course remained unchanged but the other two faced deletion of certain chapters.
In this article, you will be able to find the chapter-wise pdfs for Woven Words, Hornbill, and Snapshots. The NCERT rationalised content has also been attached for your reference to know which chapters are no longer a part of NCERT Class 11 English. Read and download the free pdfs.
NCERT Textbook English Class 11: Woven Words
|
Short Stories
Introduction
|
Chapter No.
|
Chapter Name
|
Chapter PDF
|
1
|
The Lament
|
2
|
A Pair of Mustachios
|
3
|
The Rocking-horse Winner
|
4
|
The Adventure of the Three Garridebs
|
5
|
Pappachi’s Moth
|
6
|
The Third and Final Continent
|
7
|
Glory at Twilight
|
8
|
The Luncheon
|
Poetry
Introduction
|
1
|
The Peacock
|
2
|
Let me Not to the Marriage of True Minds
|
3
|
Coming
|
4
|
Telephone Conversation
|
5
|
The World is too Much With Us
|
6
|
Mother Tongue
|
7
|
Hawk Roosting
|
8
|
For Elkana
|
9
|
Refugee Blues
|
10
|
Felling of the Banyan Tree
|
11
|
Ode to a Nightingale
|
12
|
Ajamil and the Tigers
|
Essays
Introduction
|
1
|
My Watch
|
2
|
My Three Passions
|
3
|
Patterns of Creativity
|
4
|
Tribal Verse
|
5
|
What is a Good Book?
|
6
|
The Story
|
7
|
Bridges
NCERT Textbook English Class 11: Hornbill
|
Reading Skills
|
Chapter No.
|
Chapter Name
|
Chapter PDF
|
1
|
The Portrait of a Lady
|
A Photograph
|
2
|
We’re Not Afraid to Die... if We Can All Be Together
|
3
|
Discovering Tut: the Saga Continues
|
The Laburnum Top
|
The Voice of the Rain
|
4
|
The Ailing Planet: the Green Movement’s Role
|
Childhood
|
5
|
The Adventure
|
6
|
Silk Road
|
Father to Son
|
Writing Skills
|
1
|
Note-making
|
2
|
Summarising
|
3
|
Sub-titling
|
4
|
Essay-writing
|
5
|
Letter-writing
|
6
|
Creative Writing
NCERT Textbook English Class 11: Snapshots
|
Chapter No.
|
Chapter Name
|
Chapter PDF
|
1
|
The Summer of the Beautiful White Horse
|
2
|
The Address
|
3
|
Mother’s Day
|
4
|
The Ghat of the Only World
|
5
|
Birth
|
6
|
The Tale of Melon City
Class 11 NCERT Hornbill: List Of Rationalised Content
|
Chapter
|
Page No.
|
Dropped Topics/Chapters
|
Chapter 4: The Landscape of the Soul by Nathalie Trouveroy
|
34 – 40
|
Full Chapter
|
Chapter 6: The Browning Version by Terrence Rattigan
|
50–57
|
Full Chapter
Class 11 NCERT Snapshots: List Of Rationalised Content
|
Chapter
|
Page No.
|
Dropped Topics/Chapters
|
Chapter 3: Ranga’s Marriage by Venkatesha Iyengar
|
16–24
|
Full Chapter
|
Chapter 4: Albert Einstein at School by Patrick Pringle
|
25–31
|
Full Chapter
|
Chapter 6: The Ghat of the Only World by Amitav Ghosh
|
54–64
|
Full Chapter
Class 11 NCERT Woven Words: List Of Rationalised Content
|
No Change
