RBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2023-24 Out! Download Subject-wise Syllabus Here

RBSE Syllabus 2023-24 for Class 10: RBSE Class 10 students can now check the latest syllabus of all subjects. Get the direct link to download the new subject-wise syllabus here.

Class 10 RBSE Syllabus 2023-24: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education or Board of State Education, Rajasthan has released the subject-wise syllabus for Class 10. The board has released the syllabus for the current academic session based on which it will organise the annual board examination for the 10th class. Thus, students of Class 10th of Rajasthan Board must follow this latest syllabus to study according to the course contents and guidelines mentioned in their latest syllabus.

How to download RBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2023-24?

Rajasthan Board has published the RBSE 10th Class Syllabus 2023-24 on its official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Students can download the latest syllabus by Rajasthan Board for Class 10 from the direct link available on the board’s official website. For this, you can follow the simple steps mentioned below:

Go to Board’s official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Go to the Syllabus or Pathyakram link active on the left panel of the home page.

Click on the Class 10 option for the 2023-24 syllabus.

Download the file and save for future reference

You can also download the complete syllabus from the link mentioned below:

Major subjects offered in RBSE Class 10 include:

Hindi

English (compulsory)

Science

Social Science

Mathematics

The syllabus of all these subjects along with the additional subjects offered in 10th Class has been released by the The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) for 2023-24 session.

About Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE)

The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER), also known as the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), is an educational board responsible for the promotion and development of secondary education in the state of Rajasthan, India. The BSER conducts various examinations at the secondary (10th) and senior secondary (12th) levels. It formulates and prescribes the curriculum for these levels, prepares textbooks, and conducts examinations to evaluate the knowledge and skills of students.

The BSER plays a crucial role in shaping the education system in Rajasthan and ensuring quality education for students. It aims to provide a strong foundation for students' academic and overall development, preparing them for higher education and various career opportunities.



