RBSE Class 10 Maths Syllabus 2023-24: Download New Syllabus PDF Here!

RBSE Class 10 Maths Syllabus 2023-24: This article discusses the new syllabus of Rajasthan Board Class 10 Maths in detail. The RBSE Class 10 Maths Syllabus for the current academic session 2023-24 is essential for the knowledge of topics Syllabus is here for students to know the subject contents to be covered throughout the year. We have also provided the direct link to download the complete syllabus PDF that can be referred to as and when required.

The RBSE class 10 maths syllabus is a valuable resource for students who want to learn about mathematics and develop important skills for success in Class 10 Board Exams and beyond.

The board has revised the syllabus wherein some of the major topics have been eliminated from the syllabus. Hence, students must be aware of the deleted portion of the syllabus to avoid any confusion and should make it a habit to refer to the latest syllabus as you start with a new chapter of Mathematics.

Unit-wise and chapter-wiser marks distribution for RBSE Class 10 Maths

The RBSE Maths Syllabus for Class 10 is divided into seven units, each of which can be studied relatively quickly. This makes it easy for candidates to break down the material into smaller, more manageable chunks and avoid feeling stressed. The unit-wise list of chapters and marks distribution for RBSE Class 10 Maths is mentioned below:

UNIT UNIT NAME MARKS 1 NUMBER SYSTEMS 1.Real Numbers (4) 4 2 ALGEBRA 2.Polynomials (4) 3.Pair of Linear Equations in Two Variables (6) 4.Quadratic Equations (4) 5.Arithmetic Progressions (6) 20 3 GEOMETRY 6.Triangles (4) 7.Circles (6) 10 4 COORDINATE GEOMETRY 8.Coordinate Geometry (7) 07 5 TRIGONOMETRY 9.Introduction to Trigonometry (8) 10.Some Applications of Trigonometry (5) 13 6 MENSURATION 11.Areas Related to Circles (5) 12.Surface Areas and Volumes (6) 11 7 STATISTICS & PROBABILITY 13.Statistics (11) 14.Probability (4) 15 TOTAL 80

Annual Board Examinations (Theory) 80 Marks Internal Assessment 20 Marks Total 100 Marks

Check Unit-wise Syllabus below:

