RBSE Class 10 Science Syllabus 2023-24: Download Revised Syllabus in PDF Here

Rajasthan Board Class 10 Science Syllabus: Check the RBSE Class 10 Science Syllabus for the year 2023-24 here and get a direct link to download the same in PDF. Know chapter-wise topics and marks distribution here.

RBSE Class 10 Science Syllabus 2023-24: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE)’s 10th Class Science Syllabus is here for students to know the latest curriculum for the current academic session 2023-24. The RBSE Class 10 Science Syllabus includes a list of chapter-wise topics and marks distribution prescribed for the upcoming RBSE Board Exam 2024.

The board has revised the syllabus and has removed three chapters and a few topics from the new syllabus. Three chapters removed from syllabus include Periodic Classification of Elements, Source of Energy and Sustainable Management of Natural Resources. The marks distribution across various chapters has also been changed for the current academic session. To check the latest marking scheme, go through the new syllabus.

Knowledge of the latest syllabus is very important for Class 10 students of Rajasthan Board as it would help them with a comprehensive overview of the key concepts and topics that are likely to be covered on the exam. This would allow them to focus their studies on the most important material and avoid wasting time on less important topics. Thus, missing out on any details given in the new syllabus can result in inappropriate exam preparations.

Check RBSE Class 10 Science Syllabus 2023-24 Below:

Unit-wise and chapter-wiser marks distribution for RBSE Class 10 Science

The RBSE Science Syllabus for Class 10 is divided into five manageable units, each of which can be studied in a relatively short period of time. This makes it easy for candidates to break down the material into smaller, more manageable chunks and avoid feeling stressed. The unit-wise list of chapters and marks distribution for RBSE Class 10 Science is mentioned below:

Unit 1 - Chemical Substances -Nature and Behaviour Chapter Name Marks 1. Chemical reactions and equations 6 2. Acids, bases and salts 7 3. Metals and nonmetals 5 4. Carbon and its compounds 7 Total 25 Unit 2 - World of Living 5. Life processes 8 6. Control and coordination 6 7. Reproduction in organisms 7 8. Heredity and evolution 4 Total 25 Unit 3 - Natural Phenomena 9. Reflection and Refraction of light 8 10. The human eye and the colourful world 4 Total 12 Unit 4 - Effects of Current 11. Electricity 7 12. Magnetic effects of current 6 Total 13 Unit 5 - Natural Resources 13. Our environment 5 Total 5

RBSE Class 10 Scienece Course Structure will be as follows:

Annual Board Examinations (Theory) 80 Marks Internal Assessment 20 Marks Total 100 Marks

Check Unit-wise Syllabus below:

Unit 1 - Chemical Substances -Nature and Behaviour

Unit 2 - World of Living

Unit 3 - Natural Phenomena

Unit 4 - Effects of Current

Unit 5 - Natural Resources

Prescribed Textbooks

Download the full syllabus from the link provided below:

RBSE Class 10 Science Syllabus 2023-24 (PDF)

Here are some additional tips for preparing for the RBSE Class 10 Science Board Exam:

Start studying early. Don't wait until the last minute to start studying.

Give yourself plenty of time to go over the material and practice answering questions.

Form a study group. Studying with other students can help you stay motivated and on track.

Take practice tests. This will help you get used to the format of the exam and identify any areas where you need more practice.

Written practice of chemical reactions and balancing equations is essential.

Learn to draw neat and clear ray diagrams formed by spherical lenses for different positions of the object.

Solve previous years’ question papers to get an idea of the type of questions that can be asked in the upcoming board exam.

Stay managed, follow a regular study routine, eat healthy, take regular breaks and rest well for optimum results.

