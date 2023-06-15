RBSE Class 10 Hindi Syllabus 2023-24: Download of Hindi Grammar & Literature Syllabus Here!

Rajasthan Board Class 10 Hindi Syllabus: Check the latest syllabus of RBSE Class 10 Hindi here to know the prescribed grammar and literature syllabus. Download the complete syllabus in PDF.

RBSE 10 Class Hindi Syllabus 2023-24: RBSE’s latest syllabus for Class 10 Hindi provides an overview of the topics, concepts, and materials covered in 2023-24. It serves as a reference point, helping students stay organized, plan their studies, and navigate the learning process effectively throughout the year. With this article, students can check and download the new Hindi Syllabus of Class 10 of Rajasthan Board in PDF. Students must note that there will be no term-wise exams for RBSE Class 10 and their knowledge will be assessed based on the full syllabus for which they will take one annual examination.

The RBSE Class 10 Hindi Syllabus is divided into five major parts which are mentioned below along with their marks distributon:

1.Unseen Passagae (अपठित बोध)

2. Cre ative Writing (रचना)

3. Grammar (व्यावहारिक-व्याकरण)

4. Prescribed Hindi textbook (पूरक-पुस्तक : कृतिका-भाग)

5. Prescribed Hindi supplementary book (पूरक-पुस्तक : कृतिका-भाग 2

RBSE Class 10 Hindi Course Structure will be as follows:

Theory Exam 80 Marks Internal Assessment 20 Marks Total 100 Marks Time Allowed for Theory Paper - 3.15 Hours

Check RBSE Class 10 Hindi Syllabus 2023-24 below:

You can also download the syllabus in PDF from the following link:

RBSE Class 10 Hindi Syllabus 2023-24 (PDF)

How to analyse RBSE Class 10 Hindi Syllabus?

Analyzing the syllabus is crucial as it helps you prioritize your study materials and create an effective study plan. Here are some steps to analyze a syllabus for exam preparation:

Read the syllabus thoroughly for a complete understanding of the structure, sections, and topics covered along with the marks distribution.

Identify the key topics in the syllabus which need a focused approach to be learned.

Understand the depth of knowledge required for each topic and allocate your study time accordingly.

Identify the marks distribution mentioned in the syllabus to help you prioritize your study time for topics with high weightage.

Plan your study schedule based on the topics and subtopics mentioned in the syllabus.

Prioritize and organize your study materials.

