RECPDCL NOIDA Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for Assistant Engineer and Assistant Finance Executive Posts @recpdcl.in

RECPDCL NOIDA Recruitment 2020: REC Power Distribution Company Ltd (RECPDCL), NOIDA, has invited applications for the post of Assistant Engineer and Assistant Finance Executive. Eligible candidates can apply to the post through online mode on or before 27 May 2020.

REC Power Distribution Company Ltd. (RECPDCL) is wholly owned subsidiary of Rural Electrification Corporation Limited, a “Navratna CPSE” under the Ministry of Power.

Notification Details

Advertisement No.: RECPDCL/HR/1/2020

Important Date

Last Date of Application: 27 May 2020 Upto 6 PM

RECPDCL Vacancy Details

Assistant Engineer (Tech)- 8 Posts (UR-05 OBC-02 SC-01)

Assistant Finance Executive - 1 Post (UR-01)

Eligibility Criteria for Assistant Engineer and Assistant Finance Executive Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Assistant Engineer (Tech)- B.E/B. Tech (Electrical Engineering), preferably with 60% Marks or 1 st Division). 3 years of experience in Execution & Implementation of Power Distribution Projects up to 66kV voltage level, U/G cabling preferably under Govt. schemes like IPDS, DDUGJY, R-APDRP etc. Should have good understanding of SLDs, GTP/Electrical Drawings, IS/IEC codes/ Pre-dispatch inspection of Electrical equipment, Quality Assurance

Assistant Finance Executive - Chartered Accountant/ Cost Accountant/ MBA (Finance)and 3 years of experience in Finance & Accounting of ledger Books, Establishment Accounts, Preparation of Balance Sheet, Profit & Loss Accounts, Income & Expenditure Statements, State & Central Taxation including Income Tax.

Age Limit:

35 Years

(Age Relaxation for SC/ST/OBC/PWD/Women, as per Govt. Rules)

Salary:

Assistant Engineer (Tech)- Rs. 54,000/- pm

Assistant Finance Executive - Rs. 54,000/- pm

Selection Process for RECPDCL Assistant Engineer and Assistant Finance Executive Posts

Shortlisted Candidates will be called for Personal Interview to be conducted at Noida, Gautam Budh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh or Skype/Zoom Call

How to Apply for the RECPDCL Recruitment 2020 ?

Eligible candidates would require to register and apply online through RECPDCL’s website, i.e. www.recpdcl.in (Career Page) on or before 27 May 2020 upto 06.00 PM. . Candidates can refer to the official notification link for more details.

Download RECPDCL Notification PDF Here

RECPDCL Online Application

