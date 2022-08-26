REET Result 2022: Bonus Marks will be Allotted to Candidates, Check Expected Cut Off

REET Result 2022: Candidates who appeared in Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test (REET) 2022 can read about the bonus marks in the article below:

REET Result 2022 Bonus Marks: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education conducted the Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test (REET) 2022 on 23 and 24 July 2022 and released the answer key of the exam on 18 August 2022. Objections were also invited from the candidates upto 25 August 2022 on the official website i.e. reetbser2022.in. Now, the board will consider all the objections and prepare the result accordingly. If the objections are less, then the result will be released very soon. According to the reports, REET Result Link is expected in a week. In this article we will discuss about the bonus marks in REET Exam 2022.

How can I get Bonus Marks in REET 2022

There were errors in some questions in REET 2022 which are found when the answer key is released. In such a situation, bonus marks will be given on 9 question paper. The Board has accepted two options as correct out of eight questions, while there was one question in which three options have been considered correct.

What are REET Cut-Off Marks 2022 ?

The candidates can check the expected cut-off marks of the exam for Level 1 and Level 2 for male and female candidates below:

Category Level 1

Level 2

Male Female Male Female General 90-95 Marks 97-102 Marks 85-90 Marks 87-92 Marks OBC 85-90 Marks 90-95 Marks 80-85 Marks 85-90 Marks MBC 85-90 Marks 90-95 Marks 75-80 marks 80-85 Marks SC 80-85 marks 85-90 Marks 75-80 marks 80-85 Marks ST 75-80 marks 80-85 marks 70-75 Marks 75-80 marks

What are REET Qualifying Marks 2022

In order to qualify in the exam, the candidate should score 60% marks for General Category while 36% marks are required for ST Category Posts and 55% marks for SC, OBC, MBC, EWS marks.