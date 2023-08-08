RNC GNM Result 2023 at rncexam.in: Check Latest Updates Here

RNC GNM Result 2023 will be available at rncexam.in. Check Direct Link to download Rajasthan GNM Marks, Cutoff Mark, How to Download and Other Details Here.

RNC GNM Result 2023: The Rajasthan Nursing Council (RNC), Jaipur is expected to release the result for Rajasthan GNM today i.e. on 08 August 2023. RNC result 2023 will be available on the official portal at rncexam.in. RNC GNM Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen. Those who pass the exam will be able to download their provisional marksheet.

The candidates are required to use their roll number and enrolment number to check Rajasthan GNM 1st year result 2023.

RNC GNM Result 2023 Overview

Name of the Exam Body Rajasthan Nursing Registration Council (RNC) Exam Name General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) Exam date April to May 2023 Result date to be released Official website https://www.rncjaipur.org/

How to Download RNC GNM Result 2023 ?

The candidates can check the result by following the steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website of RNC: https://rncjaipur.org/

Step 2: Now, go to ‘Results’ tab.

Step 3: Click on the ‘GNM Exam Result 2023’ link.

Step 4: Provide your roll number and date of birth.

Step 5: Click on the "Submit" button.

RNC GNM Cutoff Marks 2023

The RNC GNM Cut-Off Marks 2023 will be released along with the result. The cut off marks will vary depending on the category of the candidate and the number of vacancies available.

The candidates who pass the GNM exam will be eligible to apply for the GNM course in various nursing colleges in Rajasthan. The admission process for the GNM course will be conducted by the respective nursing colleges.