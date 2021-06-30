RPSC AO Result 2021 Out @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in: Download Rajasthan Agriculture Officer Selection List

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has uploaded the result of the exam for the posts of Agricultural Officer (AO) on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC AO Result 2020-21: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has uploaded the result of the exam for the posts of Agricultural Officer (AO). A total of 297 candidates are qualified in the exam. Candidates can download RPSC Result from the official website of RPSC- rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. We have also provieded RPSC Agriculture Officer Result Link given below.

RPSC AO Admit Card Download Link

Selected candidates will appear for interview round. They atre required to send the application on or before 12 July 2021 to the office of RPSC.

How to Download RPS AO Result 2021 ?

Go to the official website of RPSC-https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on the link - ‘30/06/2021 - Screening Result Preamble for Agriculture Officer 2020’ displaying under Important Links Section at the left corner of the home page.

Download Rajasthan Agriculture Result PDF

Check Roll Numbers of Selected Candidates

RPSC AO Exam was conducted on 19 January 2021 (Tuesday) from 10 AM to 1 PM at Ajmer and Jaipur. Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) had invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Agriculture Officer and Agriculture Research Officer (Agriculture Chemistry) from 20 October 2020 to 03 November 2020.