RPSC ARO Screening Result 2021 Out for Agriculture Research Officer/Physiotherapist Post @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Send Documents till Apr 04

RPSC ARO Screening Result 2021: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the screening test result for the post of Agriculture Research Officer/Physiotherapist on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared in the Screening Test for the post of Agriculture Research Officer/Physiotherapist can check their result available on the official website of Rajasthan Public Service Commission-rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has uploaded the list of qualified candidates in the screening test for Agriculture Research Officer/Physiotherapist posts on its official website. Candidates who have qualified in the screening test will have to appear for the next interview round as per the selection process for the Agriculture Research Officer/Physiotherapist post.

Candidates qualified in the screening test for Agriculture Research Officer/Physiotherapist posts will have to download the Details Application Form and send the same with essential documents to the official website of RPSC till 07 April 2021.

It is noted that Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has conducted the screening test for the posts of Agriculture Research Officer/Physiotherapist on 23/24 November 2020. Candidates who have appeared in the screening test for Agriculture Research Officer/Physiotherapist post can check the list of qualified candidates available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.



How to Download: RPSC Screening Result 2021 for Agriculture Research Officer/Physiotherapist Post