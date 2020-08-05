RPSC Admit Card 2020 for Assistant Professor (Broad and Super Speciality) Released @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC Admit Card 2020 for Assistant Professor Broad/Super Specialty Released: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the Admit Card for the Assistant Professor (Broad and Super Specialty) exam on its official website. All such candidates who have to appear for the applied for the Assistant Professor Broad/Super Specialty Posts can download their RPSC Admit Card 2020 available on the official website of RPSC-rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

According to the short notification released by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC), candidates who have to appear for the Assistant Professor (Broad and Super Specialty) exam, can download their admit card from the link-https://sso.rajasthan.gov.in.

Candidates should note that they will have to appear for the written examination with the Admit card and a photograph and original Identity card at the examination center.

It is noted that Commission is set to conduct the Assistant Professor (Broad Specialty) (Super Specialty) (Medical Education deptt.) Screening Test 2020 on 11/13/14 August 2020. Assistant Professor(Broad Specialty) (Medical education deptt.) Screening test 2020 will be conducted on 11 August 2020.

According to the Exam schedule released by the Commission, the exam for Anesthesiology, Biochemistry, Community Medicine, Dermatology, Venereology and Leprosy, General Surgery, Obstetrics & Gynecology, Radiodiagnosis Radiological Physics, Radiotherapy, Tuberculosis and Respiratory Medicine/ Pulmonary Medicine will be conducted from 09:00 AM to 12:00 Noon.

The Screening test for the Biophysics General Medicine, Microbiology, Nuclear Medicine, Ophthalmology, Orthopedics, Pharmacology, Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Psychiatry will be conducted from 02:00 PM to 05:00 PM on 11 August 2020.

Direct Link for RPSC Admit Card 2020 for Assistant Professor (Broad and Super Specialty)





Exam for Neuron Surgery, pediatric Surgery, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery and Surgical Oncology will be conducted on 14 August 2020 from 09:00 AM to 12:00 Noon.

Candidates are advised to check the exam schedule from the official website. You can download the Admit card with the direct link given below.