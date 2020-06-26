RPSC Grade 1 Result 2020 Out @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Download RPSC 1st Grade Lecture (Hindi) Result 2018, Provisional Selection List, Cut Off Here

RPSC Grade 1 Result 2020: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has announced the result of written exam for the post of School Lecturer Grade 1 (Hindi) on its official website. A provisional merit list has been prepared containing the roll numbers of qualified candidates. The candidates who have appeared in RPSC Grade 1 Exam 2018 can check the RPSC Lecture result on the official website of RPSC-www.rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC Grade 1 Lecturer Result Link is also given below. The candidates check the roll numbers of all shortlisted candidates through the link. The roll numbers of the candidates is available on the RPSC Grade 1 Admit Card.

RPSC Grade 1 Result PDF Download Link 2018

The shortlisted candidates will now have to appear for RPSC Grade 1 Counselling Round. The commission will inform about the counselling details such as date, time and venue on its official website in due course of time. The candidates are required to carry all the necessary documents at the time of Counselling.

RPSC Grade 1 Cut-off

RPSC has also released the cut off marks of different categories. RPSC Lecturer Cut-off Marks for General Category are 285.44, 268.53 for EWS Category, 249.19 for SC Category. The candidates can check the cut-off for other catgories below.

RPSC Lecturer Grade A Exam (Hindi) for both questions papers i.e. General Knowledge & General Studies and Hindi was conducted on 03 January 2020.

How to Download RPSC School Lecturer Result 2020 for 1st Grade