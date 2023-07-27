RPSC 2nd Grade Admit Card 2023 Out: Download Link to Sr. Teacher Hall Ticket on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC Admit Card 2023 2nd Grade Released: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the admit card for the written exam for the 2nd Grade Teacher Admit Card 2023 on its official website. Check download link here.

Get all the direct links of RPSC Admit Card 2023 here.

RPSC 2nd Grade Admit Card 2023 Out: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the admit card for the written exam for the 2nd Grade Teacher Admit Card 2023 for GK (Group A & B) on its official website. All those candidates who have applied successfully for the 2nd Grade Teacher posts can download their admit card from the official website of RPSC-https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/.

Direct Link To Download: RPSC 2nd Grade Hall Ticket 2023

The direct link to download the admit card is available below and you can download the same directly after clicking the link.

Direct Link To Download: RPSC 2nd Grade Admit Card 2023

How to Download RPSC 2nd Grade Hall Ticket 2023 ?

You can download the admit card for the 2nd Grade Teacher post after following the steps given below.

Step 1: Go to the official website of the RPSC- i.e-rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link-Admit Card for Sr. Teacher Gr II Comp. GK (Group A and B) Re-Exam 2022 on the homepage

Step 3: You will have to provide your login credentials to the link on the home page.

Step 4: You will get the admit card in a new window.

Step 5: Download and save it for future reference.

Exam Schedule: RPSC 2nd Grade Admit Card 2023

RPSC will be conducting the Grade 2 Teacher Exam on July 30, 2023 in multiple shifts at various centers across the state. Exams will be conducted in offline mode. Exams will be held in multiple shifts and the shift timing for Group A posts will be from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm. The Group B posts shift will be held from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

Document to Carry with RPSC 2nd Grade Hall Ticket 2023

Candidates who have to appear in the written exam should note that they will have to carry the exam admit card with additional documents including id proof including PAN Card, Aadhar Card, Driving License and other as mentioned in the notification.

RPSC 2nd Grade Admit Card 2023: Download By Using Login Credential

Candidates can download their Admit card from the official website after providing the login credentials to the link on the home page. You can check all the essential credentials from the information given by you during submission of online application.











