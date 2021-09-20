RRB Group D 2021: CBT 1 Online Exam to start Soon, Check Admit Card Updates Here

RRB Group D 2021: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is going to soon start the first recruitment process for phase 1 of Group D recruitment 2021. The candidates who have applied for the exam are waiting to start the exam for a long time. The RRB Group D Recruitment Notification was released in March 2019. For which, CBT 1 Exam is yet not started. Earlier, the exam was to be held in April 2021.

Due to the ongoing situation of the Covid-19 pandemic, the date of the exam was further extended. The Railways has already announced the result of the RRB NTPC CBT 1 Exams and RRB MI & Isolated Recruitment Exam. In such a situation, the board can now release the schedule of the RRB Group D CBT 1 exam anytime. Candidates can visit the official website of Railway Board rrbcdg.gov.in for more updates.

The RRB Group D Admit Card 2021 will be released on the official website prior to 4 days of the conduct of the exam. The exam will be conducted in four phases of exams. The candidates will be informed of RRB Group D Admit Card 2021 through their registered email id and registered mobile numbers.

The candidates are also informed that no admit card will be delivered to any candidate through offline mode. The candidates will have to download RRB Group D Admit Card 2021 through the official regional website of RRB. However, the Indian Railways have yet not announced the RRB Group D Exam Date 2021. It is expected that the board will release the RRB Group D Exam 2021 Date Notice in the end of the month of September. So, all candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website or stay tuned with jagranjosh.com for more latest updates.

This drive is being done to recruit a total of 103769 Vacancies of Group D under Level 1 of the 7th CPC Pay Matrix in various units of Indian Railways.