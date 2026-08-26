RRB Group D Answer Key 2026; Download CEN 09/2025 Response Sheet PDF Soon at rrb.indianrailways.gov.in

Key Points The RRB Group D 2026 CBT was conducted from August 3 to August 25, 2026.

The provisional answer key for RRB Group D 2026 is expected by September 3, 2026.

Candidates can download the answer key from rrb.indianrailways.gov.in using provided steps.

RRB Group D 2026 Answer Key: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will soon release the RRB Group D 2026 Answer Key on its official website rrb.indianrailways.gov.in. The RRB conducted the Computer-Based Test (CBT) for various Group D posts (CEN 09/2025) on August 3, 4, 5, 6, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, and 25, 2026. After the RRB Group D exam is over, candidates are waiting for the RRB Group D 2026 Answer Key. The answer key helps them check their responses and estimate their expected scores before the official results are announced. As per previous year trends, the RRB Group D provisional answer key is usually released 8–10 days after the exam is completed. The RRB Group D 2026 provisional answer keys will be released on the board's regional websites. Keep checking this space for the latest updates on the RRB Group D 2026 answer key.

RRB Group D 2026 Answer Key Release Date Based on previous year trends, the RRB Group D 2026 provisional answer keys, along with the response sheet, are likely to be released within 8-10 days after the exam is conducted. So it is expected that the board will release the official RRB Group D answer key by September 3. The response sheet allows candidates to see the answers they marked during the examination.Once the answer key is available, candidates can compare their responses and calculate their estimated scores. Stay connected with us for the latest updates about the RRB Group D 2026 response sheet and answer key release. Exam Exam Date Answer Key Date Gap RRB Assistant Loco Pilot (CEN 01/2025 ) 13th February to 11th March 2026 20 March 2026 9 RRB NTPC Undergraduate (CEN 07/2025) 7 to 9 May 2026 and 13 to 20 June 2026 June 27, 2026 7 RRB Group D (CEN 09/2025) 3 August to 25 August 2026 September 1, 2026 (Expected) 7-9 (Expected)

Direct Link to Download the RRB Group D 2026 Answer Key As per the latest update, the RRB Group D 2026 Answer Key has been released. The candidates can download their RRB Group D 2026 response sheet on the official website of the RRB Group D 2026- rrb.indianrailways.gov.in. RRB Group D 2026 Answer Key Click here (To be updated soon) How to Download RRB Group D 2026 Answer Key PDF Once the Answer Key is available, candidates can follow these steps to download it: Step 1: Visit the official RRB Group D 2026 website. Step 2: Look for the “Answer Key” link on the homepage. Step 3: Fill in all the required details and click on ‘Submit’. Step 4: Download the PDF file of the Answer Key. Step 5: Cross-check your responses with the Answer Key. RRB Group D 2026 Marking Scheme Candidates can use the following RRB Group D 2026 marking scheme to calculate their probable scores: