RRB NTPC Graduate CBT 2 Cut Off 2026 Released: Check Category-Wise & Zone-Wise Cut Off Marks PDF

RRB NTPC Graduate Cutoff 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RRB NTPC Graduate CBT 2 cutoff 2026 for the Non-Technical Popular Categories recruitment on the regional official websites, including indianrailways.gov.in and the respective zonal RRB portals. Candidates who appeared for the CBT 2 exam for a total of 5,810 graduate-level posts such as Station Master, Goods Train Manager, Senior Clerk-cum-Typist, and Junior Account Assistant-cum-Typist can now check their category-wise qualifying marks. The RRB NTPC CBT 2 cutoff 2026 has been declared zone-wise and category-wise (UR, OBC, SC, ST, EWS), and candidates scoring equal to or above the prescribed marks will be shortlisted for the next stage, CBAT/Document Verification.

RRB NTPC Graduate Cutoff 2026 Highlights

Candidates can find all the information about RRB NTPC Graduate Cutoff 2026 in the table given below: