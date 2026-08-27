RRB NTPC Graduate CBT 2 Cut Off 2026 Released: Check Category-Wise & Zone-Wise Cut Off Marks PDF
RRB NTPC Graduate Cutoff 2026 has been officially released today, on 27 August, 2026, along with result 2026. Candidates who have secured the required cutoff have been shortlisted for the CBAT & CBTST examination. The cutoff varies across zones and depends on vacancies, exam difficulty, and candidate performance.
Key Points
- RRB NTPC Graduate CBT 2 cutoff 2026 released on official regional websites.
- Cutoff 2026 covers 5,810 graduate posts like Station Master, zone & category-wise.
- Candidates meeting 2026 cutoff proceed to CBAT/Document Verification stage.
RRB NTPC Graduate Cutoff 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RRB NTPC Graduate CBT 2 cutoff 2026 for the Non-Technical Popular Categories recruitment on the regional official websites, including indianrailways.gov.in and the respective zonal RRB portals. Candidates who appeared for the CBT 2 exam for a total of 5,810 graduate-level posts such as Station Master, Goods Train Manager, Senior Clerk-cum-Typist, and Junior Account Assistant-cum-Typist can now check their category-wise qualifying marks. The RRB NTPC CBT 2 cutoff 2026 has been declared zone-wise and category-wise (UR, OBC, SC, ST, EWS), and candidates scoring equal to or above the prescribed marks will be shortlisted for the next stage, CBAT/Document Verification.
RRB NTPC Graduate Cutoff 2026 Highlights
Candidates can find all the information about RRB NTPC Graduate Cutoff 2026 in the table given below:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Conducting Body
|
Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)
|
Exam Name
|
RRB NTPC (Non-Technical Popular Categories)
|
Post Level
|
Undergraduate (12th Level)
|
CEN Number
|
CEN 06/2025
|
Cutoff Type
|
Zone-Wise, Category-Wise
|
Selection Stages
|
CBT 1, CBT 2, CBAT/Typing Skill Test, Document Verification, Medical Exam
|
Cutoff Release Date
|
Released today alongside the official result
|
Official Website
|
rrbcdg.gov.in and respective regional RRB websites
RRB NTPC Graduate Zone-wise Cutoff 2026
RRB has released the RRB NTPC Graduate CBT 2 cutoff 2026 zone-wise and category-wise on the official regional websites. Candidates who appeared for CBT 2 for posts like Station Master, Goods Train Manager, and Senior Clerk-cum-Typist can check their qualifying marks under UR, OBC, SC, ST, and EWS categories. The cutoff varies by RRB zone, post, and number of vacancies. Candidates scoring equal to or above the prescribed cutoff marks will be shortlisted for the next stage, CBAT/Document Verification.
|
RRB Zone Name
|
Check Cut-off
|
RRB Chennai
|
RRB Mumbai
|
RRB Ranchi
|
RRB Patna
|
Check Here
|
RRB Muzaffarpur
|
Check Here
|
RRB Ahmedabad
|
Check Here
|
RRB Allahbad
|
Check Here
|
RRB Gorakhpur
|
Check Here
|
RRB Ajmer
|
Check Here
|
RRB Chandigarh
|
Check Here
|
RRB Guwahati
|
Check Here
|
RRB Bilaspur
|
RRB Jammu - Srinagar
|
RRB Kolkata
|
Check Here
|
RRB Siliguri
|
RRB Malda
|
Check Here
|
RRB Bhubaneswar
|
Check Here
|
RRB Thiruvananthapuram
|
Check Here
|
RRB Bangalore
|
Check Here
|
RRB Secunderabad
|
Check Here
|
RRB Bhopal
RRB NTPC Graduate Chennai Cutoff 2026
Candidates can check the Chennai cutoff for CBAT 2026 in the table given below
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
80.05
|
68.09
|
-
|
-
|
-
Candidates can check the Chennai cutoff for CBTST 2026 in the table given below
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
79.02
|
71.50
|
65.51
|
77.49
|
73.27
How to Check RRB NTPC Graduate Cutoff 2026
Candidates can follow these steps to check and download the RRB NTPC Graduate Cutoff 2026:
-
Visit the official website of your regional RRB (for example, rrbcdg.gov.in, or your zone's specific site)
-
Look for the "Results" or "Latest Notifications" section on the homepage
-
Click on the link that says "RRB NTPC Graduate Final Cut Off 2026" or "CEN 06/2025 Final Result & Cut Off"
-
The cutoff PDF will open on the screen
-
Check the zone-wise and category-wise marks
-
Download the PDF and save it for future reference
Factors Affecting RRB NTPC Graduate Cutoff 2026
There are several factors that influence the cutoff marks every year, such as how many candidates appear for the examination at each stage conducted by RRB. Some of the important factors are listed below.
-
Number of vacancies announced by RRB
-
Total number of candidates appearing for the examination
-
Difficulty level of the question paper
-
Category-wise reservation policies
-
Normalisation of marks across multiple shifts
-
Overall performance of candidates
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com