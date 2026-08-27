RRB NTPC Graduate Level CBT 2 Result 2026 Released - Download Zone Wise Merit List PDF Here
RRB NTPC Graduate Result 2026 for the 2nd Stage Computer Based Test (CBT) against CEN 06/2025 has been released by the Railway Recruitment Board on its official website. Candidates appeared in the 2nd Stage Computer Based Test (CBT) from July 10th, 2026 onwards can download the result pdf. Check the merit list pdf, cut off marks & scorecard and more details here.
RRB NTPC Graduate Result 2026:The Railway Recruitment Board has declared the RRB NTPC Graduate CBT 2 Result 2026 on 27th August 2026 at the official website RRBs website .The 2nd Stage Computer Based Test (CBT) was conducted from July 10th, 2026 for the posts of NTPC (Graduate) against CEN 06/2025. All those candidates who appeared in the written exam can download their merit list zone wise through the official website of RRBs. The result has been published in pdf format containing the roll number of the candidates. The RRBs have also uploaded the merit list pdf, cut off marks & scorecard and more details regarding the NTPC (Graduate) against CEN 06/2025.
RRB NTPC Graduate CBT 2 Result 2026 Link
The RRB NTPC Graduate CBT 2 Result 2026 Link is available on the official website of RRBs. Apart from the result, the authority has also uploaded the merit list pdf, scorecard link and cut off marks on its official website. As per the selection process for the posts of NTPC (Graduate) against CEN 06/2025, all the shortlisted candidates are provisionally selected for the next stage that is CBAT and CBTST.
|RRB NTPC Graduate Result 2026
|Result PDF Download Link
RRB NTPC Graduate CBT 2 Cut Off 2026
RRB NTPC Graduate Result 2026 Check Scorecard
Candidates appeared in the CBT can view their individual scores and their qualifying status CBAT/CBTST by logging in through the link provided on the official website of RRBs duly entering their Registration Number and Date of Birth. The link will be live from August 27, 2026 at 17:00 hrs. Candidates can also see their question paper along with the correct answer marked among the four options.
RRB NTPC Graduate CBT 2 Result 2026 Overview
Through the recruitment drive, the RRBs are set to fill a total of 5,810 Graduate Level vacancies under CEN 06/2025 such as Chief Commercial cum Ticket pervisor, Station Master, Goods Train Manager, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, Senior Clerk cum Typist & Traffic Assistant. Check the overview of the recruitment drive given below-
|RRB NTPC CBT 2 Result 2026
|Exam Name
|RRB NTPC Exam 2026
|Conducting Body
|Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)
|Advertisement No.
|CEN 06/2025
|Category
|Result
|Result Status
|Out
|Vacancies
|5810
|RRB NTPC CBT 2 Result 2026
|27th August 2026
|Selection Stages
|CBT 1, CBT 2, CBAT, CBTST, DV & Medical
|Official Website
|rrbcdg.gov.in
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.