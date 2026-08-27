RRB NTPC Graduate Level CBT 2 Result 2026 Released - Download Zone Wise Merit List PDF Here

RRB NTPC Graduate Result 2026:The Railway Recruitment Board has declared the RRB NTPC Graduate CBT 2 Result 2026 on 27th August 2026 at the official website RRBs website .The 2nd Stage Computer Based Test (CBT) was conducted from July 10th, 2026 for the posts of NTPC (Graduate) against CEN 06/2025. All those candidates who appeared in the written exam can download their merit list zone wise through the official website of RRBs. The result has been published in pdf format containing the roll number of the candidates. The RRBs have also uploaded the merit list pdf, cut off marks & scorecard and more details regarding the NTPC (Graduate) against CEN 06/2025.

RRB NTPC Graduate CBT 2 Result 2026 Link

The RRB NTPC Graduate CBT 2 Result 2026 Link is available on the official website of RRBs. Apart from the result, the authority has also uploaded the merit list pdf, scorecard link and cut off marks on its official website. As per the selection process for the posts of NTPC (Graduate) against CEN 06/2025, all the shortlisted candidates are provisionally selected for the next stage that is CBAT and CBTST.