RRC North Eastern Railway Result 2020 Announced for Apprentice Posts, Check List of Candidates for DV Round

RRC North Eastern Railway Result 2020: Railway Recruitment Cell, North Eastern Railway has announced the result for recruitment for Act Apprentice Training Notification 2019-20. Candidates who applied for North Eastern Apprentice Recruitment 2019-20 can check the list of selected candidates on the official website of North Eastern Railway.i.e.ner.indianrailways.gov.in.

The railway has prepared the list of Apprentices for Document Verification on the basis of information furnished by the candidates in their online application form, document verification of the candidates were done from 12 February 2020 to 16 February 2020 in which candidates belonging to EWS category were called against 5% reserved post.

As per directives of Government of India, Candidates belonging to EWS category should be called against 10% reserved post. Therefore following rest 5% of candidates have been called for Document Verification with the approval of the competent authority.

All those candidates whose roll numbers in the list required to report at Main Gate of the Principal Chief Personnel Officer’s Office, North Eastern Railway, Gorakhpur-273012 on 26 June 2020 at 10 AM. Candidates can directly check North Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2020 Document Verification List in the provided link below.

Candidates are advised to report at 10 AM. No candidate will be entertained after the scheduled time. The candidate will have to bring a printed copy of the online application, high school mark sheet, ITI Certificate, Medical Fitness Certificate issued by an Authorised Medical Officer, Valid Photo ID Card, Latest Photographs, Caste Certificate, Disability Certificate, Service Certificate in original and a photocopy thereof.

The final selection of the candidates for Apprentice Posts will be done on the basis of their merit which will be prepared on the basis of percentage marks of the candidate in High School. Candidates can check their names in the provided hyperlink and save the PDF for future reference.