RRC SER Recruitment 2020: Applications invited for Instructor Posts, 11 Vacancies Notified

RRC SER Recruitment 2020: Railway Recruitment Cell, South Eastern Railway has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Instructor in S & T Training Centre/Kharagpur under S & T Department (Ex-Cadre). Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 16 September 2020.
Important Dates:
- Last date for submission of application: 16 September 2020
RRC SER Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
- Senior Instructor (Tele) - 1 Post
- Senior Instructor (Sig) - 1 Post
- Junior Instructor (Tele) - 4 Posts
- Junior Instructor (Signal) - 5 Posts
Eligibility Criteria for South Eastern Railway Instructor Recruitment 2020
Educational Qualification:
- Senior Instructor - Candidate should have a Bachelors Degree in Electrical/Electronics/Information Technology/Communication Engineering/Computer Science and Engineering Computer Science/Computer Engineering or M.Sc. Electronics. Or a combination of any sub stream of basic streams of Electrical/Electronics/Information Technology/Communication Engineering/Computer Science and Engineering from a recognized University.
- Junior Instructor - Three years diploma in Electrical/Electronics/Information Technology/Communication Engineering/Computer Science and Engineering Computer Science/Computer Engineering or a combination of any sub stream of basic streams of Electrical/Electronics/Information Technology/Communication Engineering/Computer Science and Engineering from a recognized University.
Pay Scale for Instructor Posts
- Senior Instructor - Rs. 9300-34800/- & GP. Rs. 4600/- (6th PC)/Level 7th PC
- Junior Instructor - Rs. 9300-34800/- & GP. Rs. 4200/- (6th PC)/Level 7th PC
Download Official Notification PDF Here
Selection Procedure for Instructor Posts
Candidates will be selected on the basis of written test.
How to apply for RRC SER Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can apply to the posts by sending applications to the concerned personnel branch on or before 16 September 2020. Candidates can check the official notification hyperlink for more details.
