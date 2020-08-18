RRC SER Recruitment 2020: Applications invited for Instructor Posts, 11 Vacancies Notified

RRC SER Recruitment 2020: Railway Recruitment Cell, South Eastern Railway has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Instructor in S & T Training Centre/Kharagpur under S & T Department (Ex-Cadre). Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 16 September 2020.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 16 September 2020

RRC SER Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Senior Instructor (Tele) - 1 Post

Senior Instructor (Sig) - 1 Post

Junior Instructor (Tele) - 4 Posts

Junior Instructor (Signal) - 5 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for South Eastern Railway Instructor Recruitment 2020

Educational Qualification:

Senior Instructor - Candidate should have a Bachelors Degree in Electrical/Electronics/Information Technology/Communication Engineering/Computer Science and Engineering Computer Science/Computer Engineering or M.Sc. Electronics. Or a combination of any sub stream of basic streams of Electrical/Electronics/Information Technology/Communication Engineering/Computer Science and Engineering from a recognized University.

Junior Instructor - Three years diploma in Electrical/Electronics/Information Technology/Communication Engineering/Computer Science and Engineering Computer Science/Computer Engineering or a combination of any sub stream of basic streams of Electrical/Electronics/Information Technology/Communication Engineering/Computer Science and Engineering from a recognized University.

Pay Scale for Instructor Posts

Senior Instructor - Rs. 9300-34800/- & GP. Rs. 4600/- (6 th PC)/Level 7 th PC

PC)/Level 7 PC Junior Instructor - Rs. 9300-34800/- & GP. Rs. 4200/- (6th PC)/Level 7th PC

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Official Website

Selection Procedure for Instructor Posts

Candidates will be selected on the basis of written test.

How to apply for RRC SER Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply to the posts by sending applications to the concerned personnel branch on or before 16 September 2020. Candidates can check the official notification hyperlink for more details.

