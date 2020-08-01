Check Delhi Police Recruitment 2020 Notification OUT, Apply 5846 Vacancies through SSC Constable Executive Exam @ssc.nic.in

Delhi Police Recruitment 2020: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) and Delhi Police have finally released a notification for recruitment to the post of Constable in Delhi Police Police on its website. Candidates who are willing to serve in Delhi Police have a great chance to apply on 5846 vacancies. The online applications will be started from today onwards.i.e. 1 August 2020 at ssc.nic.in.

The commission will recruit a total of 5846 vacancies out of which 3433 vacancies are for Constable EXE - Male, 226 are for Constable EXE - Male Ex-Servicemen (others), 243 are for constable (Exe) Male Ex-Servicemen Commando, 1944 are for Constable EXE Female.

Delhi Police Recruitment 2020 Online Applications will be started from today onwards.i.e. 1 August 2020 and continue by 7 September 2020. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an open competitive examination for recruitment of Constable (Executive) Male and Female in Delhi Police as per the Memorandum of Understanding signed between Delhi Police and the Staff Selection Commission.

In this article, candidates can check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and all other details that a candidate required to fill up the online application.

Important Dates:

Dates for submission of online applications: 01 Aug 2020 to 07 September 2020

Last date and time for receipt of online application: 07 September 2020

Last date and time for making online fee payment: 09 September 2020

Last date and time for generation of offline Challan: 11 September 2020

Last date for payment through Challan (during working hours of Bank): 14 September 2020

Date of Computer Based Examination: 27 November 2020 to 14 December 2020

Delhi Police Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Total No. Of Vacancies - 5846 Posts

Constable EXE-Male - 3433 Posts

Constable EXE - Male Ex-Servicemen (others) - 226 Posts

Constable (EXE) Male Ex-Servicemen Commando - 243 Posts

Constable EXE Female - 1944 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Constable Posts

Educational Qualification: Candidates holding the qualification of 12th from a recognized Board will be able to apply for the aforesaid posts. Male candidates must possess a valid driving license for LMV (Motor Cycle or Car) as on the date of PE&MT. Learner License is not acceptable. Candidates will be able to check a brief detail about the qualification after the release of detailed notification.

Age Limit - 18 to 25 years as on 1 July 2020 (Candidates should not have been born earlier than 02-07-1995 and later than 01-07-2002.) (Note: There will be age relaxation for the candidates belonging to the reserved category as per government norms)

Pay Scale - Rs. 5,200 – 20,200/- + Grade Pay Rs. 2,000/- (Revised Pay Scale after 7th CPC pay Matrix Level-03).

Selection Criteria for SSC Constable in Delhi Police Recruitment 2020

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Computer Based Examination, Physical Endurance and Measurement Test (PE&MT) followed by the Medical Examination of the recommended candidates.

Computer-Based Exam:-The Computer based examination will consist of one objective type multiple choice paper containing 100 questions carrying 100 marks. There will be negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer. Candidates are, therefore, advised to keep this in mind while answering the questions.

Subject Number of questions Maximum marks Duration/Time allowed General Knowledge/ Current Affairs 50 50 90 min Reasoning 25 25 Candidates will have to complete all papers in 90 Minutes Computer Fundamentals, MS Excel, MS Word, Communication, Internet, WWW and Web Browsers etc 10 10

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Official Website

Online Application Link

Delhi Police Website

How to apply for Delhi Police Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply to the post through the online mode on or before 7 September 2020. After the submission of the application, the candidates are required to take a printout of the submitted online application for future reference.

Application Fee for Delhi Police Recruitment 2020