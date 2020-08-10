Indian Army TES 44 Recruitment 2020 Notification PDF Out: Apply Online for 10+2 Technical Entry Scheme (TES) from today onwards @joinindianarmy.nic.in, 90 Vacancies Notified

Indian Army TES 44 Recruitment 2020 Notification: Indian Army has released the 10+2 TES 2020 Detailed Notification PDF and activated the online applications link at its official website. Candidates holding 10+2 examination with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (hereinafter referred to as PCM) subjects and fulfil the eligibility

conditions can apply for the grant of Permanent Commission in the Army. The online applications for Indian Army TES 44 are being started from today onwards.i.e.10 August 2020.

Indian Army will recruit tentatively 90 Vacancies through this recruitment process. Candidates can directly apply for 10+2 Technical Entry Scheme (TES)-44 through this article as the online application link is provided below. In this article, we have added all essential details for 10+2 TES Course that is required for candidates to fulfil the online application such as important dates, vacancy details, eligibility criteria, pay scale and others.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 10 August 2020

Last date for submission of online application: 9 September 2020

Exam Date: to be notified

Indian Army TES-44 2020 Vacancy Details

10+2 Technical Entry Scheme (TES) - 90 Posts (Tentative)

Indian Army TES-44 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Technical Entry Scheme Course (TES-42) –10+2 with Science subjects (Math, Physics and Chemistry) with at least 70% of total marks from a recognised board or university

Indian Army TES-44 2020 Age Limit

Technical Entry Scheme Course (TES-42) – 16 years 6 months and 19 years 6 months

Cost of Training: Rs. 8785/- per week (or as notified from time to time) for the period of candidate’s stay at the Officers Training Academy, Gaya/Cadet Training Wing.) The cost of training is borne by State; will be recovered from candidates withdrawing for personal reasons.

Registration Link

Login Link

Indian Army TES-44 2020 Detailed Notification PDF

Official Website

Selection Criteria for Indian Army TES 44 2020

The candidates will be selected through SSB Interview. Only shortlisted eligible candidates depending on the cutoff percentage will undergo SSB at one of the Selection Centres i.e, Allahabad (UP), Bhopal (MP), Bengaluru (Karnataka) or Kapurthala (Punjab) by Psychologist, Group Testing Officer and Interviewing Officer. Call Up letter for SSB interview will be issued by respective Selection Centres on candidate’s registered e-mail ID and SMS only.

How to apply for Indian Army TES-44 2020

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at joinindianarmy.nic.in from 10 August 2020. Candidates will be able to apply to the posts once the online link to be activated on the official website.