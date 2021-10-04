RRC, South Western Railway Recruitment 2021 for 904 Apprentice Posts, Download SWR Apprentice Notification @rrchubli.in

RRC, South Western Railway Recruitment 2021: Railway Recruitment Cell, South Western Railway (SWR) has released for the recruitment of Apprentice for imparting training under the Apprentice Act 1961 against 904 slots notified for training in the designated trades at Divisions/Workshops/Units of South Western Railway. The candidates holding the qualification 10th pass can apply to the posts from today onwards. The last date of application submission is 3 November 2021.
More than 900 vacancies are available under Hubballi Division, Carriage Repair Workshop, Hubballi, Bengaluru Division, Mysuru Division and Central Workshop, Mysuru Division of the railways for the post of Apprentice. The candidates can check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details below.
Important Dates:
- Commencement of submission of online application: 4 October 2021
- Last date of online application submission: 3 November 2021
SWR Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
Total No. of Vacancies for Apprentice -904 Posts
Division Wise:
- Hubballi Division - 237 Posts
- Carriage Repair Workshop, Hubballli - 217 Posts
- Bengaluru Division - 230 Posts
- Mysuru Division - 177 Posts
- Central Workshop, Mysuru - 43 Posts
Vacancy Breakup:
Hubballi Division:
|
Trade
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
Total
|
Fitter
|
50
|
16
|
8
|
27
|
101
|
Welder
|
03
|
01
|
00
|
01
|
05
|
Electrician
|
42
|
11
|
06
|
17
|
76
|
Refrigeration and Air Conditioner Mechanic
|
09
|
02
|
01
|
04
|
16
|
Programming and System Administration Assistant (PASSA)
|
21
|
06
|
03
|
09
|
39
|
Total
|
125
|
36
|
18
|
58
|
237
Carriage Repair Workshop, Hubballi
|
Trade
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
Total
|
Fitter
|
49
|
15
|
07
|
26
|
97
|
Welder
|
16
|
05
|
02
|
09
|
32
|
Machinist
|
04
|
01
|
01
|
02
|
08
|
Turner
|
05
|
01
|
01
|
02
|
09
|
Electrician
|
15
|
04
|
02
|
08
|
29
|
Carpenter
|
06
|
01
|
01
|
03
|
11
|
Painter
|
08
|
02
|
01
|
04
|
15
|
PASSA
|
09
|
02
|
01
|
04
|
16
|
Total
|
112
|
31
|
16
|
58
|
217
Bengaluru Division
|
Trade
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
Total
|
Fitter (Diesel Loco Shed)
|
18
|
6
|
03
|
10
|
37
|
Electrician (Diesel Loco Shed)
|
08
|
03
|
01
|
05
|
17
|
Electrician General
|
40
|
12
|
05
|
22
|
79
|
Fitter (Carriage & Wagon)
|
34
|
10
|
05
|
18
|
67
|
PASSA
|
04
|
02
|
02
|
02
|
10
|
Welder
|
04
|
02
|
02
|
02
|
10
|
Fitter
|
04
|
02
|
02
|
02
|
10
|
Total
|
112
|
37
|
20
|
61
|
230
Mysuru Divison:
|
Trade
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
Total
|
Fitter
|
30
|
09
|
05
|
16
|
60
|
Welder
|
02
|
00
|
00
|
00
|
02
|
Electrician
|
22
|
06
|
03
|
12
|
43
|
PASSA
|
35
|
11
|
05
|
19
|
70
|
Stenographer
|
02
|
00
|
00
|
00
|
02
|
Total
|
91
|
26
|
13
|
47
|
177
Central Workshop, Mysuru
|
Trade
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
Total
|
Fitter
|
09
|
03
|
01
|
05
|
18
|
Turner
|
02
|
01
|
00
|
01
|
04
|
Machinist
|
03
|
01
|
00
|
01
|
05
|
Welder
|
03
|
01
|
00
|
02
|
06
|
Electrician
|
02
|
01
|
00
|
01
|
04
|
Painter
|
02
|
00
|
00
|
01
|
03
|
PASSA
|
02
|
00
|
00
|
01
|
03
|
Total
|
23
|
07
|
01
|
12
|
43
SWR Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: The candidate must have passed the 10th class exam or its equivalent with minimum of 50% Marks from a recognized Board and also possess National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by the National Council for Vocational Training or Provisional Certificate issued by National Council for Vocational Training/State Council for Vocational Training (NCVT/SCVT).
SWR Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 15 to 24 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms).
Download SWR Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here
How to apply for SWR Apprentice Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can apply online on or before 3 November 2021. No physical copy of the application is required to be sent to RRC/Hubli. Even if it is received, no cognizance will be given it.