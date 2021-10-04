RRC, South Western Railway Recruitment 2021 for 904 Apprentice Posts, Download SWR Apprentice Notification @rrchubli.in

South Western Railway (SWR) has published a recruitment notification for the post of Apprentices for 904 vacancies. Check Online Application Link, Selection Process, Qualification, Age Limit and Other Details Below.

RRC, South Western Railway Recruitment 2021: Railway Recruitment Cell, South Western Railway (SWR) has released for the recruitment of Apprentice for imparting training under the Apprentice Act 1961 against 904 slots notified for training in the designated trades at Divisions/Workshops/Units of South Western Railway. The candidates holding the qualification 10th pass can apply to the posts from today onwards. The last date of application submission is 3 November 2021.

More than 900 vacancies are available under Hubballi Division, Carriage Repair Workshop, Hubballi, Bengaluru Division, Mysuru Division and Central Workshop, Mysuru Division of the railways for the post of Apprentice. The candidates can check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details below.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 4 October 2021

Last date of online application submission: 3 November 2021

SWR Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Total No. of Vacancies for Apprentice -904 Posts

Division Wise:

Hubballi Division - 237 Posts

Carriage Repair Workshop, Hubballli - 217 Posts

Bengaluru Division - 230 Posts

Mysuru Division - 177 Posts

Central Workshop, Mysuru - 43 Posts

Vacancy Breakup:

Hubballi Division:

Trade UR SC ST OBC Total Fitter 50 16 8 27 101 Welder 03 01 00 01 05 Electrician 42 11 06 17 76 Refrigeration and Air Conditioner Mechanic 09 02 01 04 16 Programming and System Administration Assistant (PASSA) 21 06 03 09 39 Total 125 36 18 58 237

Carriage Repair Workshop, Hubballi

Trade UR SC ST OBC Total Fitter 49 15 07 26 97 Welder 16 05 02 09 32 Machinist 04 01 01 02 08 Turner 05 01 01 02 09 Electrician 15 04 02 08 29 Carpenter 06 01 01 03 11 Painter 08 02 01 04 15 PASSA 09 02 01 04 16 Total 112 31 16 58 217

Bengaluru Division

Trade UR SC ST OBC Total Fitter (Diesel Loco Shed) 18 6 03 10 37 Electrician (Diesel Loco Shed) 08 03 01 05 17 Electrician General 40 12 05 22 79 Fitter (Carriage & Wagon) 34 10 05 18 67 PASSA 04 02 02 02 10 Welder 04 02 02 02 10 Fitter 04 02 02 02 10 Total 112 37 20 61 230

Mysuru Divison:

Trade UR SC ST OBC Total Fitter 30 09 05 16 60 Welder 02 00 00 00 02 Electrician 22 06 03 12 43 PASSA 35 11 05 19 70 Stenographer 02 00 00 00 02 Total 91 26 13 47 177

Central Workshop, Mysuru

Trade UR SC ST OBC Total Fitter 09 03 01 05 18 Turner 02 01 00 01 04 Machinist 03 01 00 01 05 Welder 03 01 00 02 06 Electrician 02 01 00 01 04 Painter 02 00 00 01 03 PASSA 02 00 00 01 03 Total 23 07 01 12 43

SWR Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidate must have passed the 10th class exam or its equivalent with minimum of 50% Marks from a recognized Board and also possess National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by the National Council for Vocational Training or Provisional Certificate issued by National Council for Vocational Training/State Council for Vocational Training (NCVT/SCVT).

SWR Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 15 to 24 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms).

Download SWR Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Apply Online

Official Website

How to apply for SWR Apprentice Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply online on or before 3 November 2021. No physical copy of the application is required to be sent to RRC/Hubli. Even if it is received, no cognizance will be given it.