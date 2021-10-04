Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

RRC, South Western Railway Recruitment 2021 for 904 Apprentice Posts, Download SWR Apprentice Notification @rrchubli.in

South Western Railway (SWR) has published a recruitment notification for the post of Apprentices for 904 vacancies. Check Online Application Link, Selection Process, Qualification, Age Limit and Other Details Below.

Created On: Oct 4, 2021 17:15 IST
SWR Apprentice Recruitment 2021
RRC, South Western Railway Recruitment 2021:  Railway Recruitment Cell, South Western Railway (SWR)  has released for the recruitment of Apprentice for imparting training under the Apprentice Act 1961 against 904 slots notified for training in the designated trades at Divisions/Workshops/Units of South Western Railway. The candidates holding the qualification 10th pass can apply to the posts from today onwards. The last date of application submission is 3 November 2021.

More than 900  vacancies are available under Hubballi Division, Carriage Repair Workshop, Hubballi, Bengaluru Division, Mysuru Division and Central Workshop, Mysuru Division of the railways for the post of Apprentice. The candidates can check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details below.

Important Dates:

  • Commencement of submission of online application: 4 October 2021
  • Last date of online application submission: 3 November 2021

SWR Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Total No. of Vacancies for Apprentice   -904 Posts

Division Wise:

  • Hubballi Division - 237 Posts
  • Carriage Repair Workshop, Hubballli - 217 Posts
  • Bengaluru Division - 230 Posts
  • Mysuru Division - 177 Posts
  • Central Workshop, Mysuru - 43 Posts

Vacancy Breakup:

Hubballi Division:

Trade

UR

SC

ST

OBC

Total

Fitter

50

16

8

27

101

Welder

03

01

00

01

05

Electrician

42

11

06

17

76

Refrigeration and Air Conditioner Mechanic

09

02

01

04

16

Programming and System Administration Assistant (PASSA)

21

06

03

09

39

Total

125

36

18

58

237

Carriage Repair Workshop, Hubballi

Trade

UR

SC

ST

OBC

Total

Fitter

49

15

07

26

97

Welder

16

05

02

09

32

Machinist

04

01

01

02

08

Turner

05

01

01

02

09

Electrician

15

04

02

08

29

Carpenter

06

01

01

03

11

Painter

08

02

01

04

15

PASSA

09

02

01

04

16

Total

112

31

16

58

217

Bengaluru Division

Trade

UR

SC

ST

OBC

Total

Fitter (Diesel Loco Shed)

18

6

03

10

37

Electrician (Diesel Loco Shed)

08

03

01

05

17

Electrician General

40

12

05

22

79

Fitter (Carriage & Wagon)

34

10

05

18

67

PASSA

04

02

02

02

10

Welder

04

02

02

02

10

Fitter

04

02

02

02

10

Total

112

37

20

61

230

Mysuru Divison:

Trade

UR

SC

ST

OBC

Total

Fitter

30

09

05

16

60

Welder

02

00

00

00

02

Electrician

22

06

03

12

43

PASSA

35

11

05

19

70

Stenographer

02

00

00

00

02

Total

91

26

13

47

177

Central Workshop, Mysuru

Trade

UR

SC

ST

OBC

Total

Fitter

09

03

01

05

18

Turner

02

01

00

01

04

Machinist

03

01

00

01

05

Welder

03

01

00

02

06

Electrician

02

01

00

01

04

Painter

02

00

00

01

03

PASSA

02

00

00

01

03

Total

23

07

01

12

43

SWR Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: The candidate must have passed the 10th class exam or its equivalent with minimum of 50% Marks from a recognized Board and also possess National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by the National Council for Vocational Training or Provisional Certificate issued by National Council for Vocational Training/State Council for Vocational Training (NCVT/SCVT).

SWR Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 15 to 24 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms).

Download SWR Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Apply Online

Official Website

How to apply for SWR Apprentice Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can apply online on or before 3 November 2021. No physical copy of the application is required to be sent to RRC/Hubli. Even if it is received, no cognizance will be given it.

FAQ

How to apply for SWR Apprentice Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can apply online on or before 3 November 2021. No physical copy of the application is required to be sent to RRC/Hubli. Even if it is received, no cognizance will be given it.

What is the age limit required for SWR Apprentice Recruitment 2021?

The candidate must be between the age group of 15 to 24 years. There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms.

What is the qualification required for SWR Apprentice Recruitment 2021?

The candidate must have passed 10th class exam or its equivalent with minimum 50% Marks from a recognized Board and also possess National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by the National Council for Vocational Training or Privisional Certificate issued by National Council for Vocational Training/State Council for Vocational Training (NCVT/SCVT).

What is the last date for SWR Apprentice Recruitment 2021?

The last date of application submission is 3 November 2021.

What is the starting date for SWR Apprentice Recruitment 2021?

The candidates holding the qualification 10th pass can apply to the posts from today onwards. i.e. 4 October 2021.

How many vacancies will be recruited through RRC SWR Apprentice Recruitment 2021?

More than 900 vacancies are available under Hubballi Division, Carriage Repair Workshop, Hubballi, Bengaluru Division, Mysuru Division and Central Workshop, Mysuru Division of the railways for the post of Apprentice.

Job Summary
Notification Date4 Oct, 2021
Notification Date4 Oct, 2021
Last Date of Submission3 Nov, 2021
CityHubli
StateKarnataka
CountryIndia
Organization South Western Railway
Education Qual Secondary, Other Qualifications
Functional Administration, Other Funtional Area
