RSMSSB Fireman Answer Key 2021-22 Out: Submit Objection From 9 March @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Download AFO PDF

RSMSSB Fireman AFO Answer Key 2021 has been released by Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Download From Here.

RSMSSB Fireman AFO Answer Key 2021: Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has uploaded the answer key and question paper of Fireman Direct Recruitment Exam 2021 for Paper Code 108. Those who appeared in the RSMSSB Exam for the post of Fireman and Assistant Fire Officer can download Fireman Answer Key by visiting the official website of RSMSSB i.e.rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

RSMSSB Fireman AFO Answer Key, Link for reference, is available just below. If any of the applicants has any objection, against this answer key, then he can submit the objection from 09 March 2022 with a payment of Rs. 100/- per objection. RSMSSB Fireman Objection Link will close on 11 March 2022. The candidates are required login into the website using their SSO ID and a Password

Important Notes:

As the candidates had allotted different set of papers on the exam day therefore the candidates should submit objections by considering the master question paper available above or on the official website.

The candidate should attach the proof in support of their objection from Standard and Authentic Books.

They should write their roll number, related question paper, book writer's name, book name and other important details mentioned in the PDF below:

RSMSSB Firman Answer Key Notice PDF

How to Download RSMSSB Fireman/AFO Answer Key?

Go to the official website of RSMSSB.i.e.rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Now, click on the ‘Candidate Corner’ Tab then on ‘Answer Key’ Link Click on ‘ Assistant Fire Officer 2021’ or ‘Primary Answer Key Fireman 2021 : Primary Answer Key’ Download RSMSSB Fireman Answer Key PDF Check the answers

RSMSSB Fireman/AFO Exam was conducted on 29 January 2022 between 2.30 PM to 4.30 PM. RSMSSB Recruitment 2021 Notification was published for 629 Fireman and Assistant Fire Officer (AFO). Online applications for 629 Fireman & Assistant Fire Officer (AFO) Posts were invited from 07 October to 16 October 2021.