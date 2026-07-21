RSSB Computer Instructor Exam Date 2026 OUT: Check Complete Exam Schedule and Admit Card Date Here

Key Points RSSB announced the exam schedule for Computer Instructor Recruitment 2026.

Senior Computer Instructor exam on August 23, 2026; Basic on August 22, 2026.

Recruitment drive for 3951 vacancies; admit cards released 4-5 days prior.

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has announced the examination schedule for the Computer Instructor Recruitment 2026. Candidates who have applied for the Senior Computer Instructor and Basic Computer Instructor posts can now check the exam dates by visiting the official website of RSSB at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The recruitment drive is being conducted for 3951 vacancies across the state. RSSB Computer Instructor Exam 2026 Check Notice PDF RSSB has released the official examination schedule for the Computer Instructor recruitment examination. As per the schedule, the Senior Computer Instructor examination will be conducted on 23 August 2026, while the Basic Computer Instructor examination will be held on 22 August 2026. The admit card is expected to be released a few days before the examination.

RSSB Computer Instructor Exam Date Notice 2026 PDF Click Here RSSB Computer Instructor Exam Date 2026 According to the exam calendar issued by the board, the Senior and Basic Computer Instructor Recruitment Exam will be conducted in offline (OMR-based) mode at various exam centers across the state. Candidates are advised to read all the guidelines released on the official website before the exam begins. S.No. Name of Examination Exam Date Number of Question Papers Exam Time 1. Basic Computer Instructor Joint Direct Recruitment Examination—2026 22.08.2026(Saturday) 02 Morning 10.00 AM to Afternoon 12.00 PM Afternoon 03.00 PM to Evening 05.00 PM 2. Senior Computer Instructor Joint Direct Recruitment Examination—2026 23.08.2026(Sunday) 02 Morning 10.00 AM to Afternoon 12.00 PM Afternoon 03.00 PM to Evening 05.00 PM

RSSB Computer Instructor Exam Centres 2026: District-Wise List RSSB has also released the district wise exam centre list for both Senior Computer Instructor and Basic Computer Instructor posts. As per the official notice the examination centres have been allocated across 14 districts of Rajasthan. Candidates can check the district wise list in the table below. S. No. Name of Districts 1. Ajmer 2. Alwar 3. Bharatpur 4. Banswara 5. Bikaner 6. Baran 7. Bhilwara 8. Barmer 9. Jhunjhunu 10. Jaipur 11. Jodhpur 12. Kota 13. Sri Ganganagar 14. Udaipur When will the Rajasthan Computer Instructor Exam Admit Card 2026 be released? RSSB will release the admit card for the Computer Instructor Recruitment Exam approximately 4 to 5 days before the commencement of the exam. Candidates can then download their admit card through the official portal using their registration number and password.