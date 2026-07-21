CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 LIVE
Focus

RSSB Computer Instructor Exam Date 2026 OUT: Check Complete Exam Schedule and Admit Card Date Here

By Deepanshu Upadhayaya
Last Updated: Jul 21, 2026, 17:38 IST

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has announced the Computer Instructor Exam 2026 schedule. The Senior Computer Instructor exam will be held on August 23, while the Basic Computer Instructor exam is scheduled for August 22. Read the complete article to know more about exam related info.

RSSB Computer Instructor Exam Date 2026 OUT: Check Complete Exam Schedule and Admit Card Date Here
RSSB Computer Instructor Exam Date 2026 OUT: Check Complete Exam Schedule and Admit Card Date Here

Key Points

  • RSSB announced the exam schedule for Computer Instructor Recruitment 2026.
  • Senior Computer Instructor exam on August 23, 2026; Basic on August 22, 2026.
  • Recruitment drive for 3951 vacancies; admit cards released 4-5 days prior.

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has announced the examination schedule for the Computer Instructor Recruitment 2026. Candidates who have applied for the Senior Computer Instructor and Basic Computer Instructor posts can now check the exam dates by visiting the official website of RSSB at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The recruitment drive is being conducted for 3951 vacancies across the state.

RSSB Computer Instructor Exam 2026 Check Notice PDF 

RSSB has released the official examination schedule for the Computer Instructor recruitment examination. As per the schedule, the Senior Computer Instructor examination will be conducted on 23 August 2026, while the Basic Computer Instructor examination will be held on 22 August 2026. The admit card is expected to be released a few days before the examination.

RSSB Computer Instructor Exam Date Notice 2026 PDF

  Click Here

RSSB Computer Instructor Exam Date 2026 

According to the exam calendar issued by the board, the Senior and Basic Computer Instructor Recruitment Exam will be conducted in offline (OMR-based) mode at various exam centers across the state. Candidates are advised to read all the guidelines released on the official website before the exam begins.

S.No.

Name of Examination

Exam Date

Number of Question Papers

Exam Time

1.

Basic Computer Instructor Joint Direct Recruitment Examination—2026

22.08.2026(Saturday)

02

Morning 10.00 AM to Afternoon 12.00 PM

Afternoon 03.00 PM to Evening 05.00 PM

2.

Senior Computer Instructor Joint Direct Recruitment Examination—2026

23.08.2026(Sunday)

02

Morning 10.00 AM to Afternoon 12.00 PM

Afternoon 03.00 PM to Evening 05.00 PM

RSSB Computer Instructor Exam Centres 2026: District-Wise List 

RSSB has also released the district wise exam centre list for both Senior Computer Instructor and Basic Computer Instructor posts. As per the official notice the examination centres have been allocated across 14 districts of Rajasthan. Candidates can check the district wise list in the table below. 

S. No.

Name of Districts

1.

Ajmer

2.

Alwar

3.

Bharatpur

4.

Banswara

5.

Bikaner

6.

Baran

7.

Bhilwara

8.

Barmer

9.

Jhunjhunu

10.

Jaipur

11.

Jodhpur

12.

Kota

13.

Sri Ganganagar

14.

Udaipur

When will the Rajasthan Computer Instructor Exam Admit Card 2026 be released?

RSSB will release the admit card for the Computer Instructor Recruitment Exam approximately 4 to 5 days before the commencement of the exam. Candidates can then download their admit card through the official portal using their registration number and password. 

RSSB Computer Instructor Exam Pattern 2026

The RSSB Computer Instructor exam in 2026 would be conducted. There will be 2 papers. Papers 1 & 2 will have a total of 100 questions for 100 marks. The total time allocated for both the sections is 2 hours. The exam will be held in a multiple-choice format where every question carries one mark. There will be a negative marking of 1/3 in case of an incorrect attempt.

Paper 

Subject

Number of Question

Marks

Paper 1 

General Knowledge & Reasoning, Maths 

100

100

Paper 2 

Computer & Mental Ability 

100

100
 

Total 

100

100

For more updates and recent announcements related to the RSSB Computer Instructor exam candidates are advised to visit the official website regularly and read the official notification provided below. You are also required to follow all the exam day instructions issued.

Deepanshu Upadhayaya
Deepanshu Upadhayaya

Executive - Editorial

    Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his  accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.

    ... Read More
    First Published: Jul 21, 2026, 17:38 IST

    Latest Stories

    Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

    Trending

    Education News Live

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News