RSSB Computer Instructor Exam Date 2026 OUT: Check Complete Exam Schedule and Admit Card Date Here
The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has announced the Computer Instructor Exam 2026 schedule. The Senior Computer Instructor exam will be held on August 23, while the Basic Computer Instructor exam is scheduled for August 22. Read the complete article to know more about exam related info.
Key Points
- RSSB announced the exam schedule for Computer Instructor Recruitment 2026.
- Senior Computer Instructor exam on August 23, 2026; Basic on August 22, 2026.
- Recruitment drive for 3951 vacancies; admit cards released 4-5 days prior.
The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has announced the examination schedule for the Computer Instructor Recruitment 2026. Candidates who have applied for the Senior Computer Instructor and Basic Computer Instructor posts can now check the exam dates by visiting the official website of RSSB at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The recruitment drive is being conducted for 3951 vacancies across the state.
RSSB Computer Instructor Exam 2026 Check Notice PDF
RSSB has released the official examination schedule for the Computer Instructor recruitment examination. As per the schedule, the Senior Computer Instructor examination will be conducted on 23 August 2026, while the Basic Computer Instructor examination will be held on 22 August 2026. The admit card is expected to be released a few days before the examination.
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RSSB Computer Instructor Exam Date Notice 2026 PDF
RSSB Computer Instructor Exam Date 2026
According to the exam calendar issued by the board, the Senior and Basic Computer Instructor Recruitment Exam will be conducted in offline (OMR-based) mode at various exam centers across the state. Candidates are advised to read all the guidelines released on the official website before the exam begins.
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S.No.
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Name of Examination
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Exam Date
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Number of Question Papers
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Exam Time
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1.
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Basic Computer Instructor Joint Direct Recruitment Examination—2026
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22.08.2026(Saturday)
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02
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Morning 10.00 AM to Afternoon 12.00 PM
Afternoon 03.00 PM to Evening 05.00 PM
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2.
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Senior Computer Instructor Joint Direct Recruitment Examination—2026
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23.08.2026(Sunday)
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02
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Morning 10.00 AM to Afternoon 12.00 PM
Afternoon 03.00 PM to Evening 05.00 PM
RSSB Computer Instructor Exam Centres 2026: District-Wise List
RSSB has also released the district wise exam centre list for both Senior Computer Instructor and Basic Computer Instructor posts. As per the official notice the examination centres have been allocated across 14 districts of Rajasthan. Candidates can check the district wise list in the table below.
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S. No.
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Name of Districts
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1.
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Ajmer
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2.
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Alwar
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3.
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Bharatpur
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4.
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Banswara
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5.
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Bikaner
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6.
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Baran
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7.
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Bhilwara
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8.
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Barmer
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9.
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Jhunjhunu
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10.
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Jaipur
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11.
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Jodhpur
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12.
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Kota
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13.
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Sri Ganganagar
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14.
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Udaipur
When will the Rajasthan Computer Instructor Exam Admit Card 2026 be released?
RSSB will release the admit card for the Computer Instructor Recruitment Exam approximately 4 to 5 days before the commencement of the exam. Candidates can then download their admit card through the official portal using their registration number and password.
RSSB Computer Instructor Exam Pattern 2026
The RSSB Computer Instructor exam in 2026 would be conducted. There will be 2 papers. Papers 1 & 2 will have a total of 100 questions for 100 marks. The total time allocated for both the sections is 2 hours. The exam will be held in a multiple-choice format where every question carries one mark. There will be a negative marking of 1/3 in case of an incorrect attempt.
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Paper
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Subject
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Number of Question
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Marks
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Paper 1
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General Knowledge & Reasoning, Maths
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100
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100
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Paper 2
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Computer & Mental Ability
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100
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100
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Total
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100
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100
For more updates and recent announcements related to the RSSB Computer Instructor exam candidates are advised to visit the official website regularly and read the official notification provided below. You are also required to follow all the exam day instructions issued.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.