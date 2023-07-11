RSSB Agriculture Supervisor Recruitment 2023 Notification: 430 Vacancies, Apply Online, Eligibility

RSSB Jobs 2023 Apply For 430 Agriculture Supervisor Vacancies

RSSB Agriculture Supervisor Recruitment 2023 is out for 430 vacancies on the official website. Candidates can check here the detailed information mentioned below which includes the educational qualification, age limit, and other important details for RSSB Agriculture Supervisor Recruitment 2023.

Rajasthan Agriculture Supervisor Recruitment 2023: Rajasthan staff selection board(RSSB) has released the recruitment notification for 430 Agriculture Supervisor posts in the agriculture department in the Rajasthan government. The notification for 430 posts has been announced on 10 July 2023 on the official website - rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

 

Candidates who are between 18 to 40 years of age and pursuing/done B.Sc. in agriculture/horticulture hons. from a Central Govt. /State Govt. recognized Institutions/Universities or pursuing/done 10+2 with agriculture from a recognized board are eligible to apply for Agriculture Supervisor posts in Rajasthan government. 

 

As per the RSSB Agriculture Supervisor Recruitment Notification 2023, the application process will start from 15 July 2023 and applicants can apply for the RSSB Agriculture Supervisor posts from the official website. Candidates are advised to carefully read the Rajasthan Agriculture Supervisor Recruitment 2023 before applying to ascertain their eligibility for the post. 

Rajasthan Agriculture Supervisor Recruitment 2023

Candidates can check here the detailed information according to the notice released by RSSB for Agriculture Supervisor Recruitment 2023. For detailed information, candidates are advised to read the RSSB Agriculture Supervisor Notification 2023 PDF and visit the official website. 

 

Rajasthan Agriculture Supervisor Recruitment 2023: Overview

Rajasthan staff selection board notification 2023 is out for 430 vacancies for the post of Agriculture Supervisor. The RSSB Recruitment 2023 overview is provided below for the candidates. 

 

Rajasthan Agriculture Supervisor Recruitment 2023: Overview



RSSB Agriculture Supervisor Recruitment 2023

Recruitment Authority

Rajasthan Staff Selection Board

Posts Name

Agriculture Supervisor

Total Vacancies

430

Mode of Application

Online

Application Fees 
  • Gen/OBC(Creamy Layer) - Rs 600
  • OBC(Non-Creamy Layer)/EWS/SC/ST/PwD- Rs 400

Vacancy Announced on

July 10, 2023

Application Dates

July 15, 2023

Selection process

Written Test

 

Rajasthan Agriculture Supervisor Recruitment 2023: Notification PDF

Candidates can download the RSSB Agriculture Supervisor Recruitment 2023 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are devised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for 430 vacancies announced under RSSB Agriculture Supervisor Notification 2023. Download the official notification of RSSB Agriculture Supervisor Recruitment 2023 through the link given below. 

 

RSSB Agriculture Supervisor Recruitment 2023 Notification

Download PDF

 

RSSB Agriculture Supervisor Recruitment 2023 Important Dates

 

Candidates can check the RSSB Agriculture Supervisor recruitment important dates from the table given below. The RSSB Agriculture Supervisor recruitment dates have been announced along with the notification. 

 

RSSB Agriculture Supervisor Recruitment 2023 Dates

 

RSSB Agriculture Supervisor Recruitment 2023 Important Dates

Vacancy Announced

July 10, 2023

Notification Release

July 10, 2023

Online Application Begins

July 15, 2023

Online Application Ends

August 13, 2023

Exam Date

October 23, 2023 

 

RSSB Agriculture Supervisor Recruitment 2023 Apply Online & Fees

 

Candidates can fill the RSSB Agriculture Supervisor application form from the official website. The link to apply for  RSSB Agriculture Supervisor has been activated. Candidates are advised to read the instructions carefully before applying for RSSB Agriculture Supervisor 2023. For information on RSSB Agriculture Supervisor 2023 Application Process visit - rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in 





RSSB Agriculture Supervisor Vacancy 2023 Details

A total of 430 vacancies are available under RSSB Agriculture Supervisor Recruitment 2023. The number of vacancies announced for RSSB Agriculture Supervisor Recruitment is tabulated below

 

RSSB Agriculture Supervisor 2023 Vacancy

RSSB Agriculture Supervisor Recruitment 2023

Post Name

Number of Posts

Agriculture Supervisor

430

 

RSSB Agriculture Supervisor 2023 Eligibility

The eligibility criteria for RSSB Agriculture Supervisor Recruitment 2023 has been released by the examination authority. Candidates can refer to the official notification to know the details of RSSB Agriculture Supervisor Recruitment 2023 Eligibility criteria. 

Candidates can check below the highlights of RSSB Agriculture Supervisor Recruitment 2023 Eligibility. 

 

RSSB Agriculture Supervisor Age Limit: 

The minimum age limit to apply for RSSB Agriculture Supervisor Recruitment 2023 is a minimum of 18 years on 1 January 2024. While the  maximum age limit is 40 years. The age relaxations will be provided according to Government norms. The age relaxation will vary according to the different categories of candidates applying for the RSSB Agriculture Supervisor Recruitment. 

 

RSSB Agriculture Supervisor Educational Qualification: 

The required RSSB Agriculture Supervisor Recruitment educational qualification is provided below. 

 

RSSB Agriculture Supervisor Recruitment 2023

Post Name

Educational Qualification

Agriculture Supervisor

Pursuing/done B.Sc. in agriculture/horticulture hons. from a Central Govt. /State Govt. recognized Institutions/Universities 

or 

pursuing/done 10+2 with agriculture from a recognized board



RSSB Agriculture Supervisor Selection Process 2023

The RSSB Agriculture Supervisor 2023 selection will be done on the basis of a written exam. The exam will be objective type(MCQ) in nature. 

 

RSSB Agriculture Supervisor Salary 2023

Selected candidates will be appointed as Agriculture Supervisor at pay matrix level-5 of Rs. 5200-20200 Grade Pay 2400

 

FAQ

What is the pay scale of Agriculture Supervisor in the Rajasthan government?

Selected candidates will be appointed as Agriculture Supervisor at the pay matrix level-5 of Rs. 5200-20200 Grade Pay 2400.

What is the RSSB Agriculture Supervisor Selection Process 2023?

The RSSB Agriculture Supervisor 2023 selection will be done on the basis of a written exam. The exam will be objective type(MCQ) in nature.

What is the age limit to apply for RSSB Agriculture Supervisor Recruitment 2023?

Candidates between 18 to 40 years of age can apply for RSSB Agriculture Supervisor Recruitment 2023. However, age relaxation will be provided to reserved category candidates as per government reservation norms

