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SAIL RSP Apprentice Recruitment 2026 OUT; Apply Online for 1110 Vacancies at sailcareers.com

By Manish Kumar
Last Updated: Jul 20, 2026, 10:06 IST

SAIL Apprentice Recruitment 2026: The Rourkela Steel Plant has invited online applications for the 1110 various posts including Trade Apprentice, Graduate and Technician Apprentice in different trades. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before August 26, 2026. Check notification pdf, application process and other details here.

SAIL RSP Apprentice Recruitment 2026 OUT; Apply Online for 1110 Vacancies at sailcareers.com
SAIL RSP Apprentice Recruitment 2026 OUT; Apply Online for 1110 Vacancies at sailcareers.com

SAIL RSP Apprentice Recruitment 2026: The Rourkela Steel Plant has released recruitment notification for one year apprenticeship training programme (as per the Apprentices Act 1961 and its subsequent amendments) as an Apprentice at RSP, Rourkela for the year 2026-27. A total of 1110 posts are to be filled in different trades including Trade Apprentice, Graduate and Technician Apprentice. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before August 26, 2026. Selections for engagement of Apprentices will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in walk-in-interview scheduled from September 01 to 26, 2026.

Check her all the details regarding the SAIL RSP Apprentice Recruitment 2026 drive including application procedure, important dates, application fees, age limit, qualification, number of vacancies, pay scale and important links.

SAIL RSP Recruitment 2026 Notification

The detailed advertisement regarding the different posts including Trade Apprentice, Graduate and Technician Apprentice is available on the official website of the SAIL RSP . You can download the pdf directly through the link given below.

SAIL RSP Recruitment 2026  Download PDF Link 

SAIL RSP Apprentice 2026 Important Date

The online application process is underway and interested and eligible candidates can follow the schedule given below.

Event Details
Minimum age as on 31st August, 2026
Last date for submission of application 26th August, 2026

SAIL RSP Recruitment 2026 Vacancy Details

 A total of 1110 posts are to be filled in different trades including Trade Apprentice, Graduate and Technician Apprentice. You can check the notification link for details of the discipline wise posts. 

Name of Posts  Number 
Trade Apprentice 421
Graduate and Technician Apprentice-Diploma 414
Graduate and Technician Apprentice-Degree 275

SAIL RSP Recruitment 2026 Eligibility 

To apply for various Apprentice posts, candidates should have fulfilled the trade wise eligibility as mentioned in the notification. You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification/eligibility of the posts.

Name of Posts  Eligibility  
Trade Apprentice ITI Passed out in the respective trade from a Govt. recognized Institute.
Graduate and Technician Apprentice-Diploma Diploma in the respective disciplines of Engineering from a Govt. recognized Institute/ University.
Graduate and Technician Apprentice-Degree Degree in the respective disciplines of Engineering from a Govt. recognized Institute/ University.

SAIL Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Stipend 

Candidates shortlisted finally for the Apprentices posts are eligible for monthly stipend as per Apprentice Act, during their period of engagement as follows. You can check the details of the posts wise designation given below-

Name of Posts  Eligibility  
Trade Apprentice Rs.10,560/-per month(except COPA & Welder Trade @ Rs. 9600/-) or as per the prescribed rates by MSDE, GoI
Graduate and Technician Apprentice-Diploma Rs.12,300/-per month(for Graduate App.) and Rs. 10,900/- (for Diploma App.) or as per prescribed rates by MSDE, GoI (50% of stipend paid by RSP & 50% from BOPT Under DBT Mode)
Graduate and Technician Apprentice-Degree Rs.12,300/-per month(for Graduate App.) and Rs. 10,900/- (for Diploma App.) or as per prescribed rates by MSDE, GoI (50% of stipend paid by RSP & 50% from BOPT Under DBT Mode)

How To Apply For SAIL RSP Apprentice 2026

Interested and eligible candidates can apply on-line in the prescribed application form available through the link given on the official website. Before applying, candidates have to first register themselves in online portals of the following agencies of Govt. of India: (a) For Trade Apprentices: In the link https://apprenticeshipindia.org/. (b) For Graduate/Technician Apprentices: National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) in the link https://nats.education.gov.in.

For ITI: Candidates are first required to register in the web portal http://apprenticeshipindia.org for registration as candidate.

For Degree/Diploma: Candidates are advised to register as a student online on https://nats.education.gov.in.



Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Manager - Editorial

Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

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First Published: Jul 20, 2026, 10:06 IST

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