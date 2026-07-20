SAIL RSP Apprentice Recruitment 2026 OUT; Apply Online for 1110 Vacancies at sailcareers.com
SAIL Apprentice Recruitment 2026: The Rourkela Steel Plant has invited online applications for the 1110 various posts including Trade Apprentice, Graduate and Technician Apprentice in different trades. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before August 26, 2026. Check notification pdf, application process and other details here.
SAIL RSP Apprentice Recruitment 2026: The Rourkela Steel Plant has released recruitment notification for one year apprenticeship training programme (as per the Apprentices Act 1961 and its subsequent amendments) as an Apprentice at RSP, Rourkela for the year 2026-27. A total of 1110 posts are to be filled in different trades including Trade Apprentice, Graduate and Technician Apprentice. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before August 26, 2026. Selections for engagement of Apprentices will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in walk-in-interview scheduled from September 01 to 26, 2026.
Check her all the details regarding the SAIL RSP Apprentice Recruitment 2026 drive including application procedure, important dates, application fees, age limit, qualification, number of vacancies, pay scale and important links.
SAIL RSP Recruitment 2026 Notification
The detailed advertisement regarding the different posts including Trade Apprentice, Graduate and Technician Apprentice is available on the official website of the SAIL RSP . You can download the pdf directly through the link given below.
|SAIL RSP Recruitment 2026
|Download PDF Link
SAIL RSP Apprentice 2026 Important Date
The online application process is underway and interested and eligible candidates can follow the schedule given below.
|Event
|Details
|Minimum age as on
|31st August, 2026
|Last date for submission of application
|26th August, 2026
SAIL RSP Recruitment 2026 Vacancy Details
A total of 1110 posts are to be filled in different trades including Trade Apprentice, Graduate and Technician Apprentice. You can check the notification link for details of the discipline wise posts.
|Name of Posts
|Number
|Trade Apprentice
|421
|Graduate and Technician Apprentice-Diploma
|414
|Graduate and Technician Apprentice-Degree
|275
SAIL RSP Recruitment 2026 Eligibility
To apply for various Apprentice posts, candidates should have fulfilled the trade wise eligibility as mentioned in the notification. You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification/eligibility of the posts.
|Name of Posts
|Eligibility
|Trade Apprentice
|ITI Passed out in the respective trade from a Govt. recognized Institute.
|Graduate and Technician Apprentice-Diploma
|Diploma in the respective disciplines of Engineering from a Govt. recognized Institute/ University.
|Graduate and Technician Apprentice-Degree
|Degree in the respective disciplines of Engineering from a Govt. recognized Institute/ University.
SAIL Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Stipend
Candidates shortlisted finally for the Apprentices posts are eligible for monthly stipend as per Apprentice Act, during their period of engagement as follows. You can check the details of the posts wise designation given below-
|Name of Posts
|Eligibility
|Trade Apprentice
|Rs.10,560/-per month(except COPA & Welder Trade @ Rs. 9600/-) or as per the prescribed rates by MSDE, GoI
|Graduate and Technician Apprentice-Diploma
|Rs.12,300/-per month(for Graduate App.) and Rs. 10,900/- (for Diploma App.) or as per prescribed rates by MSDE, GoI (50% of stipend paid by RSP & 50% from BOPT Under DBT Mode)
|Graduate and Technician Apprentice-Degree
|Rs.12,300/-per month(for Graduate App.) and Rs. 10,900/- (for Diploma App.) or as per prescribed rates by MSDE, GoI (50% of stipend paid by RSP & 50% from BOPT Under DBT Mode)
How To Apply For SAIL RSP Apprentice 2026
Interested and eligible candidates can apply on-line in the prescribed application form available through the link given on the official website. Before applying, candidates have to first register themselves in online portals of the following agencies of Govt. of India: (a) For Trade Apprentices: In the link https://apprenticeshipindia.org/. (b) For Graduate/Technician Apprentices: National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) in the link https://nats.education.gov.in.
For ITI: Candidates are first required to register in the web portal http://apprenticeshipindia.org for registration as candidate.
For Degree/Diploma: Candidates are advised to register as a student online on https://nats.education.gov.in.
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