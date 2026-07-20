SAIL RSP Apprentice Recruitment 2026: The Rourkela Steel Plant has released recruitment notification for one year apprenticeship training programme (as per the Apprentices Act 1961 and its subsequent amendments) as an Apprentice at RSP, Rourkela for the year 2026-27. A total of 1110 posts are to be filled in different trades including Trade Apprentice, Graduate and Technician Apprentice. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before August 26, 2026. Selections for engagement of Apprentices will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in walk-in-interview scheduled from September 01 to 26, 2026. Check her all the details regarding the SAIL RSP Apprentice Recruitment 2026 drive including application procedure, important dates, application fees, age limit, qualification, number of vacancies, pay scale and important links.

SAIL RSP Recruitment 2026 Notification The detailed advertisement regarding the different posts including Trade Apprentice, Graduate and Technician Apprentice is available on the official website of the SAIL RSP . You can download the pdf directly through the link given below. SAIL RSP Recruitment 2026 Download PDF Link SAIL RSP Apprentice 2026 Important Date The online application process is underway and interested and eligible candidates can follow the schedule given below. Event Details Minimum age as on 31st August, 2026 Last date for submission of application 26th August, 2026 SAIL RSP Recruitment 2026 Vacancy Details A total of 1110 posts are to be filled in different trades including Trade Apprentice, Graduate and Technician Apprentice. You can check the notification link for details of the discipline wise posts.

Name of Posts Number Trade Apprentice 421 Graduate and Technician Apprentice-Diploma 414 Graduate and Technician Apprentice-Degree 275 SAIL RSP Recruitment 2026 Eligibility To apply for various Apprentice posts, candidates should have fulfilled the trade wise eligibility as mentioned in the notification. You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification/eligibility of the posts. Name of Posts Eligibility Trade Apprentice ITI Passed out in the respective trade from a Govt. recognized Institute. Graduate and Technician Apprentice-Diploma Diploma in the respective disciplines of Engineering from a Govt. recognized Institute/ University. Graduate and Technician Apprentice-Degree Degree in the respective disciplines of Engineering from a Govt. recognized Institute/ University.

SAIL Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Stipend Candidates shortlisted finally for the Apprentices posts are eligible for monthly stipend as per Apprentice Act, during their period of engagement as follows. You can check the details of the posts wise designation given below- Name of Posts Eligibility Trade Apprentice Rs.10,560/-per month(except COPA & Welder Trade @ Rs. 9600/-) or as per the prescribed rates by MSDE, GoI Graduate and Technician Apprentice-Diploma Rs.12,300/-per month(for Graduate App.) and Rs. 10,900/- (for Diploma App.) or as per prescribed rates by MSDE, GoI (50% of stipend paid by RSP & 50% from BOPT Under DBT Mode) Graduate and Technician Apprentice-Degree Rs.12,300/-per month(for Graduate App.) and Rs. 10,900/- (for Diploma App.) or as per prescribed rates by MSDE, GoI (50% of stipend paid by RSP & 50% from BOPT Under DBT Mode)



