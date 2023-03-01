SAIL Skill Test Schedule 2023 Out for Foreman & Other Posts: Check Admit Card Update

SAIL Rourkela Foreman Skill Test Schedule 2023 Update: Steel Authority of India (SAIL) Rourkela has released the skill test schedule for the post of Mining

Foreman (S-3), Mining Mate (S-1) and Surveyor (S-3) on its official website. Steel Authority of India (SAIL) will be conducting the Skill Test for these posts from 22 March 2023 onwards.



Candidates qualified in the written exam for Mining Foreman (S-3), Mining Mate (S-1) and Surveyor (S-3) posts can download the Mining Foreman (S-3), Mining Mate (S-1) and Surveyor (S-3) from the official website of SAIL-https://www.sailcareers.com.



However the SAIL Rourkela Foreman Skill Test Schedule 2023 can also be downloaded directly through the link given below.



Direct Link To Download: SAIL Rourkela Foreman Skill Test Schedule 2023





It is noted that SAIL has conducted the Computer Based Test (CBT) for the posts of Mining Foreman , Mining Mate and Surveyor posts on 27 December 2022, Based on the performance of candidates for these posts, candidates have been shortlisted for the next Skill Test round as per the selection process for the above post.



SAIL will conduct the Skill Test for the shortlisted candidates from 22 to 25 March 2023. The Roll number/Date/Reporting Time wise schedule for Skill Test is available on the official website.



Candidates qualified for the Skill Test round should note that they will have to bring their original documents in support of their eligibility, as mentioned in the advertisement for the post for verification at the time of Skill Test. SAIL will release the Skill Test Admit Card shortly on its official website.



You can download the SAIL Rourkela Foreman Skill Test Schedule 2023 from the official website after following the steps given below.



How to Download: SAIL Rourkela Foreman Skill Test Schedule 2023



Visit the official website of SAIL-sailcareers.com On the Hope Page, click on the link displaying as-"SKILL TEST SCHEDULE FOR THE POSTS OF MINING FOREMAN, SURVEYOR, MINING MATE AGAINST ADVT. NO. 01/2022 OF ROURKELA STEEL PLANT" on the home page. The PDF of the SAIL Rourkela Foreman Skill Test Schedule 2023 will be displayed in a new window. Download and save the SAIL Rourkela Foreman Skill Test Schedule 2023 for future reference.