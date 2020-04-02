SAMEER Recruitment 2020: 30 Vacancies for Scientist B & Scientist C Posts, Apply Online @sameer.gov.in

SAMEER Recruitment 2020: Society for Applied Microwave Electronics Engineering & Research (SAMEER) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Scientist B & C. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode. The online application for SAMEER Scientist Recruitment 2020 has been started at sameer.gov.in.

The online application window will be activated till 30 April 2020. Candidates holding Graduation and Post Graduation Degree in the concerned subject field can apply to the posts. Candidates can check SAMEER Scientist Recruitment 2020 Notification Details in this article.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application for SAMEER Scientist Recruitment 2020: 2 April 2020

Last date for submission of online application for SAMEER Scientist Recruitment 2020: 30 April 2020

SAMEER Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Scientist C - 2 Posts

Scientist B MRF - 6 Posts

Scientist -B (EL) - 17 Posts

Scientist -B (PHY) - 13 Posts

Scientist -B (RP) - 1 Post

Scientist -B (AS)- 1 Post

SAMEER Scientist Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Scientist C - Bachelor Degree in Engineering or Bachelor Degree in Technology or Master's Degree in Engineering or Technology (ME or M.Tech) in the field in Electronics & Telecommunications, Electronics and Microwaves from a recognized University.

Scientist B MRF - Candidate should have a Bachelor Degree in Engineering or Bachelor Degree in Technology (Bachelor in Engineering or Bachelor in Technology) or Master's Degree in Engineering or Technology (ME or M.Tech) in the field in Electronics & Telecommunications, Electronics and Microwaves from a recognized University.

Scientist -B (EL) - Candidate should have a Bachelor Degree in Engineering or Bachelor Degree in Technology (Bachelor in Engineering or Bachelor in Technology) or Master's Degree in Engineering or Technology (ME or M.Tech) in the field in Electronics & Telecommunications, Electronics and Microwaves from a recognized University.

Scientist -B (PHY) - Candidate should have a Master Degree in Science (MSc) Physics from a recognized university.

Scientist -B (RP) -Master Degree in Science (MSc)OR M.Sc in MedicalPhysics / Radiation Physics or equivalent degree.

Scientist -B (AS)- Bachelor Degree in Engineering or Bachelor Degree in Technology (Bachelor in Engineering or Bachelor in Technology) or Master Degree in Science (MSc) or Master's Degree in Engineering or Technology (ME or M.Tech) in Atmospheric Sciences/Space Science from a recognized University.

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Online Application Link

Official Website

SAMEER Scientist Recruitment 2020 Application Procedure

Interested candidates can apply for SAMEER Scientist Recruitment 2020 through the online mode on or before 30 April 2020. Candidates can refer to the provided links for their reference.