SBI Apprentice Admit Card 2021 Released @sbi.co.in for 6100 Vacancies, Check How to Download Call Letter Here

SBI Apprentice Admit Card 2021 has been released on sbi.co.in for 6100 Vacancies. Check Direct Link to Download Call Letter, Exam Date and Latest Updates Here.

SBI Apprentice Admit Card 2021: State Bank of India (SBI) has released the admit card for recruitment to the post of Apprentice under the Apprentices Act 1961 advertisement number CRPD/APPR/2021-22/10. The candidates can download call letters till 20 September 2021 from the official website of SBI.i.e.sbi.co.in.

The exam is scheduled to be held on 20 September 2021 across India. The schedule for the exam can be seen on the admit card. The candidates can download SBI Apprentice Admit Card 2021 by following the easy steps given below.

How and Where to Download SBI Apprentice Admit Card 2021?

Visit the official website of SBI.i.e.sbi.co.in. Click on ‘careers’ section. Then, click on the link that reads ‘Engagement of Apprentices under the Apprentices Act, 1961' and then click on 'Download Exam Call Letter’. It will redirect you to the login page. Enter your Registration Number/Roll Number and Password/Date of Birth. Then, the admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download SBI Apprentice Admit Card 2021 and take a printout of the admit card for future reference.

Direct Link to Download SBI Apprentice Admit Card 2021

The candidates are required to bring a photo copy of an identity on the day of exam along with admit card. In case, they forget to do so, they will not be permitted to appear in the exam. This drive is being done to recruit 6100 vacancies. The selected candidates will get a stipend of Rs. 15000/- as per official advertisement.

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a written test and a local language test. The paper will be bilingual. There will be negative marking for answering wrong answer. The candidates can directly download SBI Apprentice Admit Card 2021 by clicking on the above link.