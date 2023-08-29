SBI Clerk Salary 2023: Pay Scale, In-Hand Pay, Structure, And Perks

SBI Clerk Salary 2023: The State Bank of India releases the SBI Clerk salary through the official notification. The basic SBI Clerk salary is Rs 19,900 per month. Get here Details of In hand salary, Allowances and more

SBI Clerk Salary 2023: The State Bank of India decides the SBI Clerk Salary 2023. Candidates must review the official notification to get familiar with the SBI Clerk 2023 salary and job profile before applying. The candidates will be appointed for the post based on their performance in online tests (Preliminary & Main exam) and tests of specified opted local language.

As per the latest update, the revised pay scale of the SBI Clerk post will be Rs.17900-1000/3-20900-1230/ 3-24590-1490/ 4-30550-1730/ 7-42600-3270/1-45930-1990/1-47920. The starting SBI Clerk in hand salary ranges between Rs 29,000-Rs 30,000 per month. Apart from the SBI Clerk salary, they will also receive various allowances applicable to the post.

In this article, we have shared complete details on SBI Clerk salary, including in-hand salary, revised pay scale, perks & allowances, promotion, and career growth opportunities.

SBI Clerk Salary 2023

Have a look at the key highlights of the SBI Clerk Salary 2023 shared below:

SBI Clerk Salary 2023 Overview Exam Conducting Body State Bank of India Post Name Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) Selection Process Preliminary & Main exam Basic SBI Clerk Salary 2023 Rs.19900/- (Rs 17,900 + two advance increments given to graduates) Allowances DA, HRA, Medical Allowances, etc Job Location Anywhere in India

SBI Clerk Salary Structure

The SBI Clerk salary structure includes grade pay, pay scale, in-hand salary, gross salary, net salary, allowances, deductions, etc. Here is the SBI Clerk salary structure tabulated below for the reference of the aspirants.

SBI Clerk Salary Structure Basic Pay Rs. 19,900 Dearness Allowance (DA) Rs. 8933 House Rent Allowance (HRA) Rs. 2,091 Transport Allowance (TA) Rs. 600 Special Allowance Rs. 3,263 Special Pay-New Rs 500 Gross Salary Rs. 35,000 (Approx) Deductions Contributory Pension Fund Rs 2,792 Net Salary Rs 32,000

SBI Clerk Salary Pay Scale

The candidates appointed for the Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in the clerical cadre at State Bank of India will receive a salary in the revised pay scale of Rs.17900-1000/3-20900-1230/3-24590-1490/4-30550-1730/7-42600-3270/1-45930-1990/1-47920. It implies that the initial basic SBI Clerk salary will be Rs 17900/- with two advance increments of Rs 1000/- given to graduates. The maximum basic SBI Clerk salary will be Rs 47920/-.

SBI Clerk In-Hand Salary Increment

The candidates appointed for the SBI Clerk post will initially receive a basic salary of Rs.19900/- per month, along with various perks and allowances. The SBI Clerk in hand salary will range between Rs 29,000-Rs 30,000 per month. After serving for a few years, there shall be an increment in the basic SBI Clerk salary as tabulated below.

SBI Clerk In Hand Salary Structure 2023 with Increment Details Starting SBI Clerk Salary 2023 Basic Pay Rs.19900/- (Rs.17900/- plus two advance increments admissible to graduates) SBI Clerk Basic Pay after 3 years Rs.20900 SBI Clerk Basic Pay after 6 years Rs.24590 SBI Clerk Basic Pay after 10 years Rs.30550 SBI Clerk Basic Pay after 17 years Rs.42600 SBI Clerk Basic salary after 18 years Rs.45930 SBI Clerk Basic salary after 19 years Rs.47920

SBI Clerk Salary Allowances & Benefits

Apart from the basic SBI Clerk salary, the employees will receive several allowances as a part of their annual package. The list of perks and allowances offered to the SBI Clerk posts is shared below.

Dearness Allowance (26% of basic salary)

House Rent Allowance

Transport Allowance

Medical Allowance (100% medical benefits for SBI Clerk and 75% of medical benefits for family members in case of injury, sickness, hospitalization, etc).

Special Allowance

City Allowance

Newspaper Allowance (Rs 350-Rs 530)

Furniture Allowance

Conveyance Allowances

Entertainment Expenses (Rs 360-Rs 1140)

Other Allowances

SBI Clerk Job Profile 2023

The candidates selected for the Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in the clerical cadre at State Bank of India should perform all the tasks and duties as assigned by the senior authority. The SBI Clerk job profile includes the following roles and responsibilities.

To handle cash at counters.

To assist the customers in completing the documentation process.

To perform RTGS/NEFT Transactions.

To issue demand drafts and address cheque book requests.

To assist in the procedure of opening a bank account.

To communicate with customers and solve their issues.

SBI Clerk Career Growth & Promotion

There are enormous career growth opportunities for the candidates appointed for the SBI Clerk post. With this, they will also get job security and a chance to participate in promotion based on their performance, eligibility, seniority, and work experience. The SBI Clerk employees can be promoted to higher posts in two ways.

In Cadre Promotion: Along with the basic salary, a special allowance of Rs 1800 per month. After completing 10 years of service, the assistant will be promoted to Senior Assistant. However, this allowance is not included in the calculation of basic salary. Upon completion of 20 years of service, an assistant will be promoted to the Special Assistant post. This post includes a special allowance of Rs 2500/- and it will be considered in calculating basic pay. After completing 30 years of service, an assistant will be promoted to a Senior Special Assistant post. This post includes a special allowance of Rs 3500/- and will be considered in calculating the basic salary.

Promotion to Office Cadre: After three years of service, an Associate can be promoted to a Trainee Officer post. To be eligible for promotions, they must pass the JAIIB and CAIIB exams conducted by the Indian Institute of Banking & Finance. In addition to clearing the JAIIB and CAIIB exams apart from being declared qualified in the internal written test and interview. After passing the written test, candidates need to undergo probation for 2 years. Once the probation is over, they will be required to participate in an interview. After passing the interview, they will be promoted to the Middle Management grade (Scale-2).

Also Read Related Articles,