SBI Clerk Mains 2022: Check Preparation Strategy for General/ Financial Awareness

SBI Clerk Mains 2022 will be held December 2022/January 2023 for 5486 vacancies of Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in the clerical cadre in State Bank of India. 

SBI Clerk Mains 2022: Check Preparation Strategy for General/ Financial Awareness
SBI Clerk Mains 2022: Check Preparation Strategy for General/ Financial Awareness

SBI Clerk Mains Prep Tips 2022: The State Bank of India is going to conduct the SBI Clerk 2022 mains exam tentatively in December 2022/ January 2023. Candidates who qualified in the SBI Clerk Prelims 2022 will be called to appear for the Mains exam. The result for the SBI Clerk Prelims 2022 is yet to be released.

Earlier, the Bank conducted the preliminary examination on the 12th, 19th, 20th, and 25th of November 2022. Read this article to get expert-suggested tips for cracking the General/Financial Awareness section easily. 

SBI Clerk 2022 Exam Calendar

Events

SBI Clerk 2022 Dates

SBI Clerk 2022 Notification

6th September 2022

SBI Clerk Online Application Starts

7th September 2022

SBI Clerk Online Application Closes

27th September 2022

Pre-Exam Training

October 2022

SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card Download Date

30th October to 25th November 2022

SBI Clerk Prelims Exam Date

12th, 19th, 20th, 25th November 2022

SBI Clerk Prelims Result

November 2022

SBI Clerk Mains Exam Date

December 2022 - January 2023

SBI Clerk Exam Pattern

Refer to the following sections to know about the detailed exam pattern for SBI Clerk mains 2022.

  • The SBI Clerk mains exam will be conducted online mode. 
  • The questions asked will be multiple choice based only.
  • There is a prescribed negative marking of 1/4th of the total marks for incorrect answers.
  • Candidates can attempt the subjects only within the sectional time prescribed for the same.

SBI Clerk Mains Exam Pattern 2022

Sr. No.

Name of Test

Medium of Exam

No. of Questions

Maximum Marks

Duration

1

General/ Financial Awareness

*

50

50

35 minutes

2

General English

English

40

40

35 minutes

3

Quantitative Aptitude

*

50

50

45 minutes

4

Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude

*

50

60

45 minutes
 

Total

 

190

200

2 Hours 40 Minutes

Also Read: SBI Clerk Eligibility Criteria 2022: Check Age, Qualifications, Selection, Application Process

Also Read: SBI Clerk Salary 2022: Check Pay Scale, Allowances, Promotion, Job Profile

Also Read: SBI Clerk 2022: Check Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern Prelims & Mains

Important Topics for SBI Clerk General/Financial Awareness

The General/Financial awareness section is easy as compared to other subjects as no calculation or analytical-based questions are asked. In general, the success of a candidate in the SBI Clerk exam is dependent on their preparation. With that said, there are some topics one has to master to maximise the score in the exam.

Section

Topics

Current Affairs
  • Economic News
  • Sports News
  • Business News
  • Important Appointments
  • Persons in News
  • News related to banks including RBI, National Banks and Pvt Banks in India
  • Index and Reports (National &International)
  • Government Schemes (Central and State)
  • Budget Allocations
  • Acquisitions and Mergers
  • Science & Tech
  • Summits and Conferences

Financial Awareness
  • Current events in Financial World
  • Monetary Policy
  • Budget
  • Economic Survey
  • Banking Reforms in India
  • Bank Accounts of Special Individuals
  • Loans
  • Asset Reconstruction Companies
  • Non-Performing Assets    
  • Restructuring of Loans
  • Bad Loans    
  • Risk Management
  • ACCORDS
  • BASEL I       
  • BASEL II
  • BASEL III     
  • Organisations - RBI, SEBI, IMF, World Bank & Others

Static GK
  • Banks and their HQ
  • List of Stadiums in India
  • List of Dams, Temples, UNESCO Heritage Sites in India
  • List of Bharat Ratna Award Winners
  • List of National Parks, Wildlife Sanctuaries and Bird Sanctuaries in India
  • Topics related to Art and Culture viz folk dance, regional dance, festivals, etc 
  • Important Articles & Schedules in the Constitution
  • List of Cabinet Ministers, Chief Ministers, Governors, and CJI

SBI Clerk Tips to Prepare for General/Financial Awareness

1. Analyze SBI Clerk GA Previous Year Papers

The first step to crack the General/Financial Awareness section is analyzing the SBI Clerk previous year's papers. Try to check the topic-wise weightage of the current affairs and static GK. SBI has the habit of repeating the weightage hence analyzing the papers deeply. Take note of the topics and prepare accordingly. 

2. Prepare Important Topics in the General/Financial Awareness section

As per the SBI Clerk mains General/Financial Awareness syllabus, the exam is going to have current affairs of the last six months. While preparing, ensure that topics related to banking and fintech are covered deeply. Additionally, special emphasis should be given to static general awareness topics like Government Schemes, Union Budget, RBI & Its Monetary Policies and Functions, Banking & Financial Awareness, Monetary Policies, Economic Survey & Terminologies, Banking Terminologies & Abbreviations, and Important Acts (Banking sector).

3. Examine previous years’ exam analysis

As per the SBI Clerk Mains 2021 exam analysis, the General Awareness section was moderate in difficulty level. Candidates were able to make 27-30 good attempts. Few of the topics from which questions were asked: FMCG does not include which companies, Chairman of economic advisor committee, 2020 Nobel Peace Prize for WFP, RIDF Fund, which state got the highest amount, etc. Candidates may notice the questions usually come from current affairs ranging from the past 3 to 6 months from the time of the examination.

4. Attempt Daily GA Quizzes

It is highly advisable to watch current affairs videos daily. You can also choose to read newspapers for important news every day. Once the same is done, attempt the daily GA quizzes after studying the static GK. This is an effective way to memorize and revise all important or frequently asked static GK questions.

5. Prioritize Revision

The only difficulty associated with the SBI Clerk General/Financial Awareness is that the topics are sometimes difficult to remember as the syllabus is very vast. Hence, one should strategize their revision for the examination. Use the short notes to memorize the topics multiple times before writing the exam. Always begin with the main news and then cover all other topics associated with it.  

SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2022

SBI Clerk Free Mock Test (Junior Associate)

FAQ

Q1: What topics are asked in the SBI Clerk General Awareness section?

Questions from Current Affairs, Economy, Banking & Financial Awareness and General Knowledge (GK) are asked in the SBI Clerk General Awareness section.

Q2. How can I prepare General/Financial Awareness for SBI Clerk Mains 2022?

Read our article SBI Clerk Mains 2022: Check Preparation Strategy for General/ Financial Awareness on Jagran Josh.

Q3: Is there any negative marking in the SBI Clerk General Awareness?

Yes, a negative marking equal to 1/4th of the total marks is applicable for the SBI Clerk General Awareness.

Take Free Online SBI Clerk 2022 Mock Test

Start Now
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play

Related Stories

Next