SBI Clerk Mains 2022: Check Preparation Strategy for General/ Financial Awareness

SBI Clerk Mains 2022 will be held December 2022/January 2023 for 5486 vacancies of Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in the clerical cadre in State Bank of India.

SBI Clerk Mains Prep Tips 2022: The State Bank of India is going to conduct the SBI Clerk 2022 mains exam tentatively in December 2022/ January 2023. Candidates who qualified in the SBI Clerk Prelims 2022 will be called to appear for the Mains exam. The result for the SBI Clerk Prelims 2022 is yet to be released.

Earlier, the Bank conducted the preliminary examination on the 12th, 19th, 20th, and 25th of November 2022. Read this article to get expert-suggested tips for cracking the General/Financial Awareness section easily.

SBI Clerk 2022 Exam Calendar

Events SBI Clerk 2022 Dates SBI Clerk 2022 Notification 6th September 2022 SBI Clerk Online Application Starts 7th September 2022 SBI Clerk Online Application Closes 27th September 2022 Pre-Exam Training October 2022 SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card Download Date 30th October to 25th November 2022 SBI Clerk Prelims Exam Date 12th, 19th, 20th, 25th November 2022 SBI Clerk Prelims Result November 2022 SBI Clerk Mains Exam Date December 2022 - January 2023

SBI Clerk Exam Pattern

Refer to the following sections to know about the detailed exam pattern for SBI Clerk mains 2022.

The SBI Clerk mains exam will be conducted online mode.

The questions asked will be multiple choice based only.

There is a prescribed negative marking of 1/4th of the total marks for incorrect answers.

Candidates can attempt the subjects only within the sectional time prescribed for the same.

SBI Clerk Mains Exam Pattern 2022 Sr. No. Name of Test Medium of Exam No. of Questions Maximum Marks Duration 1 General/ Financial Awareness * 50 50 35 minutes 2 General English English 40 40 35 minutes 3 Quantitative Aptitude * 50 50 45 minutes 4 Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude * 50 60 45 minutes Total 190 200 2 Hours 40 Minutes

Important Topics for SBI Clerk General/Financial Awareness

The General/Financial awareness section is easy as compared to other subjects as no calculation or analytical-based questions are asked. In general, the success of a candidate in the SBI Clerk exam is dependent on their preparation. With that said, there are some topics one has to master to maximise the score in the exam.

Section Topics Current Affairs Economic News

Sports News

Business News

Important Appointments

Persons in News

News related to banks including RBI, National Banks and Pvt Banks in India

Index and Reports (National &International)

Government Schemes (Central and State)

Budget Allocations

Acquisitions and Mergers

Science & Tech

Summits and Conferences Financial Awareness Current events in Financial World

Monetary Policy

Budget

Economic Survey

Banking Reforms in India

Bank Accounts of Special Individuals

Loans

Asset Reconstruction Companies

Non-Performing Assets

Restructuring of Loans

Bad Loans

Risk Management

ACCORDS

BASEL I

BASEL II

BASEL III

Organisations - RBI, SEBI, IMF, World Bank & Others Static GK Banks and their HQ

List of Stadiums in India

List of Dams, Temples, UNESCO Heritage Sites in India

List of Bharat Ratna Award Winners

List of National Parks, Wildlife Sanctuaries and Bird Sanctuaries in India

Topics related to Art and Culture viz folk dance, regional dance, festivals, etc

Important Articles & Schedules in the Constitution

List of Cabinet Ministers, Chief Ministers, Governors, and CJI

SBI Clerk Tips to Prepare for General/Financial Awareness

1. Analyze SBI Clerk GA Previous Year Papers

The first step to crack the General/Financial Awareness section is analyzing the SBI Clerk previous year's papers. Try to check the topic-wise weightage of the current affairs and static GK. SBI has the habit of repeating the weightage hence analyzing the papers deeply. Take note of the topics and prepare accordingly.

2. Prepare Important Topics in the General/Financial Awareness section

As per the SBI Clerk mains General/Financial Awareness syllabus, the exam is going to have current affairs of the last six months. While preparing, ensure that topics related to banking and fintech are covered deeply. Additionally, special emphasis should be given to static general awareness topics like Government Schemes, Union Budget, RBI & Its Monetary Policies and Functions, Banking & Financial Awareness, Monetary Policies, Economic Survey & Terminologies, Banking Terminologies & Abbreviations, and Important Acts (Banking sector).

3. Examine previous years’ exam analysis

As per the SBI Clerk Mains 2021 exam analysis, the General Awareness section was moderate in difficulty level. Candidates were able to make 27-30 good attempts. Few of the topics from which questions were asked: FMCG does not include which companies, Chairman of economic advisor committee, 2020 Nobel Peace Prize for WFP, RIDF Fund, which state got the highest amount, etc. Candidates may notice the questions usually come from current affairs ranging from the past 3 to 6 months from the time of the examination.

4. Attempt Daily GA Quizzes

It is highly advisable to watch current affairs videos daily. You can also choose to read newspapers for important news every day. Once the same is done, attempt the daily GA quizzes after studying the static GK. This is an effective way to memorize and revise all important or frequently asked static GK questions.

5. Prioritize Revision

The only difficulty associated with the SBI Clerk General/Financial Awareness is that the topics are sometimes difficult to remember as the syllabus is very vast. Hence, one should strategize their revision for the examination. Use the short notes to memorize the topics multiple times before writing the exam. Always begin with the main news and then cover all other topics associated with it.

