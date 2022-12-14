SBI Clerk Mains 2022: Check Preparation Strategy for English Language

SBI Clerk Mains 2022 will be conducted in December 2022/January 2023 for recruitment of 5486 vacancies of Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in the clerical cadre in State Bank of India.

SBI Clerk Mains Preparation Tips: The State Bank of India is going to conduct the SBI Clerk 2022 Mains examination in December 2022/January 2023 for the recruitment process of 5486 vacancies of Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in the clerical cadre in State Bank of India. Candidates who were successful in the SBI Clerk Prelims 2022 will appear for the Mains examination.

In this article, candidates can check how to prepare English for SBI Clerk 2022, important topics, weightage of questions, expected English Questions for SBI Clerk Mains 2022.

SBI Clerk 2022 Exam Calendar

Events SBI Clerk 2022 Dates SBI Clerk 2022 Notification 6th September 2022 SBI Clerk Online Application Starts 7th September 2022 SBI Clerk Online Application Closes 27th September 2022 Pre-Exam Training October 2022 SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card Download Date 30th October to 25th November 2022 SBI Clerk Prelims Exam Date 12th, 19th, 20th, 25th November 2022 SBI Clerk Prelims Result November 2022 SBI Clerk Mains Exam Date December 2022 - January 2023

SBI Clerk Exam Pattern

Refer to the following sections to know about the detailed exam pattern for SBI Clerk mains 2022.

The SBI Clerk mains exam will be conducted online mode.

The questions asked will be multiple choice based only.

There is a prescribed negative marking of 1/4th of the total marks for incorrect answers.

Candidates can attempt the subjects only within the sectional time prescribed for the same.

SBI Clerk Mains Exam Pattern 2022 Sr. No. Name of Test Medium of Exam No. of Questions Maximum Marks Duration 1 General/ Financial Awareness * 50 50 35 minutes 2 General English English 40 40 35 minutes 3 Quantitative Aptitude * 50 50 45 minutes 4 Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude * 50 60 45 minutes Total 190 200 2 Hours 40 Minutes

Also Read: SBI Clerk Eligibility Criteria 2022: Check Age, Qualifications, Selection, Application Process

Also Read: SBI Clerk Salary 2022: Check Pay Scale, Allowances, Promotion, Job Profile

Also Read: SBI Clerk 2022: Check Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern Prelims & Mains

Topic Wise Weightage for SBI Clerk Mains English Language

The SBI Clerk mains English exam is going to be having forty questions from the syllabus notified by the bank. The candidates going to write the examination are advised to prepare on the basis of the weightage asked by the authorities previously. Refer to the table below to know about the same.

English Langauge Topics Weightage Reading Comprehension 10 Word Usage 5 Word Rearrangement 5 Cloze Test 5 Single Fillers 5 Error Detection 5 Para Jumbles 5

Also Read: SBI Clerk Mains 2022: Check Preparation Strategy for General/ Financial Awareness

Preparation Tips for SBI Clerk Mains English Language

The English language accounts for 40 questions in the SBI Clerk mains examination. The questions are majorly asked about Reading comprehension, Grammar questions and other miscellaneous sections. The section will be conducted for 35 minutes. It is an important section as one can easily fetch 30 to 35 marks easily without any analytical calculation. With that, use the preparation tips mentioned below to prepare for the SBI JA English language paper.

1. Check Important Topics in English Language

Important English Language Topics Important English Language Topics Reading Comprehension Cloze Test Error Detection Spell Correction/Phrase Replacement Fill in the Blanks Synonyms & antonyms

2. Read newspapers editorials to strengthen reading comprehension

Reading Comprehension is the key to scoring high in the English Language section of the SBI Clerk exam. Candidates can expect questions from error spotting, active & passive voice, sentence rearrangement, idioms & phrases, fill in the blanks, synonyms & antonyms, one-word substitution, spell correction, etc. Candidates should read editorials from the economy, banking, etc pages of newspapers such as The Economic Times, The Hindu, etc.

3. Tips and Tricks for English Language in SBI Clerk

Reading Comprehension (solve antonyms & synonyms first, never use any knowledge outside the passage, decipher what the author intends to say, make notes of keywords, phrases, etc in the rough sheet section). Spotting Error (spotting the subject-verb agreement is key, read each individual part twice and thoroughly), Sentence Correction (assess the grammar of the original sentence and eliminate options that are grammatically incorrect), Para Jumbles (find the first sentence and concluding sentences to establish sequence), Cloze Test (use the elimination method to find the logical relation between all options), Fill in the Blanks (use the elimination method to choose the correct option).

4. Practice SBI Clerk Mock Tests, English Language Quizzes

Short English quizzes of ten to fifteen minutes are an important resource to practice for the SBI Clerk mains examination. You can go for random quizzes or topic-wise short quizzes to test your performance, speed, and accuracy. These are also effective tools for time management as it helps in increasing reading speed. Check our SBI Clerk Mock Test below.

5. Avoid Guesswork, Negative Marking Applicable

The SBI Clerk mains examination has a negative marking for the wrong answer. Hence, the candidates are advised to read the questions at least twice or thrice before marking the correct answer. Candidates will get a negative marking of 1/4th of the total marks for incorrect answers.

SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2022

SBI Clerk Free Mock Test (Junior Associate)