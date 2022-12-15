SBI Clerk Mains 2022: Check Preparation Strategy for Quantitative Aptitude

SBI Clerk Mains 2022 will be conducted in December 2022/January 2023 for recruitment of 5486 vacancies of Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in the clerical cadre in State Bank of India.

SBI Clerk Preparation Strategy 2022: The State Bank of India will be soon announcing the exam dates for the SBI Clerk Mains 2022 examination that is scheduled to be held in December 2022/January 2023 (tentatively) for filling up 5486 vacancies of Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in the clerical cadre in State Bank of India. Candidates who qualified the SBI Clerk Prelims 2022 will be called to appear in the Mains examination.

In this article, candidates can check SBI Clerk topper strategy on how to crack quantitative aptitude in bank exams, SBI Clerk Quant topic wise weightage, important topics, and expected SBI Clerk Mains Quant questions.

SBI Clerk 2022 Exam Calendar

Events SBI Clerk 2022 Dates SBI Clerk 2022 Notification 6th September 2022 SBI Clerk Online Application Starts 7th September 2022 SBI Clerk Online Application Closes 27th September 2022 Pre-Exam Training October 2022 SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card Download Date 30th October to 25th November 2022 SBI Clerk Prelims Exam Date 12th, 19th, 20th, 25th November 2022 SBI Clerk Prelims Result November 2022 SBI Clerk Mains Exam Date December 2022 - January 2023

SBI Clerk Exam Pattern

Refer to the following sections to know about the detailed exam pattern for SBI Clerk mains 2022.

The SBI Clerk mains exam will be conducted online mode.

The questions asked will be multiple choice based only.

There is a prescribed negative marking of 1/4th of the total marks for incorrect answers.

Candidates can attempt the subjects only within the sectional time prescribed for the same.

SBI Clerk Mains Exam Pattern 2022 Sr. No. Name of Test Medium of Exam No. of Questions Maximum Marks Duration 1 General/ Financial Awareness * 50 50 35 minutes 2 General English English 40 40 35 minutes 3 Quantitative Aptitude * 50 50 45 minutes 4 Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude * 50 60 45 minutes Total 190 200 2 Hours 40 Minutes

SBI Clerk Mains Quant Topic wise Weightage

The SBI Clerk Mains will comprise 50 Multiple Choice Questions from the Quantitative Aptitude section for a maximum 50 marks. As per previous exam analysis and question trends, candidates can check below the SBI Clerk Quant Topic wise Weightage.

Topic No. of Questions (2021) No. of Questions (2020) Data Interpretation 20 19 Arithmetic 12 18-20 Caselet 8 (included in DI) Alphabetical Series - 7-6 Data Sufficiency - 6-5 Q1- Q2 5 - Approximation 3 - Wrong Number Series 2 -

SBI Clerk Quantitative Aptitude Preparation Tips

The SBI Clerk Mains 2022 examination will be held for candidates who qualify the Preliminary examination. Candidates appearing for the Mains examination should be well prepared to score good marks in the Mains to be shortlisted for further selection process. Here, candidates can find tips and tricks, important topics, and preparation strategy for Quantitative Aptitude in SBI Clerk Mains 2022.

1. Check Important Topics for Quantitative Aptitude

Data Interpretation Arithmetic Other Topics Bar Graph Line Graph Tabular Graph Pie Chart Caselet Spider Web/Radar Chart Tables Missing DI Percentage Number Systems Ration & Proportion Time, Distance, and Speed Mensuration Surds & Indices Simple Interest & Compound Interest Sequence & Series Work & Time Permutation, Combination Mixtures & Allegations Profit & Loss Probability Simplification Approximation Number Series Quantity Comparison Quadratic Equations

2. Practice basic Mathematics formulas, concepts, and calculations

One should be proficient in basic maths operations such as addition, subtraction, multiplication, division, etc. One should be well versed with BODMAS, squares, square roots, cubes, cube roots, etc. Study arithmetic formulas for Percentage, Ratio & Proportion, Time, Distance, and Speed, Simple Interest & Compound Interest, Profit & Loss, etc. Always try to approximate the value to the nearest 100, 1000, etc for faster and less-complicated calculations. Knowledge of Vedic Maths practices will be useful.

3. Study Simplification tricks, Polynomial equations, BODMAS, etc

One should make sure that they study Simplification tricks, Polynomial equations, BODMAS, etc in order to solve questions related to Simplification & Approximation. Here the knowledge of reciprocals, unitary method, polynomial equations, BODMAS, squares, cubes, square roots, cube roots, etc will be beneficial. Other tips include replacing / by division and of by multiplication, rounding off decimals to the nearest integer, memorising common fraction values, etc. Remember formulas for solving polynomial equations. Make a study which includes dedicated days and hours for practicing SBI Clerk Quant Practice Sets.

4. Expert Recommended Books for Quantitative Aptitude for SBI Clerk Mains

SBI Clerk mains exam is very tricky and is known for the out-of-the-box questions. Hence, the candidates should strictly rely on the standard books that have been prescribed by the previous year toppers. These books not only offer relevant explanations regarding different chapters but also have an ample number of questions.

The Pearson Guide to Quantitative Aptitude by Dinesh Khattar

Quicker Maths by M Tyra

Data Interpretation by R S Agarwal

Objective Mathematics for Competitive Exams by Tarun Goyal

Fast Track Objective Arithmetic by Rajesh Verma

Quantitative Aptitude for Competitive Examinations by RS Agarwal

5. Solve SBI Clerk Mains Mock Test, Previous Years’ Question Papers

Is SBI Clerk difficult to crack? Well, it depends your preparation a lot. Check out our SBI Clerk Mock Test series to crack SBI Clerk Mains in first attempt. Apart from this, one should take up the previous years’ question papers for SBI Clerk Mains to practice as much as possible. Try to keep at least 1 previous years’ question paper to solve in your SBI Clerk Study Plan.

SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2022

SBI Clerk Free Mock Test (Junior Associate)