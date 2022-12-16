SBI Clerk Mains 2022: Check Preparation Strategy for Reasoning & Computer Aptitude

SBI is going to conduct the SBI Clerk mains 2022 exam in December or January tentatively. Know tips and tricks to crack the Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude for the SBI Junior Associate here.

SBI Clerk Preparation Strategy 2022: SBI Clerk Mains 2022 is going to be held in December 2022/ January 2023 (tentatively) for the selection of 5486 vacancies of Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales). The Bank will soon release the result of the preliminary examination that was conducted on the 12th, 19th, 20th, and 25th of November 2022. Candidates who are successful in the Preliminary exam will appear for the Mains exam.

In this article, candidates can check SBI Clerk topper strategy on how to crack Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude in bank exams, SBI Clerk Reasoning & Computer topic wise weightage, important topics, and expected SBI Clerk Reasoning questions.

SBI Clerk 2022 Exam Calendar

Check out the table below to know about the important dates corresponding to the SBI Clerk mains 2022 exam.

SBI Clerk 2022 Events Important Dates SBI Clerk Notification 2022 Releases 6th September 2022 SBI Clerk Online Application Process Starts 7th to 27th, September 2022 SBI Clerk Pre-Exam Training 20th October 2022 SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 30th October 2022 SBI Clerk Prelims Exam Date 12th, 19th, 20th, 25th November 2022 SBI Clerk Prelims Result To be announced SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card December 2022/ January 2023 SBI Clerk Mains Exam Date December 2022/ January 2023

SBI Clerk Exam Pattern 2022

Refer to the following sections to know about the detailed exam pattern for SBI Clerk mains 2022.

The SBI Clerk mains exam will be conducted online mode.

The questions asked will be multiple choice based only.

There is a prescribed negative marking of 1/4th of the total marks for incorrect answers.

Candidates can attempt the subjects only within the sectional time prescribed for the same.

SBI Clerk Mains Exam Pattern 2022 Subjects Maximum Questions Maximum Marks Duration General/ Financial Awareness 50 50 35 Minutes General English 40 40 35 Minutes Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude 50 50 45 Minutes Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude 50 60 45 Minutes Total 190 200 160 Minutes

SBI Clerk Mains Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude Topic wise Weightage

SBI Clerk Mains will include 50 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) from the Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude section for a total of 60 marks. As per previous exam analysis and question trends, candidates can check below the SBI Clerk Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude Topic wise Weightage.

Topic No. of Questions (2021) No. of Questions (2020) Puzzle & Seating Arrangement 15-20 20-25 Logical Reasoning 8-10 5-6 Machine Input- Output - 4-5 Direction Sense - - Machine Input 4-5 - Coded Inequality 4-5 4-5 Coded direction 4-5 - Syllogism 4-5 - Probability 2-3 - Blood relation 2-3 - Age order comparison 2-3 - Alphabet Series 1-2 -

SBI Clerk Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude Preparation Tips

The SBI Clerk Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude section accounts for 60 marks in the examination. This is the highest among all subjects and can high marks in less time. The section has questions about puzzles, seating arrangement, direction, blood relation and inequality. The level of the questions is generally high and tricky thus a candidate has to be very intelligent while choosing the questions. Refer to the following section to know the SBI Clerk Mains expert-suggested preparation tips.

1. Special Emphasis on Puzzle and Seating Arrangement

As per the SBI Clerk exam trend, around 15-20 questions are asked from the puzzles and seating arrangement topic. The common topics of these subjects are two or more row-based puzzles, circular seating arrangements, floor puzzles, double variable puzzles etc. The best way to solve this type of question is to make more than one reference while solving them. Also, read the questions more than once to join all the links between the puzzles.

SBI Clerk Mains Puzzle & Seating Arrangement topics Linear Sitting Arrangement

Circular Seating Arrangement

Dual Row Seating Arrangement

Rectangle-based row arrangement

Variable based puzzle

Floor & Flat Based Puzzle

Designation-Based Puzzle

Uncertain Number-Based Puzzle Month & Year Based Puzzle

Letters Arrangement

Comparison based Puzzle

Box-based Puzzle

Uncertain Linear-based Puzzle

Double Line-based Puzzle

Post-based Puzzle

Parallel Row Puzzle

2. Prepare Important Topics from Reasoning & Computer

Important Reasoning Ability Topics Puzzles/ Seating Arrangement Coding-Decoding Blood Relations Order & Ranking Data Sufficiency Inequalities Direction Sense Syllogism Alphanumeric/Number Series Odd One Out Basic Computer Knowledge MS Office Keyboard Shortcuts Internet and Networking Operating System Computer Abbreviation

3. Practice Mock Tests, Previous Years’ Question Papers

One should practice at least 4 to 5 mock tests papers and at least 1 previous years’ question papers to ace their preparation in Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude. Check our SBI Clerk Free Mock Test series below.

4. Topic wise Important Tips & Tricks

Reasoning Ability: One should prepare linear-based puzzles, circular-based, square-based, floor-based, tabular-based, etc as the most number of questions are asked from Puzzles & Seating Arrangement. Practice Venn Diagram to solve Syllogism questions. Use family tree to solve Blood Relations questions, always start with the last person mentioned in the question and never assume the gender unless specified. In Distance and Direction questions, always consider all 8 directions and assume the subjects are facing North unless mentioned otherwise. In Coding-Decoding questions, always check if the statements are mentioning elements in ascending or descending order.

Computer Aptitude: One should prepare basic computer awareness, hardware and software, MS Office and shortcuts, Database Management System, Internet and Computer Security, and History and Generations of Computers, etc.

5. Negative Marking Applicable, Maintain Accuracy

There is a negative marking of 1/4th mark in the SBI Clerk mains reasoning section. The reason being marking any incorrect answer can lead to a decrease in the overall marks. For maintaining accuracy, one should always resort to attempting the mock test, and practice questions regularly.

Wish you the best!

