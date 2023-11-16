SBI Clerk Notification 2023 Out for 8773 Vacancies on sbi.co.in; Registration Begun From Nov 17

SBI Clerk 2023 Notification PDF: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the notification PDF for recruitment to the post of Junior Associate Posts. Candidates can apply online from November 17, 2023 to December 7, 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications at sbi.co.in.
The bank will fill up a total of 8773 vacancies across the country for Junior Associate Posts at SBI. The selection of the candidates will be done based on an online exam which will be conducted in two phases i.e. Prelims and Mains examination, where the prelims exam will consist of Reasoning Ability, Numerical Ability and English Language.
SBI Clerk 2023
SBI Clerk Notification 2023 PDF Out on the official website. Eligible and interested candidates can go check the SBI Clerk 2023 Notification highlights in the below table.
|
Name of Bank
|
State Bank of India (SBI)
|
Post Name
|
Junior Associate Posts
|
Vacancies
|
8773
|
Type
|
Notification
|
Registration Date
|
November 17, 2023, to December 7 4, 2023
|
Selection Process
|
Prelims
Mains
|
Exam Mode
|
Online
|
Education Qualification
|
Graduates or relevant degree
|
Age Limit
|
20 years to 28 years
|
SBI Official Website
|
www.sbi.co.in
SBI Clerk Notification PDF
The detailed notification is important to understand the norms required to apply for and get the job in SBI for Junior Associate Posts Posts. Below we have provided the download link of SBI Clerk Notification PDF 2023
|
SBI Clerk Notification PDF 2023
SBI Clerk Notification Important Dates
SBI has released the tentative dates of the SBI clerk examination with the release of notification. The candidates will be able to register for the recruitment process from November 17 to December 7, 2023, whereas the prelims exam is scheduled to be conducted in January 2024. The SBI Junior Associate (JA) mains examination will be conducted in February 2024.
Check the table below for SBI JA notification
|
SBI Clerk 2023 Important Dates
|
Events
|
SBI Junior Associate Important Dates
|
SBI Clerk Notification 2023
|
November 16, 2023
|
SBI Clerk Online Application Starts
|
November 17, 2023
|
SBI Clerk Online Application Closes
|
December 7, 2023
|
SBI Clerk Prelims Exam Date 2023
|
January 2024
|
SBI Clerk Mains Exam Date 2023
|
February 2024
SBI Clerk Vacancy 2023
SBI has released the circle wise current and backlog vacancies of the recruitment of Junior Associates in SBI. Check the table below for the circle and statewise current and backlog vacancies
State wise Regular Vacancies
|
SBI Clerk 2023: Regular Vacancies
|
Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales) Vacancy
|
Circle
|
State/UT
|
Total
|
Ahmedabad
|
Gujarat
|
820
|
Amaravati
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
50
|
Bengaluru
|
Karnataka
|
450
|
Bhopal
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
288
|
Chhattisgarh
|
212
|
Bhubaneswar
|
Odisha
|
72
|
Chandigarh/New Delhi
|
Haryana
|
267
|
Chandigarh
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|
88
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
180
|
Ladakh UT
|
50
|
Punjab
|
180
|
Chennai
|
Tamil Nadu
|
171
|
Pondicherry
|
4
|
Hyderabad
|
Telangana
|
525
|
Jaipur
|
Rajasthan
|
940
|
Kolkata
|
West Bengal
|
114
|
A&N Islands
|
20
|
Sikkim
|
4
|
Lucknow/New Delhi
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
1781
|
Maharashtra/Mumbai Metro
|
Maharashtra
|
100
|
New Delhi
|
Delhi
|
437
|
Uttarakhand
|
215
|
North Eastern
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
69
|
Assam
|
430
|
Manipur
|
26
|
Meghalaya
|
77
|
Mizoram
|
17
|
Nagaland
|
40
|
Tripura
|
26
|
Patna
|
Bihar
|
415
|
Jharkhand
|
165
|
Thiruvananthapuram
|
Kerala
|
47
|
Lakshadweep
|
3
Categorywise Backlog Vacancies
|
Category
|
Backlog Vacancy
|
SC/ST/OBC
|
141
|
PwD
|
92
|
Xs
|
257
|
Total
|
490
SBI Clerk Exam Date 2023
As per the notification the SBI will conduct the SBI JA Preliminary Examination will be conducted tentatively in the month of January 2024 and Main Examination will be conducted tentatively in the month of February 2024
SBI Clerk Online Application
The online application of SBI Junior Associates recruitment will be start from November 17, 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online from sbi.co.in
SBI Clerk Educational Qualification and Age Limit
The candidates should have completed graduation in any discipline from a recognised University or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by Central Government. Candidates having integrated dual degree (IDD) certificate should ensure that the date of passing the IDD is on or before 31.12.2023.
Those who are in the final year/ semester of their graduation may also apply provisionally subject to the condition that, if provisionally selected, they will have to produce proof of having passed the graduation examination on or before 31.12.2023.
Age Limit:
The candidate should not be below 20 years and not above 28 years as of 01.04.2023, i.e.
candidates must have been born not earlier than 02.04.1995 and not later than 01.04.2003 (both days inclusive). However, relaxation in age will be given to reserved category candidates