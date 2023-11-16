SBI Clerk Notification 2023 Out for 8773 Vacancies on sbi.co.in; Registration Begun From Nov 17

SBI Clerk 2023 Recruitment: The State Bank of India released the official on November 16, 2023 to recruit 8773 Junior Associate Posts posts. Know more details about the SBI Clerk 2023 notification, exam date, exam pattern, and Application Form.

SBI Clerk 2023 Notification PDF: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the notification PDF for recruitment to the post of Junior Associate Posts. Candidates can apply online from November 17, 2023 to December 7, 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications at sbi.co.in.

The bank will fill up a total of 8773 vacancies across the country for Junior Associate Posts at SBI. The selection of the candidates will be done based on an online exam which will be conducted in two phases i.e. Prelims and Mains examination, where the prelims exam will consist of Reasoning Ability, Numerical Ability and English Language.

SBI Clerk Notification 2023 PDF Out on the official website. Eligible and interested candidates can go check the SBI Clerk 2023 Notification highlights in the below table.

Name of Bank State Bank of India (SBI) Post Name Junior Associate Posts Vacancies 8773 Type Notification Registration Date November 17, 2023, to December 7 4, 2023 Selection Process Prelims Mains Exam Mode Online Education Qualification Graduates or relevant degree Age Limit 20 years to 28 years SBI Official Website www.sbi.co.in

The detailed notification is important to understand the norms required to apply for and get the job in SBI for Junior Associate Posts Posts. Below we have provided the download link of SBI Clerk Notification PDF 2023

SBI has released the tentative dates of the SBI clerk examination with the release of notification. The candidates will be able to register for the recruitment process from November 17 to December 7, 2023, whereas the prelims exam is scheduled to be conducted in January 2024. The SBI Junior Associate (JA) mains examination will be conducted in February 2024.

SBI Clerk 2023 Important Dates Events SBI Junior Associate Important Dates SBI Clerk Notification 2023 November 16, 2023 SBI Clerk Online Application Starts November 17, 2023 SBI Clerk Online Application Closes December 7, 2023 SBI Clerk Prelims Exam Date 2023 January 2024 SBI Clerk Mains Exam Date 2023 February 2024

SBI has released the circle wise current and backlog vacancies of the recruitment of Junior Associates in SBI. Check the table below for the circle and statewise current and backlog vacancies

SBI Clerk 2023: Regular Vacancies Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales) Vacancy Circle State/UT Total Ahmedabad Gujarat 820 Amaravati Andhra Pradesh 50 Bengaluru Karnataka 450 Bhopal Madhya Pradesh 288 Chhattisgarh 212 Bhubaneswar Odisha 72 Chandigarh/New Delhi Haryana 267 Chandigarh Jammu & Kashmir 88 Himachal Pradesh 180 Ladakh UT 50 Punjab 180 Chennai Tamil Nadu 171 Pondicherry 4 Hyderabad Telangana 525 Jaipur Rajasthan 940 Kolkata West Bengal 114 A&N Islands 20 Sikkim 4 Lucknow/New Delhi Uttar Pradesh 1781 Maharashtra/Mumbai Metro Maharashtra 100 New Delhi Delhi 437 Uttarakhand 215 North Eastern Arunachal Pradesh 69 Assam 430 Manipur 26 Meghalaya 77 Mizoram 17 Nagaland 40 Tripura 26 Patna Bihar 415 Jharkhand 165 Thiruvananthapuram Kerala 47 Lakshadweep 3

Category Backlog Vacancy SC/ST/OBC 141 PwD 92 Xs 257 Total 490

As per the notification the SBI will conduct the SBI JA Preliminary Examination will be conducted tentatively in the month of January 2024 and Main Examination will be conducted tentatively in the month of February 2024

The online application of SBI Junior Associates recruitment will be start from November 17, 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online from sbi.co.in

The candidates should have completed graduation in any discipline from a recognised University or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by Central Government. Candidates having integrated dual degree (IDD) certificate should ensure that the date of passing the IDD is on or before 31.12.2023.

Those who are in the final year/ semester of their graduation may also apply provisionally subject to the condition that, if provisionally selected, they will have to produce proof of having passed the graduation examination on or before 31.12.2023.

Age Limit:

The candidate should not be below 20 years and not above 28 years as of 01.04.2023, i.e.

candidates must have been born not earlier than 02.04.1995 and not later than 01.04.2003 (both days inclusive). However, relaxation in age will be given to reserved category candidates