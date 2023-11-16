SBI Jobs Apply for 8773 Clerk Vacancies

SBI Clerk Notification 2023 Out for 8773 Vacancies on sbi.co.in; Registration Begun From Nov 17

SBI Clerk 2023 Recruitment: The State Bank of India released the official on November 16, 2023 to recruit 8773 Junior Associate Posts posts. Know more details about the SBI Clerk 2023 notification, exam date, exam pattern, and Application Form.

Check all the details of the SBI Clerk 2023 Exam here

SBI Clerk 2023 Notification PDF: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the notification PDF for recruitment to the post of Junior Associate Posts. Candidates can apply online from November 17, 2023 to December 7, 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications at sbi.co.in.

The bank will fill up a total of 8773 vacancies across the country for Junior Associate Posts at SBI. The selection of the candidates will be done based on an online exam which will be conducted in two phases i.e. Prelims and Mains examination, where the prelims exam will consist of Reasoning Ability, Numerical Ability and English Language.

SBI Clerk Notification 2023 PDF Out on the official website. Eligible and interested candidates can go check the SBI Clerk 2023 Notification highlights in the below table.

Name of Bank

State Bank of India (SBI)

Post Name

Junior Associate Posts

Vacancies

8773

Type

Notification

Registration Date

November 17, 2023, to December 7 4, 2023

Selection Process

Prelims

Mains

Exam Mode

Online

Education Qualification

Graduates or relevant degree

Age Limit

20 years to 28 years

SBI Official Website

www.sbi.co.in

SBI Clerk Notification PDF

The detailed notification is important to understand the norms required to apply for and get the job in SBI for Junior Associate Posts Posts. Below we have provided the download link of SBI Clerk Notification PDF 2023

SBI Clerk Notification PDF 2023

Download PDF

SBI Clerk Notification Important Dates

SBI has released the tentative dates of the SBI clerk examination with the release of notification. The candidates will be able to register for the recruitment process from November 17 to December 7, 2023, whereas the prelims exam is scheduled to be conducted in January 2024. The SBI Junior Associate (JA) mains examination will be conducted in February 2024. 

Check the table below for SBI JA notification

SBI Clerk 2023 Important Dates

Events

SBI Junior Associate Important Dates

SBI Clerk Notification 2023

November 16, 2023

SBI Clerk Online Application Starts

November 17, 2023

SBI Clerk Online Application Closes

December 7, 2023

SBI Clerk Prelims Exam Date 2023

January 2024

SBI Clerk Mains Exam Date 2023

February 2024

SBI Clerk Vacancy 2023

SBI has released the circle wise current and backlog vacancies of the recruitment of Junior Associates in SBI. Check the table below for the circle and statewise current and backlog vacancies

State wise Regular Vacancies

SBI Clerk 2023: Regular Vacancies

Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales) Vacancy

Circle

State/UT

Total

Ahmedabad

Gujarat

820

Amaravati

Andhra Pradesh

50

Bengaluru

Karnataka

450

Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh

288

Chhattisgarh

212

Bhubaneswar

Odisha

72

Chandigarh/New Delhi

Haryana

267

Chandigarh

Jammu & Kashmir

88

Himachal Pradesh

180

Ladakh UT

50

Punjab

180

Chennai

Tamil Nadu

171

Pondicherry

4

Hyderabad

Telangana

525

Jaipur

Rajasthan

940

Kolkata

West Bengal

114

A&N Islands

20

Sikkim

4

Lucknow/New Delhi

Uttar Pradesh

1781

Maharashtra/Mumbai Metro

Maharashtra

100

New Delhi

Delhi

437

Uttarakhand

215

North Eastern

Arunachal Pradesh

69

Assam

430

Manipur

26

Meghalaya

77

Mizoram

17

Nagaland

40

Tripura

26

Patna

Bihar

415

Jharkhand

165

Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala

47

Lakshadweep

3

 

Categorywise Backlog Vacancies

Category

Backlog Vacancy

SC/ST/OBC

141

PwD

92

Xs

257

Total

490

SBI Clerk Exam Date 2023

As per the notification the SBI will conduct the SBI JA Preliminary Examination will be conducted tentatively in the month of January 2024 and Main Examination will be conducted tentatively in the month of February 2024

SBI Clerk Online Application 

The online application of SBI Junior Associates recruitment will be start from November 17, 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online from sbi.co.in

SBI Clerk Educational Qualification and Age Limit

The candidates should have completed graduation in any discipline from a recognised University or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by Central Government. Candidates having integrated dual degree (IDD) certificate should ensure that the date of passing the IDD is on or before 31.12.2023.

Those who are in the final year/ semester of their graduation may also apply provisionally subject to the condition that, if provisionally selected, they will have to produce proof of having passed the graduation examination on or before 31.12.2023.

Age Limit:

The candidate should not be below 20 years and not above 28 years as of 01.04.2023, i.e.

candidates must have been born not earlier than 02.04.1995 and not later than 01.04.2003 (both days inclusive). However, relaxation in age will be given to reserved category candidates

FAQ

When was the SBI Clerk 2023 Notification PDF released?

SBI Clerk 2023 Notification PDF is out on November 13, 2023

How many vacancies are released in SBI Clerk notification?

SBI has released 8773 vacancies along with the SBI Clerk Notification PDF 2023.

