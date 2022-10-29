SBI Clerk PET Material 2022 Released @sbi.co.in: Check Download Link

SBI Clerk PET Material 2022: State Bank of India (SBI) has released the Pre-Examination Training Material on its official website i.e. sbi.co.in. Check Details Below.

SBI Clerk PET Material 2022: State Bank of India (SBI) has released the Pre-Examination Training Material today i.e. on 29 October 2022 on its official website i.e. sbi.co.in. Candidates who are eligible to appear for SBI Clerk Prelims PET 2022 can download SBI Clerk PET Material from the website of the bank. However, SBI Clerk PET Link is also provided in this article.

SBI conducts pre-examination training at certain centres for SC/ST/ESM/ Religious Minority Communities in consonance with the guidelines issued by the Government of India.

SBI will conduct the SBI Clerk Pre Exam in the month of November 2022. The candidates are required to download SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card from the website of the commission. The bank will soon release the admit card for the exam on its website. The candidates can check out the link available below latest updates regarding the admit cards.

SBI Clerk Admit Card

How to Download SBI Clerk PET Material 2022 ?

Go to the website of the bank career i.e. sbi.co.in Click on ‘Pre Examination Training Materials’ link given under ‘ ‘RECRUITMENT OF JUNIOR ASSOCIATES (CUSTOMER SUPPORT & SALES) (Advertisement No: CRPD/CR/2022-23/15)’ Enter your Registration Number and Date of Birth Download SBI Clerk Pre Training Material

The commission has invited online applications for recruitment of Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in the Clerical cadre from 07 September to 27 September 2022.