SBI PO Cut Off 2023: Check Expected & Previous Years Cut off Marks

The State Bank of India releases the official SBI PO Cut Off in a PDF. The cut-off marks are the minimum marks required to qualify the exam. Several factors such as number of applicants, number of vacancies, difficulty level of exam affect the cut off marks.

SBI PO Cut Off 2023: The State Bank of India conducted the SBI PO Mains 2022-2023 on January 30, 2023 for the candidates applying for the post of Probationary Officers (PO) in SBI bank. The bank releases the official SBI PO Cut Off in a PDF. The cut off marks are the minimum marks required to qualify the exam. The SBI PO Mains Result 2023 was announced on March 10, 2023 along with the roll numbers of candidates shortlisted for the Psychometric Test. 

In this article, candidates can know complete details of the SBI PO Cut Off 2023 expected and previous years' marks.

SBI PO Exam Highlights

Candidates preparing for the upcoming exam can understand the key highlights of SBI PO recruitment below:

Exam name

SBI PO

Conducted by

State Bank of India (SBI)

Post

Probationary Officer (PO)

Exam Level

National

Exam category

Graduation

Frequency of exam

Once a year exam

Exam stages

Preliminary Exam

Mains Exam

GD and Interview

Exam mode

Online

Exam duration

Preliminary exam: 1 Hour

Mains: 3 Hours

Exam patterns

Prelims: 100 Questions, 100 Marks

Mains: 190 Questions, 200 Marks

Language

English and Hindi

What is SBI PO Cut Off?

The State Bank of India is the exam conducting body for the SBI PO exam. The bank releases cut off marks for Prelims and Mains separately. The marks obtained in the Preliminary Examination (Phase I) will not be added for preparing the final merit list for selection. Only the marks obtained in Main Examination (Phase-II), both in the Objective Test and the Descriptive Test, will be added to the marks obtained in GE & Interview (Phase-III) for preparing the final merit list. The candidates will have to qualify both in Phase II and Phase III separately.

Factors Affecting SBI PO Cut Off

Several factors go into play while determining the cut off marks for the SBI PO exam as it is a highly competitive exam that attracts thousands to lakhs of applicants each year. To be selected as Probationary Officer in the State Bank of India is considered to be a lucrative and respectful job in India. Therefore, some of the key factors that affect the cut off marks include: 

  • Number of Applicants
  • Number of Vacancies
  • Difficulty Level of Exam

How to Download SBI PO Cut Off?

The bank usually releases the cut off marks within a week after declaring the result. Since the competition is quite high for SBI PO, candidates should always look at the cut off marks to help them prepare for the upcoming exams. Below, we have shared the steps to download the cut off marks: 

Step 1: Go to the official website of SBI.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Career’ tab.

Step 3: Find the SBI PO cut off marks link and click on it.

Step 4: Download the cut off PDF.

SBI PO Mains Cut Off 2023 Expected

Below, we have provided a table to understand the expected cut off marks category-wise for candidates who appeared in the Mains exam:

Category

Expected SBI PO Cutoff

General

92-97

SC

75-80

ST

73-78

OBC

82-87

EWS

88-93

LD

72-77

VI

94-99

HI

73-78

D & E

73-78

Also Read: SBI PO Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern Prelims & Mains

SBI PO Previous Year Cut Off Marks

Candidates should go through cut off marks for the last 3 years to understand the SBI PO cut off trend and set their target scores for the upcoming exams.

SBI PO Cut Off 2022

Let’s have a look at the cut-off for all the stages of the exam held in 2021 below:

SBI PO Prelims Cut Off 2022

Preliminary Examination consisting of an objective test for 100 marks is conducted online. The test consists of three sections. Category-wise merit list is drawn on the basis of the aggregate marks scored in the preliminary exam. There is no sectional cut-off. Check below the category-wise SBI PO Prelims Cut Off 2022:

Category

Cut Off Marks (out of 100)

GEN

59.50

SC

52.50

ST

47.75

OBC

58.25

EWS

59.50

LD

46.25

VI

50.50

HI 

21.50

D & E

-

SBI PO Cut Off 2021

Let’s have a look at the cut-off for all the stages of the exam held in 2021 below:

SBI PO Prelims Cut Off 2021

Check category-wise cut-off marks for the prelims exam below: 

Category

Cut Off Marks (out of 100)

GEN

63

SC

54.75

ST

49. 25

OBC

61.25

EWS

62.75

SBI PO Mains Cut Off 2021

Check the category-wise cut off marks for the mains exam shared below:

Category

Cut Off Marks (Out of 250) 

GEN

94.85

SC

77.32

ST

75.01

OBC

86.54

EWS

90.01

LD

75.35

VI

97.72

HI

75.77

D & E

75.17

SBI PO 2021 Interview Qualifying Marks

Check the category-wise qualifying marks in the interview round shared below:

Category

Cut-Off Marks (Out of 50)

GEN

20

SC

17.50

ST

17.50

OBC

17.50

EWS

20

LD

17.50

VI

17.50

HI

17.50

D & E

17.50

SBI PO Final Cut Off 2021

Check the category-wise final cut off marks shared below:

Category

Cut-Off Marks (Normalised to 100)

GEN

53.40

SC

44.93

ST

41.55

OBC

47.41

EWS

47.94

LD

41.64

VI

49.93

HI

41.59

D & E

33.16

SBI PO Cut Off 2020

Let’s have a look at the cut-off for all the stages of the exam held in 2020 below:

SBI PO Prelims Cut Off 2020

Check category-wise cut-off marks for the prelims exam below: 

Category

Cut Off Marks (out of 100)

GEN

58.5

SC

50

ST

43.75

OBC

56

EWS

56.75

SBI PO Mains Cut Off 2020

Check the category-wise cut off marks for the mains exam shared below:

Category

Cut-Off Marks (Out of 250)

GEN

88.93

SC

73.83

ST

66.86

OBC

80.96

EWS

84.60

LD

80.45

VI

93.08

HI

63.10

D & E

63.25

SBI PO 2020 Interview Qualifying Marks

Check the category-wise qualifying marks in the interview round shared below:

Category

Cut-Off Marks (Out of 50)

GEN

20

SC

17.50

ST

17.50

OBC

17.50

EWS

20

LD

17.50

VI

17.50

HI

17.50

D & E

17.50

SBI PO Final Cut-Off 2020

Check the category-wise final cut off marks shared below:

Category

Cut-Off Marks (Normalised to 100)

GEN

51.23

SC

44.09

ST

41.87

OBC

45.09

EWS

45.35

LD

45.27

VI

51.55

HI

28.62

D & E

29.43

SBI PO Cut Off 2019

Let’s have a look at the cut-off for all the stages of the exam held in 2019 below:

SBI PO 2019 Prelims Cut Off

Check category-wise cut-off marks for the prelims exam below: 

Category

Cut Off Marks (out of 100)

GEN

71

SC

61.75

ST

54.75

OBC

68.25

EWS

68.25

SBI PO Mains Cut Off 2019

Check the category-wise cut off marks for the mains exam shared below:

Category

Cut Off Marks (Out of 250)

GEN

104.42

SC

82.50

ST

77.63

OBC

94.28

EWS

100.89

LD

86.51

VI

101.75

HI

75.36

D & E

75.14

SBI PO Cut Off for Group Exercise & Interview

Check the category-wise qualifying marks in the interview round shared below:

Category

Cut-Off Marks (Out of 50)

GEN

20

SC

17.50

ST

17.50

OBC

17.50

EWS

20

LD

17.50

VI

17.50

HI

17.50

D & E

17.50

SBI PO Final Cut-Off 2019

Check the category-wise final cut off marks shared below:

Category

Cut-Off Marks (Normalised to 100)

GEN

54.11

SC

45.74

ST

43.90

OBC

48.78

EWS

50.13

LD

47.11

VI

52.58

HI

35.29

D & E

33.37

FAQ

Q1. What is SBI PO Cut Off?

The SBI cut off marks are the minimum marks required to qualify the exam. The marks obtained in the Preliminary Examination (Phase-I) will not be added for preparing the final merit list for selection. Only the marks obtained in Main Examination (Phase-II), both in the Objective Test and the Descriptive Test, will be added to the marks obtained in GE & Interview (Phase-III) for preparing the final merit list.

Q2. Is the SBI PO cut off for prelims exam taken into consideration for the final selection?

The marks obtained in the Preliminary Examination (Phase-I) will not be added for preparing the final merit list for selection. Only the marks obtained in Main Examination (Phase-II), both in the Objective Test and the Descriptive Test, will be added to the marks obtained in GE & Interview (Phase-III) for preparing the final merit list. The candidates will have to qualify both in Phase-II and Phase-III separately.

Q3. Is SBI PO exam very tough?

As per the previous 3 years exam analysis for SBI PO, the difficulty level was Easy to Moderate. With right preparation strategy, understanding of types of questions asked, and cut off score, candidates can crack the exam in their first attempt.

Q4. What factors decide the SBI PO cut off?

Several factors such as number of applicants, number of vacancies, difficulty level of exam affect the cut off marks go into play while determining the cut off marks for the SBI PO exam as it is a highly competitive exam that attracts thousands to lakhs of applicants each year.

Q5. Is there sectional cut off in SBI PO exam?

No. There is no sectional cut off applicable in SBI PO exam. Category wise merit list will be drawn on the basis of the aggregate marks scored in the Preliminary Exam is prepared for shortlisting candidates for the Mains exam. Category wise merit list will be drawn on the basis of the aggregate marks scored in the Main Examination for shortlisting for Group Exercise and Interview.

Take Free Online SBI PO 2022 Mock Test

Start Now
