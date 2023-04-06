SBI PO Cut Off 2023: Check Expected & Previous Years Cut off Marks

SBI PO Cut Off 2023: The State Bank of India conducted the SBI PO Mains 2022-2023 on January 30, 2023 for the candidates applying for the post of Probationary Officers (PO) in SBI bank. The bank releases the official SBI PO Cut Off in a PDF. The cut off marks are the minimum marks required to qualify the exam. The SBI PO Mains Result 2023 was announced on March 10, 2023 along with the roll numbers of candidates shortlisted for the Psychometric Test.
In this article, candidates can know complete details of the SBI PO Cut Off 2023 expected and previous years' marks.
SBI PO Exam Highlights
Candidates preparing for the upcoming exam can understand the key highlights of SBI PO recruitment below:
Exam name
SBI PO
Conducted by
State Bank of India (SBI)
Post
Probationary Officer (PO)
Exam Level
National
Exam category
Graduation
Frequency of exam
Once a year exam
Exam stages
Preliminary Exam
Mains Exam
GD and Interview
Exam mode
Online
Exam duration
Preliminary exam: 1 Hour
Mains: 3 Hours
Exam patterns
Prelims: 100 Questions, 100 Marks
Mains: 190 Questions, 200 Marks
Language
English and Hindi
What is SBI PO Cut Off?
The State Bank of India is the exam conducting body for the SBI PO exam. The bank releases cut off marks for Prelims and Mains separately. The marks obtained in the Preliminary Examination (Phase I) will not be added for preparing the final merit list for selection. Only the marks obtained in Main Examination (Phase-II), both in the Objective Test and the Descriptive Test, will be added to the marks obtained in GE & Interview (Phase-III) for preparing the final merit list. The candidates will have to qualify both in Phase II and Phase III separately.
Factors Affecting SBI PO Cut Off
Several factors go into play while determining the cut off marks for the SBI PO exam as it is a highly competitive exam that attracts thousands to lakhs of applicants each year. To be selected as Probationary Officer in the State Bank of India is considered to be a lucrative and respectful job in India. Therefore, some of the key factors that affect the cut off marks include:
- Number of Applicants
- Number of Vacancies
- Difficulty Level of Exam
How to Download SBI PO Cut Off?
The bank usually releases the cut off marks within a week after declaring the result. Since the competition is quite high for SBI PO, candidates should always look at the cut off marks to help them prepare for the upcoming exams. Below, we have shared the steps to download the cut off marks:
Step 1: Go to the official website of SBI.
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Career’ tab.
Step 3: Find the SBI PO cut off marks link and click on it.
Step 4: Download the cut off PDF.
SBI PO Mains Cut Off 2023 Expected
Below, we have provided a table to understand the expected cut off marks category-wise for candidates who appeared in the Mains exam:
Category
Expected SBI PO Cutoff
General
92-97
SC
75-80
ST
73-78
OBC
82-87
EWS
88-93
LD
72-77
VI
94-99
HI
73-78
D & E
73-78
SBI PO Previous Year Cut Off Marks
Candidates should go through cut off marks for the last 3 years to understand the SBI PO cut off trend and set their target scores for the upcoming exams.
SBI PO Cut Off 2022
Let’s have a look at the cut-off for all the stages of the exam held in 2021 below:
SBI PO Prelims Cut Off 2022
Preliminary Examination consisting of an objective test for 100 marks is conducted online. The test consists of three sections. Category-wise merit list is drawn on the basis of the aggregate marks scored in the preliminary exam. There is no sectional cut-off. Check below the category-wise SBI PO Prelims Cut Off 2022:
Category
Cut Off Marks (out of 100)
GEN
59.50
SC
52.50
ST
47.75
OBC
58.25
EWS
59.50
LD
46.25
VI
50.50
HI
21.50
D & E
-
SBI PO Cut Off 2021
Let’s have a look at the cut-off for all the stages of the exam held in 2021 below:
SBI PO Prelims Cut Off 2021
Check category-wise cut-off marks for the prelims exam below:
Category
Cut Off Marks (out of 100)
GEN
63
SC
54.75
ST
49. 25
OBC
61.25
EWS
62.75
SBI PO Mains Cut Off 2021
Check the category-wise cut off marks for the mains exam shared below:
Category
Cut Off Marks (Out of 250)
GEN
94.85
SC
77.32
ST
75.01
OBC
86.54
EWS
90.01
LD
75.35
VI
97.72
HI
75.77
D & E
75.17
SBI PO 2021 Interview Qualifying Marks
Check the category-wise qualifying marks in the interview round shared below:
Category
Cut-Off Marks (Out of 50)
GEN
20
SC
17.50
ST
17.50
OBC
17.50
EWS
20
LD
17.50
VI
17.50
HI
17.50
D & E
17.50
SBI PO Final Cut Off 2021
Check the category-wise final cut off marks shared below:
Category
Cut-Off Marks (Normalised to 100)
GEN
53.40
SC
44.93
ST
41.55
OBC
47.41
EWS
47.94
LD
41.64
VI
49.93
HI
41.59
D & E
33.16
SBI PO Cut Off 2020
Let’s have a look at the cut-off for all the stages of the exam held in 2020 below:
SBI PO Prelims Cut Off 2020
Check category-wise cut-off marks for the prelims exam below:
Category
Cut Off Marks (out of 100)
GEN
58.5
SC
50
ST
43.75
OBC
56
EWS
56.75
SBI PO Mains Cut Off 2020
Check the category-wise cut off marks for the mains exam shared below:
Category
Cut-Off Marks (Out of 250)
GEN
88.93
SC
73.83
ST
66.86
OBC
80.96
EWS
84.60
LD
80.45
VI
93.08
HI
63.10
D & E
63.25
SBI PO 2020 Interview Qualifying Marks
Check the category-wise qualifying marks in the interview round shared below:
Category
Cut-Off Marks (Out of 50)
GEN
20
SC
17.50
ST
17.50
OBC
17.50
EWS
20
LD
17.50
VI
17.50
HI
17.50
D & E
17.50
SBI PO Final Cut-Off 2020
Check the category-wise final cut off marks shared below:
Category
Cut-Off Marks (Normalised to 100)
GEN
51.23
SC
44.09
ST
41.87
OBC
45.09
EWS
45.35
LD
45.27
VI
51.55
HI
28.62
D & E
29.43
SBI PO Cut Off 2019
Let’s have a look at the cut-off for all the stages of the exam held in 2019 below:
SBI PO 2019 Prelims Cut Off
Check category-wise cut-off marks for the prelims exam below:
Category
Cut Off Marks (out of 100)
GEN
71
SC
61.75
ST
54.75
OBC
68.25
EWS
68.25
SBI PO Mains Cut Off 2019
Check the category-wise cut off marks for the mains exam shared below:
Category
Cut Off Marks (Out of 250)
GEN
104.42
SC
82.50
ST
77.63
OBC
94.28
EWS
100.89
LD
86.51
VI
101.75
HI
75.36
D & E
75.14
SBI PO Cut Off for Group Exercise & Interview
Check the category-wise qualifying marks in the interview round shared below:
Category
Cut-Off Marks (Out of 50)
GEN
20
SC
17.50
ST
17.50
OBC
17.50
EWS
20
LD
17.50
VI
17.50
HI
17.50
D & E
17.50
SBI PO Final Cut-Off 2019
Check the category-wise final cut off marks shared below:
Category
Cut-Off Marks (Normalised to 100)
GEN
54.11
SC
45.74
ST
43.90
OBC
48.78
EWS
50.13
LD
47.11
VI
52.58
HI
35.29
D & E
33.37