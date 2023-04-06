SBI PO Cut Off 2023: Check Expected & Previous Years Cut off Marks

The State Bank of India releases the official SBI PO Cut Off in a PDF. The cut-off marks are the minimum marks required to qualify the exam. Several factors such as number of applicants, number of vacancies, difficulty level of exam affect the cut off marks.

SBI PO Cut Off 2023: The State Bank of India conducted the SBI PO Mains 2022-2023 on January 30, 2023 for the candidates applying for the post of Probationary Officers (PO) in SBI bank. The bank releases the official SBI PO Cut Off in a PDF. The cut off marks are the minimum marks required to qualify the exam. The SBI PO Mains Result 2023 was announced on March 10, 2023 along with the roll numbers of candidates shortlisted for the Psychometric Test.

In this article, candidates can know complete details of the SBI PO Cut Off 2023 expected and previous years' marks.

SBI PO Exam Highlights

Candidates preparing for the upcoming exam can understand the key highlights of SBI PO recruitment below:

Exam name SBI PO Conducted by State Bank of India (SBI) Post Probationary Officer (PO) Exam Level National Exam category Graduation Frequency of exam Once a year exam Exam stages Preliminary Exam Mains Exam GD and Interview Exam mode Online Exam duration Preliminary exam: 1 Hour Mains: 3 Hours Exam patterns Prelims: 100 Questions, 100 Marks Mains: 190 Questions, 200 Marks Language English and Hindi

What is SBI PO Cut Off?

The State Bank of India is the exam conducting body for the SBI PO exam. The bank releases cut off marks for Prelims and Mains separately. The marks obtained in the Preliminary Examination (Phase I) will not be added for preparing the final merit list for selection. Only the marks obtained in Main Examination (Phase-II), both in the Objective Test and the Descriptive Test, will be added to the marks obtained in GE & Interview (Phase-III) for preparing the final merit list. The candidates will have to qualify both in Phase II and Phase III separately.

Factors Affecting SBI PO Cut Off

Several factors go into play while determining the cut off marks for the SBI PO exam as it is a highly competitive exam that attracts thousands to lakhs of applicants each year. To be selected as Probationary Officer in the State Bank of India is considered to be a lucrative and respectful job in India. Therefore, some of the key factors that affect the cut off marks include:

Number of Applicants

Number of Vacancies

Difficulty Level of Exam

How to Download SBI PO Cut Off?

The bank usually releases the cut off marks within a week after declaring the result. Since the competition is quite high for SBI PO, candidates should always look at the cut off marks to help them prepare for the upcoming exams. Below, we have shared the steps to download the cut off marks:

Step 1: Go to the official website of SBI.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Career’ tab.

Step 3: Find the SBI PO cut off marks link and click on it.

Step 4: Download the cut off PDF.

SBI PO Mains Cut Off 2023 Expected

Below, we have provided a table to understand the expected cut off marks category-wise for candidates who appeared in the Mains exam:

Category Expected SBI PO Cutoff General 92-97 SC 75-80 ST 73-78 OBC 82-87 EWS 88-93 LD 72-77 VI 94-99 HI 73-78 D & E 73-78

SBI PO Previous Year Cut Off Marks

Candidates should go through cut off marks for the last 3 years to understand the SBI PO cut off trend and set their target scores for the upcoming exams.

SBI PO Cut Off 2022

Let’s have a look at the cut-off for all the stages of the exam held in 2021 below:

SBI PO Prelims Cut Off 2022

Preliminary Examination consisting of an objective test for 100 marks is conducted online. The test consists of three sections. Category-wise merit list is drawn on the basis of the aggregate marks scored in the preliminary exam. There is no sectional cut-off. Check below the category-wise SBI PO Prelims Cut Off 2022:

Category Cut Off Marks (out of 100) GEN 59.50 SC 52.50 ST 47.75 OBC 58.25 EWS 59.50 LD 46.25 VI 50.50 HI 21.50 D & E -

SBI PO Cut Off 2021

Let’s have a look at the cut-off for all the stages of the exam held in 2021 below:

SBI PO Prelims Cut Off 2021

Check category-wise cut-off marks for the prelims exam below:

Category Cut Off Marks (out of 100) GEN 63 SC 54.75 ST 49. 25 OBC 61.25 EWS 62.75

SBI PO Mains Cut Off 2021

Check the category-wise cut off marks for the mains exam shared below:

Category Cut Off Marks (Out of 250) GEN 94.85 SC 77.32 ST 75.01 OBC 86.54 EWS 90.01 LD 75.35 VI 97.72 HI 75.77 D & E 75.17

SBI PO 2021 Interview Qualifying Marks

Check the category-wise qualifying marks in the interview round shared below:

Category Cut-Off Marks (Out of 50) GEN 20 SC 17.50 ST 17.50 OBC 17.50 EWS 20 LD 17.50 VI 17.50 HI 17.50 D & E 17.50

SBI PO Final Cut Off 2021

Check the category-wise final cut off marks shared below:

Category Cut-Off Marks (Normalised to 100) GEN 53.40 SC 44.93 ST 41.55 OBC 47.41 EWS 47.94 LD 41.64 VI 49.93 HI 41.59 D & E 33.16

SBI PO Cut Off 2020

Let’s have a look at the cut-off for all the stages of the exam held in 2020 below:

SBI PO Prelims Cut Off 2020

Check category-wise cut-off marks for the prelims exam below:

Category Cut Off Marks (out of 100) GEN 58.5 SC 50 ST 43.75 OBC 56 EWS 56.75

SBI PO Mains Cut Off 2020

Check the category-wise cut off marks for the mains exam shared below:

Category Cut-Off Marks (Out of 250) GEN 88.93 SC 73.83 ST 66.86 OBC 80.96 EWS 84.60 LD 80.45 VI 93.08 HI 63.10 D & E 63.25

SBI PO 2020 Interview Qualifying Marks

Check the category-wise qualifying marks in the interview round shared below:

Category Cut-Off Marks (Out of 50) GEN 20 SC 17.50 ST 17.50 OBC 17.50 EWS 20 LD 17.50 VI 17.50 HI 17.50 D & E 17.50

SBI PO Final Cut-Off 2020

Check the category-wise final cut off marks shared below:

Category Cut-Off Marks (Normalised to 100) GEN 51.23 SC 44.09 ST 41.87 OBC 45.09 EWS 45.35 LD 45.27 VI 51.55 HI 28.62 D & E 29.43

SBI PO Cut Off 2019

Let’s have a look at the cut-off for all the stages of the exam held in 2019 below:

SBI PO 2019 Prelims Cut Off

Check category-wise cut-off marks for the prelims exam below:

Category Cut Off Marks (out of 100) GEN 71 SC 61.75 ST 54.75 OBC 68.25 EWS 68.25

SBI PO Mains Cut Off 2019

Check the category-wise cut off marks for the mains exam shared below:

Category Cut Off Marks (Out of 250) GEN 104.42 SC 82.50 ST 77.63 OBC 94.28 EWS 100.89 LD 86.51 VI 101.75 HI 75.36 D & E 75.14

SBI PO Cut Off for Group Exercise & Interview

Check the category-wise qualifying marks in the interview round shared below:

Category Cut-Off Marks (Out of 50) GEN 20 SC 17.50 ST 17.50 OBC 17.50 EWS 20 LD 17.50 VI 17.50 HI 17.50 D & E 17.50

SBI PO Final Cut-Off 2019

Check the category-wise final cut off marks shared below: