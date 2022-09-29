SBI PO 2022 Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern Prelims & Mains

SBI PO Syllabus 2022: State Bank of India is inviting applications from eligible Indian citizens for the recruitment of 1673 vacancies of Probationary Officer (PO) in State Bank of India. SBI PO 2022 Applications are open from 22nd September to 12th October 2022. The Preliminary Examination will be conducted tentatively in the month of December 2022 and Main Examination will be conducted tentatively in the month of January 2023 / February 2023.
Eligible candidates are required to register online for the recruitment process which will be held in three Phases viz. (i) Phase-I; (ii) Phase-II; and (iii) Phase-III. Candidates who are shortlisted after Phase-I will have to appear for Phase-II. Candidates who are shortlisted after the Phase-II will be subsequently called for Phase-III.
SBI PO 2022 Calendar
|
Events
|
SBI Clerk 2022 Dates
|
On-line registration including Editing/ Modification of Application by candidates
|
22nd September to 12th October 2022
|
Payment of Application Fee
|
22nd September to 12th October 2022
|
Download of Preliminary Examination Call Letters
|
1st / 2nd week of December 2022 onwards
|
Phase-I: Online Preliminary Examination
|
17th/18th/19th/ 20th of December 2022
|
Declaration of Result of Preliminary Examination
|
December 2022 / January 2023
|
Download of Main Examination Call letter
|
January 2023 / February 2023
|
Phase-II: Online Main Examination
|
January 2023 / February 2023
|
Declaration of Result of Main Examination
|
February 2023
|
Download of Phase-III Call Letter
|
February 2023 onwards
|
Phase-III: Psychometric Test
|
February / March 2023
|
Interview & Group Exercises
|
February / March 2023
|
Declaration of Final Result
|
March 2023 onwards
|
Pre-Examination Training for SC/ ST/ Religious Minority Community candidates
|
Download of call letters for Pre-Examination Training
|
1st / 2nd week of November 2022 onwards
|
Conduct of Pre- Examination Training
|
November 2022 / December 2022
SBI PO Exam Pattern 2022
Phase-I Preliminary Exam will consist of Objective Test for 100 marks and will be conducted online. The Prelims exam will have 3 sections (with separate timings for each section). To be selected for SBI PO Mains exam, category-wise merit list will be drawn on the basis of the aggregate marks scored in the Preliminary Exam.
|
SBI PO Prelims Exam Pattern 2022
|
Sr. No.
|
Name of Test
|
No. of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
1
|
English Language
|
30
|
30
|
20 minutes
|
2
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
35
|
35
|
20 minutes
|
3
|
Reasoning Ability
|
35
|
35
|
20 minutes
|
|
Total
|
100
|
100
|
1 Hour
Phase-2 Mains Exam will consist of Objective Tests for 200 marks and Descriptive Test for 50 marks and will be conducted online. The Objective Test will consist of 4 sections for total maximum marks of 200. There will be separate timing for each section. The Descriptive Test will be administered immediately after conclusion of the Objective Test. Candidates will have to type their Descriptive Test answers on the computer.
|
SBI PO Mains Exam Pattern 2022
|
Objective Test
|
Sr. No.
|
Name of Test
|
No. of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
1
|
Reasoning & Computer Aptitude
|
40
|
50
|
50 minutes
|
2
|
Data Analysis & Interpretation
|
30
|
50
|
45 minutes
|
3
|
General/Economy/Banking Awareness
|
50
|
60
|
45 minutes
|
4
|
English Language
|
35
|
40
|
40 minutes
|
|
Total
|
155
|
200
|
3 Hours
|
Descriptive Test
|
1
|
English Language (Letter Writing & Essay)
|
2
|
50
|
30 minutes
|
GRAND TOTAL
|
250 Marks
Penalty for Wrong Answers (Both Prelims & Mains)
There will be penalty for wrong answers marked in Objective Tests. For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate, 1/4th of marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty to arrive at corrected score. If a question is left blank, i.e. if no answer is marked by candidate, there will be no penalty for that question.
NOTE: Sectional Marks will not be maintained for both Preliminary & Main Examinations.
NOTE: To be selected for Phase-3 Psychometric Test, category-wise merit list will be drawn on the basis of the aggregate marks scored in Phase-II (Mains exam).
Phase-III Psychometric Test will be conducted for personality profiling of shortlisted candidates. Finding of the test may be placed before the Interview panel for having a through perspective on the candidates. The minimum qualifying marks for Phase-III will be decided by the Bank.
|Psychometric Test Exam Pattern
|
Test Structure
|
Group Exercise
|
Interview
|
Total
|
Maximum Marks
|
20
|
30
|
50
Final Selection
The candidates will have to qualify both in Phase-II and Phase-III separately. The marks obtained in Main Examination (Phase-II), both in the Objective Test and the Descriptive Test, will be added to the marks obtained in Phase-III for preparing the final merit list. The marks obtained in the Preliminary Examination (Phase-I) will not be added for preparing the final merit list for selection.
The marks obtained by the candidates in Phase-II (Main Examination both Objective & Descriptive Tests) and Phase-III (Group Exercise & Interview) will be normalised to 100 marks as detailed below:
|
Test
|
Mains Exam
|
Group Exercise & Interview
|
Total
|
Maximum Marks
|
250
|
50
|
300
|
Normalized Marks
|
75
|
25
|
100
The final merit list is arrived at after aggregating (out of 100) converted marks of Phase-II and Phase-III. Selection will be made from the top merit ranked candidates in each category.
SBI PO Syllabus 2022
SBI PO Prelims Syllabus
|
English Language
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
Reasoning Ability
|
Reading Comprehension
Fill in the blanks
Cloze Test
Multiple Meaning
Error Spotting
Sentence Completion
Para jumbles
Vocabulary
Tenses Rules
|
Data Interpretation
Simplification/Approximation
Percentage
Number Systems
Ration & Proportion
Time & Distance
Mensuration
Surds & Indices
Simple Interest & Compound Interest
Sequence & Series
Work & Time
Permutation, Combination & Probability
Mixtures & Allegations
Profit & Loss
|
Puzzles & Seating Arrangement
Coding-Decoding
Input-Output
Logical Reasoning
Data Sufficiency
Alphanumeric Series
Directions
Ranking & Order
Alphabet Test
Coded Inequalities
Syllogism
Blood Relations
Tabulation
SBI PO Mains Syllabus
|
English Language
|
Data Analysis & Interpretation
|
Reasoning
|
Reading Comprehension
Fill in the blanks
Cloze Test
Multiple Meaning
Error Spotting
Sentence Completion
Para jumbles
Vocabulary
Tenses Rules
|
Data Interpretation
Missing Caselet DI
Let it Case DI
Tabular Graph
Line Graph
Bar Graph
Pie Chart
Radar Graph Caselet
Data Sufficiency
Probability
Permutation and Combination
|
Puzzles & Seating Arrangement
Verbal Reasoning
Syllogism
Scheduling
Double Lineup
Input-Output
Blood Relations
Directions & Distances
Order & Ranking
Data Sufficiency
Coding—Decoding
Code Inequalities
Critical Reasoning
Analytical and Decision Making
Course of Action
|
General/Economy/Banking Awareness
|
Computer Aptitude
|
Current Affairs
Static GK
Financial Awareness
Banking Terminologies
Banking Awareness
Principles of Insurance
|
Operating System
Number System
Internet
Memory
Basic of Logic Gates
Keyboard Shortcuts
Computer Abbreviation
MS Office
Computer Hardware
Computer Software
Computer Fundamentals/Terminologies
Networking