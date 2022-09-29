SBI PO 2022 Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern Prelims & Mains

SBI PO 2022 Applications Open from 22nd September to 12th October 2022 for 1673 Vacancies of Probationary Officer (PO). SBI PO Prelims 2022 to be held in December 2022.

SBI PO Syllabus 2022: State Bank of India is inviting applications from eligible Indian citizens for the recruitment of 1673 vacancies of Probationary Officer (PO) in State Bank of India. SBI PO 2022 Applications are open from 22nd September to 12th October 2022. The Preliminary Examination will be conducted tentatively in the month of December 2022 and Main Examination will be conducted tentatively in the month of January 2023 / February 2023.

Eligible candidates are required to register online for the recruitment process which will be held in three Phases viz. (i) Phase-I; (ii) Phase-II; and (iii) Phase-III. Candidates who are shortlisted after Phase-I will have to appear for Phase-II. Candidates who are shortlisted after the Phase-II will be subsequently called for Phase-III.

SBI PO 2022 Calendar

Events

SBI Clerk 2022 Dates

On-line registration including Editing/ Modification of Application by candidates

22nd September to 12th October 2022

Payment of Application Fee

22nd September to 12th October 2022

Download of Preliminary Examination Call Letters

1st / 2nd week of December 2022 onwards

Phase-I: Online Preliminary Examination

17th/18th/19th/ 20th of December 2022

Declaration of Result of Preliminary Examination

December 2022 / January 2023

Download of Main Examination Call letter

January 2023 / February 2023

Phase-II: Online Main Examination

January 2023 / February 2023

Declaration of Result of Main Examination

February 2023

Download of Phase-III Call Letter

February 2023 onwards

Phase-III: Psychometric Test

February / March 2023

Interview & Group Exercises

February / March 2023

Declaration of Final Result

March 2023 onwards

Pre-Examination Training for SC/ ST/ Religious Minority Community candidates

Download of call letters for Pre-Examination Training

1st / 2nd week of November 2022 onwards

Conduct of Pre- Examination Training

November 2022 / December 2022

SBI PO Exam Pattern 2022

Phase-I Preliminary Exam will consist of Objective Test for 100 marks and will be conducted online. The Prelims exam will have 3 sections (with separate timings for each section). To be selected for SBI PO Mains exam, category-wise merit list will be drawn on the basis of the aggregate marks scored in the Preliminary Exam.

SBI PO Prelims Exam Pattern 2022

Sr. No.

Name of Test

No. of Questions

Maximum Marks

Duration

1

English Language

30

30

20 minutes

2

Quantitative Aptitude

35

35

20 minutes

3

Reasoning Ability

35

35

20 minutes

 

Total

100

100

1 Hour

Phase-2 Mains Exam will consist of Objective Tests for 200 marks and Descriptive Test for 50 marks and will be conducted online. The Objective Test will consist of 4 sections for total maximum marks of 200. There will be separate timing for each section. The Descriptive Test will be administered immediately after conclusion of the Objective Test. Candidates will have to type their Descriptive Test answers on the computer.

SBI PO Mains Exam Pattern 2022

Objective Test

Sr. No.

Name of Test

No. of Questions

Maximum Marks

Duration

1

Reasoning & Computer Aptitude

40

50

50 minutes

2

Data Analysis & Interpretation

30

50

45 minutes

3

General/Economy/Banking Awareness

50

60

45 minutes

4

English Language

35

40

40 minutes

 

Total

155

200

3 Hours

Descriptive Test

1

English Language (Letter Writing & Essay)

2

50

30 minutes

GRAND TOTAL

250 Marks

Penalty for Wrong Answers (Both Prelims & Mains)

There will be penalty for wrong answers marked in Objective Tests. For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate, 1/4th of marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty to arrive at corrected score. If a question is left blank, i.e. if no answer is marked by candidate, there will be no penalty for that question.

NOTE: Sectional Marks will not be maintained for both Preliminary & Main Examinations.

NOTE: To be selected for Phase-3 Psychometric Test, category-wise merit list will be drawn on the basis of the aggregate marks scored in Phase-II (Mains exam).

Phase-III Psychometric Test will be conducted for personality profiling of shortlisted candidates. Finding of the test may be placed before the Interview panel for having a through perspective on the candidates. The minimum qualifying marks for Phase-III will be decided by the Bank.

Psychometric Test  Exam Pattern

Test Structure

Group Exercise

Interview

Total

Maximum Marks

20

30

50

Final Selection

The candidates will have to qualify both in Phase-II and Phase-III separately. The marks obtained in Main Examination (Phase-II), both in the Objective Test and the Descriptive Test, will be added to the marks obtained in Phase-III for preparing the final merit list. The marks obtained in the Preliminary Examination (Phase-I) will not be added for preparing the final merit list for selection.

The marks obtained by the candidates in Phase-II (Main Examination both Objective & Descriptive Tests) and Phase-III (Group Exercise & Interview) will be normalised to 100 marks as detailed below:

Test

Mains Exam

Group Exercise & Interview

Total

Maximum Marks

250

50

300

Normalized Marks

75

25

100

The final merit list is arrived at after aggregating (out of 100) converted marks of Phase-II and Phase-III. Selection will be made from the top merit ranked candidates in each category.

SBI PO 2022 Related Links
SBI PO Eligibility Criteria 2022: Check Age, Qualifications, Selection, Application Process
SBI PO Salary 2022: Check Pay Scale, Allowances, Promotion, Job Profile

SBI PO Syllabus 2022

SBI PO Prelims Syllabus

English Language

Quantitative Aptitude

Reasoning Ability

Reading Comprehension

Fill in the blanks

Cloze Test

Multiple Meaning

Error Spotting

Sentence Completion

Para jumbles

Vocabulary

Tenses Rules

Data Interpretation

Simplification/Approximation

Percentage

Number Systems

Ration & Proportion

Time & Distance

Mensuration

Surds & Indices

Simple Interest & Compound Interest

Sequence & Series

Work & Time

Permutation, Combination & Probability

Mixtures & Allegations

Profit & Loss

Puzzles & Seating Arrangement

Coding-Decoding

Input-Output

Logical Reasoning

Data Sufficiency

Alphanumeric Series

Directions

Ranking & Order

Alphabet Test

Coded Inequalities

Syllogism

Blood Relations

Tabulation

SBI PO Mains Syllabus

English Language

Data Analysis & Interpretation

Reasoning

Reading Comprehension

Fill in the blanks

Cloze Test

Multiple Meaning

Error Spotting

Sentence Completion

Para jumbles

Vocabulary

Tenses Rules

Data Interpretation

Missing Caselet DI

Let it Case DI

Tabular Graph

Line Graph

Bar Graph

Pie Chart

Radar Graph Caselet

Data Sufficiency

Probability

Permutation and Combination

Puzzles & Seating Arrangement

Verbal Reasoning

Syllogism

Scheduling

Double Lineup

Input-Output

Blood Relations

Directions & Distances

Order & Ranking

Data Sufficiency

Coding—Decoding

Code Inequalities

Critical Reasoning

Analytical and Decision Making

Course of Action

General/Economy/Banking Awareness

Computer Aptitude

Current Affairs

Static GK

Financial Awareness

Banking Terminologies

Banking Awareness

Principles of Insurance

Operating System

Number System

Internet

Memory

Basic of Logic Gates

Keyboard Shortcuts

Computer Abbreviation

MS Office

Computer Hardware

Computer Software

Computer Fundamentals/Terminologies

Networking

SBI PO Application Form 2022

FAQ

Q1 Where can I find detailed syllabus for SBI PO 2022?

Read our article SBI PO 2022 Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern Prelims & Mains on Jagran Josh.

Q2 How many vacancies are there in SBI PO 2022?

1673 vacancies.

Q3 What is the last date to apply online for SBI PO 2022?

12th October 2022

Q4. What is the age limit for SBI PO 2022?

As On 1st April 2022, Candidates Should Not Be Below 21 Years And Not Above 30 Years.

Q5 When will SBI PO 2022 Prelims and Mains exams be held?

SBI PO Prelims 2022 Exam Date: 17th/18th/19th/ 20th of December 2022 and SBI PO Mains 2022 Exam Date: January 2023 / February 2023.

