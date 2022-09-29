SBI PO 2022 Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern Prelims & Mains

SBI PO 2022 Applications Open from 22nd September to 12th October 2022 for 1673 Vacancies of Probationary Officer (PO). SBI PO Prelims 2022 to be held in December 2022.

SBI PO Syllabus 2022: State Bank of India is inviting applications from eligible Indian citizens for the recruitment of 1673 vacancies of Probationary Officer (PO) in State Bank of India. SBI PO 2022 Applications are open from 22nd September to 12th October 2022. The Preliminary Examination will be conducted tentatively in the month of December 2022 and Main Examination will be conducted tentatively in the month of January 2023 / February 2023.

Eligible candidates are required to register online for the recruitment process which will be held in three Phases viz. (i) Phase-I; (ii) Phase-II; and (iii) Phase-III. Candidates who are shortlisted after Phase-I will have to appear for Phase-II. Candidates who are shortlisted after the Phase-II will be subsequently called for Phase-III.

SBI PO 2022 Calendar

Events SBI Clerk 2022 Dates On-line registration including Editing/ Modification of Application by candidates 22nd September to 12th October 2022 Payment of Application Fee 22nd September to 12th October 2022 Download of Preliminary Examination Call Letters 1st / 2nd week of December 2022 onwards Phase-I: Online Preliminary Examination 17th/18th/19th/ 20th of December 2022 Declaration of Result of Preliminary Examination December 2022 / January 2023 Download of Main Examination Call letter January 2023 / February 2023 Phase-II: Online Main Examination January 2023 / February 2023 Declaration of Result of Main Examination February 2023 Download of Phase-III Call Letter February 2023 onwards Phase-III: Psychometric Test February / March 2023 Interview & Group Exercises February / March 2023 Declaration of Final Result March 2023 onwards Pre-Examination Training for SC/ ST/ Religious Minority Community candidates Download of call letters for Pre-Examination Training 1st / 2nd week of November 2022 onwards Conduct of Pre- Examination Training November 2022 / December 2022

SBI PO Exam Pattern 2022

Phase-I Preliminary Exam will consist of Objective Test for 100 marks and will be conducted online. The Prelims exam will have 3 sections (with separate timings for each section). To be selected for SBI PO Mains exam, category-wise merit list will be drawn on the basis of the aggregate marks scored in the Preliminary Exam.

SBI PO Prelims Exam Pattern 2022 Sr. No. Name of Test No. of Questions Maximum Marks Duration 1 English Language 30 30 20 minutes 2 Quantitative Aptitude 35 35 20 minutes 3 Reasoning Ability 35 35 20 minutes Total 100 100 1 Hour

Phase-2 Mains Exam will consist of Objective Tests for 200 marks and Descriptive Test for 50 marks and will be conducted online. The Objective Test will consist of 4 sections for total maximum marks of 200. There will be separate timing for each section. The Descriptive Test will be administered immediately after conclusion of the Objective Test. Candidates will have to type their Descriptive Test answers on the computer.

SBI PO Mains Exam Pattern 2022 Objective Test Sr. No. Name of Test No. of Questions Maximum Marks Duration 1 Reasoning & Computer Aptitude 40 50 50 minutes 2 Data Analysis & Interpretation 30 50 45 minutes 3 General/Economy/Banking Awareness 50 60 45 minutes 4 English Language 35 40 40 minutes Total 155 200 3 Hours Descriptive Test 1 English Language (Letter Writing & Essay) 2 50 30 minutes GRAND TOTAL 250 Marks

Penalty for Wrong Answers (Both Prelims & Mains)

There will be penalty for wrong answers marked in Objective Tests. For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate, 1/4th of marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty to arrive at corrected score. If a question is left blank, i.e. if no answer is marked by candidate, there will be no penalty for that question.

NOTE: Sectional Marks will not be maintained for both Preliminary & Main Examinations.

NOTE: To be selected for Phase-3 Psychometric Test, category-wise merit list will be drawn on the basis of the aggregate marks scored in Phase-II (Mains exam).

Phase-III Psychometric Test will be conducted for personality profiling of shortlisted candidates. Finding of the test may be placed before the Interview panel for having a through perspective on the candidates. The minimum qualifying marks for Phase-III will be decided by the Bank.

Psychometric Test Exam Pattern Test Structure Group Exercise Interview Total Maximum Marks 20 30 50

Final Selection

The candidates will have to qualify both in Phase-II and Phase-III separately. The marks obtained in Main Examination (Phase-II), both in the Objective Test and the Descriptive Test, will be added to the marks obtained in Phase-III for preparing the final merit list. The marks obtained in the Preliminary Examination (Phase-I) will not be added for preparing the final merit list for selection.

The marks obtained by the candidates in Phase-II (Main Examination both Objective & Descriptive Tests) and Phase-III (Group Exercise & Interview) will be normalised to 100 marks as detailed below:

Test Mains Exam Group Exercise & Interview Total Maximum Marks 250 50 300 Normalized Marks 75 25 100

The final merit list is arrived at after aggregating (out of 100) converted marks of Phase-II and Phase-III. Selection will be made from the top merit ranked candidates in each category.

SBI PO Syllabus 2022

SBI PO Prelims Syllabus

English Language Quantitative Aptitude Reasoning Ability Reading Comprehension Fill in the blanks Cloze Test Multiple Meaning Error Spotting Sentence Completion Para jumbles Vocabulary Tenses Rules Data Interpretation Simplification/Approximation Percentage Number Systems Ration & Proportion Time & Distance Mensuration Surds & Indices Simple Interest & Compound Interest Sequence & Series Work & Time Permutation, Combination & Probability Mixtures & Allegations Profit & Loss Puzzles & Seating Arrangement Coding-Decoding Input-Output Logical Reasoning Data Sufficiency Alphanumeric Series Directions Ranking & Order Alphabet Test Coded Inequalities Syllogism Blood Relations Tabulation

SBI PO Mains Syllabus

English Language Data Analysis & Interpretation Reasoning Reading Comprehension Fill in the blanks Cloze Test Multiple Meaning Error Spotting Sentence Completion Para jumbles Vocabulary Tenses Rules Data Interpretation Missing Caselet DI Let it Case DI Tabular Graph Line Graph Bar Graph Pie Chart Radar Graph Caselet Data Sufficiency Probability Permutation and Combination Puzzles & Seating Arrangement Verbal Reasoning Syllogism Scheduling Double Lineup Input-Output Blood Relations Directions & Distances Order & Ranking Data Sufficiency Coding—Decoding Code Inequalities Critical Reasoning Analytical and Decision Making Course of Action General/Economy/Banking Awareness Computer Aptitude Current Affairs Static GK Financial Awareness Banking Terminologies Banking Awareness Principles of Insurance Operating System Number System Internet Memory Basic of Logic Gates Keyboard Shortcuts Computer Abbreviation MS Office Computer Hardware Computer Software Computer Fundamentals/Terminologies Networking

SBI PO Application Form 2022