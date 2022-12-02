SBI PO 2022 Prelims: Check Preparation Strategy for Quantitative Aptitude

SBI PO Prelims 2022 will be held on 17th/18th/19th/20th December 2022 for the recruitment of 1673 vacancies of Probationary Officers (PO). Check Important Topics, Tips & Tricks to Prepare Quantitative Aptitude.

SBI PO 2022 Prelims Preparation Strategy: The State Bank of India has announced to conduct the SBI PO 2022 Preliminary Exam on 17th/18th/19th/20th December 2022 for the selection of eligible Indians to fill up 1673 vacancies of Probationary Officers (PO) in State Bank of India. Candidates will be able to download the SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2022 in the 1st/2nd week of December 2022.

Candidates who aspire to join the State Bank of India will be go through a three-phase selection process in SBI PO 2022 which includes Online Preliminary Exam, Online Main Exam, and Psychometric Test (Group Exercise and Interview).

In this article, we have shared Important Topics, Tips & Tricks to Prepare Quantitative Aptitude for SBI PO Prelims 2022.

SBI PO 2022 Calendar

Events SBI Clerk 2022 Dates On-line registration including Editing/ Modification of Application by candidates 22nd September to 12th October 2022 Payment of Application Fee 22nd September to 12th October 2022 Download of Preliminary Examination Call Letters 1st / 2nd week of December 2022 onwards Phase-I: Online Preliminary Examination 17th/18th/19th/ 20th of December 2022 Declaration of Result of Preliminary Examination December 2022 / January 2023 Download of Main Examination Call letter January 2023 / February 2023 Phase-II: Online Main Examination January 2023 / February 2023 Declaration of Result of Main Examination February 2023 Download of Phase-III Call Letter February 2023 onwards Phase-III: Psychometric Test February / March 2023 Interview & Group Exercises February / March 2023 Declaration of Final Result March 2023 onwards Pre-Examination Training for SC/ ST/ Religious Minority Community candidates Download of call letters for Pre-Examination Training 1st / 2nd week of November 2022 onwards Conduct of Pre- Examination Training November 2022 / December 2022

SBI PO Exam Pattern 2022

Phase-I Preliminary Exam will consist of Objective Test for 100 marks and will be conducted online. The Prelims exam will have 3 sections (with separate timings for each section). To be selected for SBI PO Mains exam, category-wise merit list will be drawn on the basis of the aggregate marks scored in the Preliminary Exam.

SBI PO Prelims Exam Pattern 2022 Sr. No. Name of Test No. of Questions Maximum Marks Duration 1 English Language 30 30 20 minutes 2 Quantitative Aptitude 35 35 20 minutes 3 Reasoning Ability 35 35 20 minutes Total 100 100 1 Hour

SBI PO Prelims 2022 Preparation Strategy for Quantitative Aptitude

Candidates appearing for the SBI PO Prelims 2022 will be asked questions from three sections: English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability. The Prelims exam will be Objective Test that will include 100 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). Quantitative Aptitude section will include 35 MCQs for 35 Marks. There will be sectional timing of 20 minutes.

As per the SBI PO Prelims Exam Analysis 2021, the difficulty level of the exam was Moderate to Difficult. Candidates had reported that they were able to make 21 to 24 good attempts in the Quantitative Aptitude section. Questions were asked from Data Interpretation-(Table, Bar, Bar Graph Set), Approximation, Number Series, Ratio & Proportion, Percentage, Profit & Loss, Time & Distance, Time & Work, Mensuration, Averages, SI & CI, Permutation & Combination, and Probability.

1. Check Important Topics for SBI PO Quantitative Aptitude

Data Interpretation Arithmetic Other Topics Bar Graph Line Graph Tabular Graph Pie Chart Caselet Spider Web/Radar Chart Tables Missing DI Percentage Number Systems Ration & Proportion Time, Distance, and Speed Mensuration Surds & Indices Simple Interest & Compound Interest Sequence & Series Work & Time Permutation, Combination Mixtures & Allegations Profit & Loss Probability Simplification Approximation Number Series Quantity Comparison Quadratic Equations

2. Master Formulas, basic mathematics concepts and calculations

Practice basic mathematics operations such as addition, subtraction, multiplication, division, etc. Always try to approximate the value to the nearest 100, 1000, etc for faster and less-complicated calculations. Go through the data sets carefully and twice as sometimes no calculations would be required as the answer may be available from the data set. Practice squares, square roots, cubes, cube roots, etc. Revise multiplication tables upto 30.

3. Practice BODMAS, Polynomial Equations, Unitary Method, Simplification tricks

Knowledge of squares, square roots, cubes, cube roots, BODMAS, Polynomial Equations, Unitary Method, Reciprocals can aid in solving questions from Simplification and Approximation. Other tips include replacing / by division and of by multiplication, rounding off decimals to the nearest integer, memorising common fraction values, etc. Remember formulas for solving polynomial equations. Revise formulas and practice upto 10 problems daily from the list of important topics in Arithmetic given above. Refer to basic school level books such as NCERT and Quantitative Aptitude by RS Aggarwal.

4. Solve previous years’ question papers, mock tests

Take up previous years’ question papers for SBI PO Prelims exam to solve and practice as much as you can. This is the best strategy to gauge your preparation level and performance. One can set up a timer as well to see their solving speed and improvise.

5. Attempt only what you know to avoid penalty

Most important, the SBI PO Prelims is qualifying in nature. One is advised to attempt questions only for which they are 100% sure of the answers. There will be negative marking. For a wrong answer, there will be penalty of 1/4th or 0.25 marks allotted to the question. There will be no penalty in case one leaves a question blank.

