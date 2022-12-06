Math Riddles: Can You Find The Next Number In These Math Puzzle Series?

Math Riddles: Only 1% of geniuses can solve these mathematics puzzles. Each of the puzzles is a set of equations where we have to find the missing number in the place of the question mark. These are some tricky logical math puzzles that will require logical reasoning. The challenge is to solve them each in 1 minute. If you are looking to boost your logical reasoning and quantitative aptitude preparation, check out these puzzle series.

Math Riddles: 5-Minute Mathematics Puzzles

Maths Logic Puzzle #1

Answer: 1440

Explanation:

The logic in this mathematics puzzle: Formula -> x + y * 1st Number Tenth Place

=> 10 + 20 = 30, How?

We will start solving each row of equation:

Row 1 -> 10 + 20 = 30 => x + y * 1st Number Tenth Place => 10 + 20 * 1 = 30 * 1 = 30

Row 2 -> 30 + 40 = 210 => x + y * 1st Number Tenth Place => 30 + 40 * 3 = 70 * 3 = 210

Row 3 -> 70 + 50 = 840 => x + y * 1st Number Tenth Place => 70 + 50 * 7 = 120 * 7 = 840

Similarly, we shall solve the last row to find the missing number.

Row 4 -> 90 + 70 = ? => x + y * 1st Number Tenth Place => 90 + 70 * 9 = 160 * 9 = 1440

Maths Logic Puzzle #2

Answer: 98

Explanation:

