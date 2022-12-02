Math Riddles: 5-Minute Maths Puzzles, Find the Answers in Less than 1 Minute

Math Riddles Challenge: You are 100% genius if you can find the logic and solve this mathematics puzzle in less than 1 minute each?
Math Riddles: Check out these 5-minute mathematics puzzles that only 1% genius people can find the solution. Can you solve them correctly in less than 1 minute each? You are a 100% genius if you can solve these math problems. Let us begin some brain exercises.

Maths Logic Puzzle #1

Maths Logic Puzzle #2

Solution

Maths Logic Puzzle #1

Answer: 512

Explanation:

Maths Logic Puzzle #2

Answer: 34

Explanation:

The logic in this mathematics puzzle: Formula -> a * b – (a + b) = c

=> 9 + 3 = 15, How?

Row 1 => a * b – (a + b) = c = 9 * 3 – (9 + 3) = 27 – 12 = 15

Row 2 => a * b – (a + b) = c = 9 * 7 – (9 + 7) = 63 – 16 = 47

Row 3 => a * b – (a + b) = c = 8 * 5 – (8 + 5) = 40 – 13 = 27

Similarly, we shall find the missing number here.

Row 4 => a * b – (a + b) = c = 8 * 6 – (8 + 6) = 48 – 14 = 34

Tell us in comments: Did you solve these mathematics puzzles in less than 3 minutes each?

