Math Riddles: Only 1% Genius Can Solve These Tricky Mathematics Puzzles in 3 Minutes

Math Riddles: Let us do some brain exercises. Check out these mathematics puzzles that one to be 100% genius to figure out the logic and solve these maths logic puzzles. 99% of people could not solve these mathematical puzzles correctly. We challenge you to solve these!

Math Riddles: Can You Solve These Logic Puzzles in 3 minutes Each?

Maths Logic Puzzle #1

Maths Logic Puzzle #2

Solution

Maths Logic Puzzle #1

Answer: 120

Explanation:

The logic in this mathematics puzzle: Formula -> x + y * 1st Number

=> 5 + 4 = 45, How?

Row 1 => x + y * 1st number = 5 + 4 * 5 = 9 * 5 = 45

Row 2 => x + y * 1st number = 7 + 6 * 7 = 13 * 7 = 91

Row 3 => x + y * 1st number = 9 + 8 * 9 = 17 * 9 = 153

Similarly, we shall find the missing number here.

Row 4 => x + y * 1st number = 8 + 7 * 8 = 15 * 8 = 120

Maths Logic Puzzle #2

Answer: 296

Explanation:

The logic in this mathematics puzzle: Formula -> x + y * Natural Number

=> 21 + 10 = 31, How?

Row 1 => x + y * Natural Number = 21 + 10 * 1 = 31 * 1 = 31

Row 2 => x + y * Natural Number = 22 + 20 * 2 = 42 * 2 = 84

Row 3 => x + y * Natural Number = 23 + 30 * 3 = 53 * 3 = 159

Similarly, we shall find the missing number here.

Row 4 => x + y * Natural Number = 24 + 50 * 4 = 74 * 4 = 296

Tell us in comments: Did you solve these mathematics puzzles in less than 3 minutes each?

Check out more math puzzles!

Also Read: Math Riddles: Only 1% Can Solve This Math Crossword Puzzle, Difficulty Level Hard

Also Read: Sudoku Solver Tips & Tricks: How to Solve a Sudoku Puzzle Easy, Medium, Hard

Also Read: Math Riddles: Solve This Math Crossword Puzzle, Only with 1 to 9 Numbers

Also Try: Math Riddles: How Many Triangles Do You See In This Picture?