Math Riddles: Only 1% Can Solve This Math Crossword Puzzle, Difficulty Level Hard

Math Riddles: Today, we have another math crossword puzzle to solve. In this math riddle series, you have to fill up the missing numbers in each of the empty boxes from numbers between 1 to 9 only such that they satisfy the equations in the question. Remember, no box can have repetition of numbers. Time for some brain exercise.

Math Crossword Puzzle #1

Solution

Math Crossword Puzzle #1

Explanation:

Before we start solving, we have to keep in mind that calculations are done from left to right and top to bottom. Let us begin solving:

Taking up the Row C of the crossword puzzle, we figure the missing numbers between 1 to 9 that when multiplied and added gives us 22. So, we try all multiplication combinations while skipping repetitive products. While doing so, we get 7 x 3 + 1 however it does not satisfy our corresponding equations. Hence, we go with 7 x 2 + 8 = 22.

Moving on to column F, we figure out what numbers could possibly satisfy the equation to give us a 13. After trying a few possibilities, we get 9 – 4 + 8 = 13.

Next to Column E, we put 3 + 1 / 2 = 2. Next, we go to Row A, we already have a 3 and 9, so we can see a single candidate here that satisfies our equation. We put a 6 and see that 6 x 3 / 9 = 2.

Great job! We have figured out 90 percent of the math crossword. Upon scanning, we can see only one digit is left now which shall satisfy the equation in column D. So, we put the digit 5 and see that 6 – 5 x 7 = 7.

Horizontal Equations:

Row A => 6 x 3 / 9 = 2

Row B => 5 + 1 – 4 = 2

Row C => 7 x 2 + 8 = 22

Vertical Equations

Column D => 6 – 5 x 7 = 7

Column E => 3 + 1 / 2 = 2

Column F => 9 – 4 + 8 = 13

Now, our math crossword puzzle looks like this:

Math Crossword Solved!

