Math Riddles: 5-Minute Mathematics Puzzles, 99% Failed! Can You Solve Them?

Math Riddles: Check out these 5-minute mathematics puzzles. Can you solve them correctly in less than 5 minutes?

Math Riddles: 5-Minute Mathematics Puzzles

Maths Logic Puzzle #1

Maths Logic Puzzle #2

Solution

Answer: 145

Explanation:

The logic in this mathematics puzzle: Formula -> x + y * 2nd Number’s Unit Place Digit

=> 12 + 13 = 75, How?

Row 1 => x + y * 2nd Number’s Unit Place Digit = 12 + 13 * 3 = 25 * 5 = 75

Row 2 => x + y * 2nd Number’s Unit Place Digit = 15 + 16 * 6 = 31 * 6 = 186

Row 3 => x + y * 2nd Number’s Unit Place Digit = 11 + 12 * 2 = 23 * 2 = 46

Similarly, we shall find the missing number here.

Row 4 => x + y * 2nd Number’s Unit Place Digit = 14 + 15 * 5 = 29 * 5 = 145

Answer: 116

Explanation:

