Math Riddles: Only 1 out 5 People Can Solve These 5-Minute Maths Puzzles

Math Riddles: Check out these 5-minute mathematics puzzles. Can you solve them correctly in less than 1 minute each? These problems will aid you in preparation for government exams, banking, civil services aptitude, and logical reasoning test. Let us begin some brain exercises.

Math Riddles: 5-Minute Mathematics Puzzles

Maths Logic Puzzle #1

Maths Logic Puzzle #2

Solution

Answer: 6897

Explanation:

If you notice carefully, you will the products in the question statement are written in backwards. See below:

Similarly, we shall figure the answer to the 79 x 86 = ? in the puzzle.

Answer: 11

Explanation:

The logic in this mathematics puzzle is replacing the mathematical operations as stated in the question statement.

After replacing all the operations as per the question as below:

We shall apply BODMAS to the order of solving this equation.

6 + 36 ÷ 4 - 2 × 2 = ?

Step 1: Division => 6 + 9 – 2 x 2

Step 2: Multiplication => 6 + 9 – 4

Step 3: Addition => 15 – 4

Step 4: Subtraction => 11

Hence, our answer is 11.

Tell us in comments: Did you solve these mathematics puzzles in less than 3 minutes each?

