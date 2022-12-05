Math Riddles: Can You Find The Next Number In These Math Puzzle Series?

Math Riddles Challenge: You are 100% genius if you can find the missing numbers in these mathematics puzzle in less than 1 minute each?
Math Riddles: Check out some brain power mathematics puzzles that 99 percent of people could not solve. You have to find the missing numbers in these math number series. These are some tricky logical math puzzles, so you have to unlock the logic behind them to find the correct answer. You have exactly 1 minute to solve each puzzle. These math problems are a booster in the preparation for government exams, banking, civil services aptitude and logical reasoning test. Let us begin some brain exercises.

Maths Logic Puzzle #1

Maths Logic Puzzle #2

Solution

Answer: 232

Explanation:

7, 8, 18, 57, ?, 1165

=> 7 x 1 + 1 = 7 + 1 = 8

=> 8 x 2 + 2 = 16 + 2 = 18

=> 18 x 3 + 3 = 54 + 3 = 57

=> 57 x 4 + 4 = 228 + 4 = 232

We can also cross-check by applying the same logic and see if we are getting 1165 as in the problem.

=> 232 x 5 + 5 = 1160 + 5 = 1165

Answer: 36

Explanation:

Tell us in comments: Did you solve these mathematics puzzles in less than 1 minute each?

