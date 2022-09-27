SBI PO Eligibility Criteria 2022: Check Age, Qualifications, Selection, Application Process 1673 Vacancies

SBI PO Eligibility Criteria 2022: State Bank of India is inviting applications from eligible Indian citizens for the recruitment of 1673 vacancies of Probationary Officer (PO) in State Bank of India. SBI Clerk 2022 Applications are open from 22nd September to 12th October 2022. The Preliminary Examination will be conducted tentatively in the month of November 2022 and Main Examination will be conducted tentatively in the month of December 2022/January 2023.

Eligible candidates are required to register online for the recruitment process which will be held in three Phases viz. (i) Phase-I; (ii) Phase-II; and (iii) Phase-III. Candidates who are shortlisted after Phase-I will have to appear for Phase-II. Candidates who are shortlisted after the Phase-II will be subsequently called for Phase-III.

SBI PO 2022 Calendar

Events SBI Clerk 2022 Dates On-line registration including Editing/ Modification of Application by candidates 22nd September to 12th October 2022 Payment of Application Fee 22nd September to 12th October 2022 Download of Preliminary Examination Call Letters 1st / 2nd week of December 2022 onwards Phase-I: Online Preliminary Examination 17th/18th/19th/ 20th of December 2022 Declaration of Result of Preliminary Examination December 2022 / January 2023 Download of Main Examination Call letter January 2023 / February 2023 Phase-II: Online Main Examination January 2023 / February 2023 Declaration of Result of Main Examination February 2023 Download of Phase-III Call Letter February 2023 onwards Phase-III: Psychometric Test February / March 2023 Interview & Group Exercises February / March 2023 Declaration of Final Result March 2023 onwards Pre-Examination Training for SC/ ST/ Religious Minority Community candidates Download of call letters for Pre-Examination Training 1st / 2nd week of November 2022 onwards Conduct of Pre- Examination Training November 2022 / December 2022

SBI PO 2022 Vacancies

SBI PO Eligibility Criteria 2022: Age, Education Qualifications

Nationality

Only eligible Indian Citizens can apply.

Age Limit

Not below 21 years and not above 30 years as on 01.04.2022 i.e. candidates must have been born not later than 01.04.2001 and not earlier than 02.04.1992 (both days inclusive).

Relaxation of Upper Age Limit

Sr. Category Age Relaxation 1. SC/ ST 5 years 2. OBC 3 years 3. PWD (Gen/ EWS) 10 years 4. PWD (SC/ ST) 15 years 5. PWD (OBC) 13 years 6. Ex Servicemen, Commissioned officers including Emergency Commissioned Officers (ECOs)/ Short Service Commissioned Officers (SSCOs) who have rendered 5 years military service and have been released on completion of assignment (including those whose assignment is due to be completed within 6 months from the last date of receipt of application) otherwise than by way of dismissal or discharge on account of misconduct or inefficiency or physical disability attributable to military service or invalidment. 5 Years

NOTE: Candidates seeking age relaxation are required to submit copies of necessary certificate(s) at the time of interview/ joining, if qualified. No change in the category of any candidate is permitted after registration of online application

Education Qualifications

As on 31st December 2022, Candidates should possess essential academic qualifications as mentioned:

Graduation in any discipline from a recognised University or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by the Central Government. Those who are in the Final Year/ Semester of their Graduation may also apply provisionally subject to the condition that, if called for interview, they will have to produce proof of having passed the graduation examination on or before 31st December 2022. Candidates having Integrated Dual Degree (IDD) certificate should ensure that the date of passing the IDD is on or before 31st December 2022. Candidates possessing qualifications such as Medical, Engineering, Chartered Accountant, Cost Accountant would also be eligible.

SBI PO Selection Process 2022

The selection for Probationary Officers will be done through a three-Phase process:

Phase-I: Preliminary Examination

Phase-II: Main Examination

Phase-III: Psychometric Test

Final Selection: Candidates will have to qualify both in Phase-II and Phase-III separately. The marks obtained in Main Examination (Phase-II), both in the Objective Test and the Descriptive Test, will be added to the marks obtained in Phase-III for preparing the final merit list. The marks obtained in the Preliminary Examination (Phase-I) will not be added for preparing the final merit list for selection. The final merit list is arrived at after aggregating (out of 100) converted marks of Phase-II and Phase-III. Selection will be made from the top merit ranked candidates in each category.

SBI PO Application Process 2022

Candidates can apply online for SBI PO 2022 and no other mode of application will be accepted. Not more than one application should be submitted by a candidate. Candidates can apply online only for SBI PO 2022 from 22nd September to 12th October 2022.

(i) Candidates will be required to register themselves online through the SBI PO Application Link provided below that will take them to the SBI Bank’s official website for registering for ‘Recruitment of Probationary Officers 2022’.

(ii) Pre-requisites for Applying Online: Candidates should have valid email ID & mobile no. which should be kept active till the declaration of results. It will help him/ her in getting call letters/ advices etc. by email/ SMS.

(a) Candidates should first scan their photograph, signature, left-hand thumb impression, and hand-written declaration as detailed under the guidelines for scanning the photograph and signature (Annexure-II in Notification PDF). If a candidate is not having a left thumb, he/she may use his /her right thumb for applying)

(b) The text for the SBI PO handwritten declaration is as follows: “I,______(Name of the candidate), Date of Birth ______hereby declare that all the information submitted by me in the application form is correct, true and valid. I will present the supporting documents as and when required. The signature, photograph and left thumb impression is of mine”.

(c) Fill out the application carefully. Once the application is filled in completely, candidates should submit the data. In the event of candidates not being able to fill the data in one go, they can save the data already entered. When the data is saved, a provisional registration number and password will be generated by the system and displayed on the screen. Candidates should note down the registration number and password. They can re-open the saved data using the registration number and password and edit the particulars if needed. This facility will be available three times only.

(d) After ensuring the correctness of the particulars of the application form, candidates are required to pay fees through the payment gateway integrated with the application, following the instructions available on the screen.

(e) Fees can be paid by using debit card/ credit card/ Internet Banking by providing information as asked on the screen. Transaction charges for online payment, if any, will be borne by the candidates. Application Fee once paid will NOT be refunded

Application Fees

Category Fee/Intimation Charges SC/ ST/ PwBD Nil General/ OBC/ EWS Rs 750/-

SBI PO Application Form 2022