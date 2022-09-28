SBI PO Salary 2022: Check Pay Scale, Allowances, Promotion, Job Profile

SBI PO Salary 2022: State Bank of India is inviting applications from eligible Indian citizens for the recruitment of 1673 vacancies of Probationary Officer (PO) in State Bank of India. SBI Clerk 2022 Applications are open from 22nd September to 12th October 2022. The Preliminary Examination will be conducted tentatively in the month of November 2022 and Main Examination will be conducted tentatively in the month of December 2022/January 2023.

Eligible candidates are required to register online for the recruitment process which will be held in three Phases viz. (i) Phase-I; (ii) Phase-II; and (iii) Phase-III. Candidates who are shortlisted after Phase-I will have to appear for Phase-II. Candidates who are shortlisted after the Phase-II will be subsequently called for Phase-III.

SBI PO 2022 Calendar

Events SBI Clerk 2022 Dates On-line registration including Editing/ Modification of Application by candidates 22nd September to 12th October 2022 Payment of Application Fee 22nd September to 12th October 2022 Download of Preliminary Examination Call Letters 1st / 2nd week of December 2022 onwards Phase-I: Online Preliminary Examination 17th/18th/19th/ 20th of December 2022 Declaration of Result of Preliminary Examination December 2022 / January 2023 Download of Main Examination Call letter January 2023 / February 2023 Phase-II: Online Main Examination January 2023 / February 2023 Declaration of Result of Main Examination February 2023 Download of Phase-III Call Letter February 2023 onwards Phase-III: Psychometric Test February / March 2023 Interview & Group Exercises February / March 2023 Declaration of Final Result March 2023 onwards Pre-Examination Training for SC/ ST/ Religious Minority Community candidates Download of call letters for Pre-Examination Training 1st / 2nd week of November 2022 onwards Conduct of Pre- Examination Training November 2022 / December 2022

SBI PO 2022 Vacancies

SBI PO 2022 Job Profile

Roles & Responsibilities of Probationary Officers (PO):

(i) Provide customer service, aid in new account opening, issuing ATM cards, deposits, cheque books, loans, etc.

(ii) Bring in new leads, promote Bank’s products such as credit cards, mutual funds, fixed deposits, insurance policies, etc.

(iii) Manage cash and clerical activities in case absence of cashier or too much footsteps at bank premises. Get training for transaction software.

(iv) Responsible for clearing payments in case of discrepancies in customer’s account. Bank PO has the authority to clear payments by cheque, NEFT/RTGS, DD beyond a certain amount.

(v) Maintain bank records, generate reports including ledgers, withdrawals, deposits, etc.

(vi) Maintain official communication channels between customers and other departments of the Bank, respond to emails relating to queries by customers or communicate any information to other departments.

SBI PO Salary 2022

Pay Scale

Presently, the starting basic pay is Rs 41,960/- (with 4 advance increments) in the scale of 36000-1490/7-46430-1740/2-49910-1990/7-63840 applicable to Junior Management Grade Scale-I.

This means an individual posted as SBI PO will get a basic of Rs 36,000 with an increment of Rs 1490 for the next 7 years, followed by a basic of Rs 46,430 with an annual increment of Rs 1740 for the next 2 years and so on. The maximum salary for SBI PO is Rs 63,840/-.

The in-hand salary for SBI PO ranges between Rs 52,000 to Rs 55,000 per month with the basic pay of Rs 41,960/-.

SBI PO Allowances

Emoluments/ Allowances

SBI PO will also be eligible for D.A, H.R.A/ Lease rental, C.C.A, Medical and other allowances & perquisites as per rules in force from time to time.

SBI PO Salary Allowances Allowances Amount Dearness Allowance 26% of the Basic Pay City Compensatory Allowance 3% – 4% depending on location House Rent Allowance 7% – 9% depending on Place of Posting Furniture Allowance Rs. 1,20,000 Medical Insurance 100% covered for employee | 75% covered for dependent family Travelling Allowance AC 2-tier fare is reimbursed to the employee for official travels Petrol Allowance Rs. 1,100 – 1,250 Newspaper Allowance, Entertainment Allowance, Books Allowance, etc. Varies based on Cadre

SBI PO Probationary Period

Joining, Training, Career Path

The selected candidates shall be provided basic banking knowledge through online course, which they shall complete before joining. The selected candidates, at the time of joining, will have to execute a Bond for a value of 2.00 Lacs (Two Lacs only) to serve the Bank for a minimum period of three years. The Bond will be invoked by the Bank if the candidate resigns from the service of the Bank before expiry of three years from the date of joining.

Bank provides immense opportunities for growth in career, including opportunities for posting abroad. The attractive promotion policy of the Bank provides an opportunity to the meritorious and exceptionally brilliant officers to reach the Top Management Grade in a reasonably quick time.

SBI PO Promotion

On joining, the selected candidates will be designated as ‘Probationary Officers’ and may be on probation for 2 years. They will be subjected to continuous assessment, as per Bank’s extant policy, during the probation period. Those candidates who qualify in the assessment as per standards determined by the Bank from time to time, will be confirmed in the Service of the Bank in Junior Management Grade Scale-I (JMGS-I).

After completing 2-year probation period, SBI PO promotion hierarchy is as follows:

Assistant Manager Deputy Manager Manager Chief Manager Assistant General Manager Deputy General Manager General Manager Chief General Manager Deputy Managing Director Managing Director Chairman

